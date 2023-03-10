Desert Oasis fends off Liberty in Class 5A baseball — PHOTOS

Desert Oasis defeated Liberty in a Class 5A high school baseball game Thursday. Here are photos from the game.

Desert Oasis’ Jake Cook, center, gets a high-five from his teammates after scoring during the fifth inning of a baseball game against Liberty, Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis won 7-5. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Desert Oasis’ Joell Castro hits an RBI double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against Liberty, Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Desert Oasis’ Noah Griffith (17) and his teammate Ethan Kelly (20) high-five after the both scored on the RBI double by Joell Castro during the fifth inning of a baseball game against Liberty, Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Desert Oasis’ Ryan Martin (6) gets a high-five from his teammate Seth Lyons (12) after scoring during the forth inning of a baseball game against Liberty, Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Liberty pitcher Nicholas Blakeney delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against Desert Oasis, Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Desert Oasis pitcher Seth Graham- Pippin delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against Liberty, Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Desert Oasis’ Lincoln Guillermo, right, is tagged out by Liberty’s Konner Brown at second base during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Liberty’s Casey Kapushy watches the ball after hitting a two-run homerun during the sixth inning of a baseball game against Desert Oasis, Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Liberty’s Casey Kapushy (0) celebrates with his teammates after hitting a two-run homerun during the sixth inning of a baseball game against Desert Oasis, Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Liberty’s Jacob Damore slides to second base as Desert Oasis’ Ryan Martin throws a ball during the seventh inning of a baseball game against Desert Oasis, Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Desert Oasis held off Liberty for a 7-5 home win in a high school baseball game Thursday.

The Diamondbacks (7-1) led 7-2 following a five-run fifth inning and fended off a late charge from Liberty (3-3), which scored three runs in the top of the seventh.

Liberty plays Western in a tournament at 8 a.m. Monday, and Desert Oasis faces Chaparral (Ariz.) in a tournament at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.