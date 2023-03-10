Desert Oasis fends off Liberty in Class 5A baseball — PHOTOS
Desert Oasis defeated Liberty in a Class 5A high school baseball game Thursday. Here are photos from the game.
Desert Oasis held off Liberty for a 7-5 home win in a high school baseball game Thursday.
The Diamondbacks (7-1) led 7-2 following a five-run fifth inning and fended off a late charge from Liberty (3-3), which scored three runs in the top of the seventh.
Liberty plays Western in a tournament at 8 a.m. Monday, and Desert Oasis faces Chaparral (Ariz.) in a tournament at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
