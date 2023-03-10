60°F
Baseball

Desert Oasis fends off Liberty in Class 5A baseball — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 9, 2023 - 8:39 pm
 
Desert Oasis’ Jake Cook, center, gets a high-five from his teammates after scoring durin ...
Desert Oasis’ Jake Cook, center, gets a high-five from his teammates after scoring during the fifth inning of a baseball game against Liberty, Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis won 7-5. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Desert Oasis’ Joell Castro hits an RBI double during the fifth inning of a baseball game ...
Desert Oasis’ Joell Castro hits an RBI double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against Liberty, Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Desert Oasis’ Noah Griffith (17) and his teammate Ethan Kelly (20) high-five after the b ...
Desert Oasis’ Noah Griffith (17) and his teammate Ethan Kelly (20) high-five after the both scored on the RBI double by Joell Castro during the fifth inning of a baseball game against Liberty, Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Desert Oasis’ Ryan Martin (6) gets a high-five from his teammate Seth Lyons (12) after ...
Desert Oasis’ Ryan Martin (6) gets a high-five from his teammate Seth Lyons (12) after scoring during the forth inning of a baseball game against Liberty, Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Liberty pitcher Nicholas Blakeney delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against ...
Liberty pitcher Nicholas Blakeney delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against Desert Oasis, Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Desert Oasis pitcher Seth Graham- Pippin delivers during the third inning of a baseball game a ...
Desert Oasis pitcher Seth Graham- Pippin delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against Liberty, Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Desert Oasis’ Lincoln Guillermo, right, is tagged out by Liberty’s Konner Brown ...
Desert Oasis’ Lincoln Guillermo, right, is tagged out by Liberty’s Konner Brown at second base during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Liberty’s Casey Kapushy watches the ball after hitting a two-run homerun during the sixth inn ...
Liberty’s Casey Kapushy watches the ball after hitting a two-run homerun during the sixth inning of a baseball game against Desert Oasis, Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Liberty’s Casey Kapushy (0) celebrates with his teammates after hitting a two-run homeru ...
Liberty’s Casey Kapushy (0) celebrates with his teammates after hitting a two-run homerun during the sixth inning of a baseball game against Desert Oasis, Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Liberty’s Jacob Damore slides to second base as Desert Oasis’ Ryan Martin throws ...
Liberty’s Jacob Damore slides to second base as Desert Oasis’ Ryan Martin throws a ball during the seventh inning of a baseball game against Desert Oasis, Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Desert Oasis held off Liberty for a 7-5 home win in a high school baseball game Thursday.

The Diamondbacks (7-1) led 7-2 following a five-run fifth inning and fended off a late charge from Liberty (3-3), which scored three runs in the top of the seventh.

Liberty plays Western in a tournament at 8 a.m. Monday, and Desert Oasis faces Chaparral (Ariz.) in a tournament at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

