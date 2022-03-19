Check out the top performances from Friday’s high school baseball and softball action.

(Thinkstock)

Friday’s best high school baseball, softball performances:

Baseball

Kethan Efron, Coronado — The senior was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in an 8-6 win over Spring Valley.

Colsen Gambetta, Clark — The senior was 4-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored, and earned the win on the mound in a 20-8 win over Eldorado.

Kyle Kiernan, Coronado — The senior was 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored in an 8-6 win over Spring Valley.

Jack Lewandowski, Clark — The sophomore was 2-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 20-8 win over Eldorado.

Aiden Pollock, Bishop Gorman — The junior was 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and a run scored in an 8-5 loss to Reno.

Park Roeder, Arbor View — The senior was 3-for-4 with two doubles, five RBIs and a run scored in a 19-8 win over Palo Verde.

Jonah Shields, Liberty — The junior was 5-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in an 11-7 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Chysten Tabangcura, SLAM Nevada — He was 4-for-6 with three doubles, five RBIs and three runs scored in a 23-4 win over Western.

Shawn Whelan, Foothill — The senior was 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored in an 11-3 win over Mountain Crest (Utah).

Kekoa Young, Liberty — The freshman was 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBIs and three runs scored in an 11-7 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Nicholas Yu, Arbor View — The sophomore was 4-for-4 with three RBIs and four runs scored in a 19-8 win over Palo Verde.

Softball

Cynthia Avillar, Desert Oasis — The senior was 1-for-4 with a triple, four RBIs and a run scored in a 9-8 win over Legacy.

Gianna Hornyak, Bishop Gorman — The freshman was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in an 8-7 win over Faith Lutheran.

Jillian Molnar, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore was 4-for-4 in an 8-7 loss to Bishop Gorman.

Friday’s scores

Baseball

Arbor View 18, Palo Verde 7

Centennial 3, Faith Lutheran 1

Cheyenne 5, Valley 1

Clark 20, Eldorado 8 (6)

Coronado 8, Spring Valley 6

Durango 13, Mojave 2 (5)

Foothill 11, Mountain Crest (Utah) 3

Green Valley 6, Desert Oasis 1

Liberty 11, Cimarron-Memorial 7

Liberty (Ariz.) 5, Basic 4

Liberty Baptist 23, Beatty 0 (3)

Liberty Baptist 16, Beatty 1 (3)

Moapa Valley 4, Boulder City 0

Reno 8, Bishop Gorman 5

Sierra Vista 16, Chaparral 0 (3)

SLAM Nevada 23, Western 4 (5)

Softball

Bishop Gorman 8, Faith Lutheran 7

Bonneville (Idaho) 14, The Meadows 1 (3)

Desert Oasis 9, Legacy 8

Foothill 17, Richfield (Utah) 11 (5)

Foothill 25, Kanab (Utah) 12 (5)

Hillcrest (Utah) 12, The Meadows 2 (3)

South Summit (Utah) 19, Lincoln County 5 (4)

Snake River (Idaho) 11, Virgin Valley 2

Thunder Ridge (Utah) 15, The Meadows 0 (3)

Virgin Valley 9, Beaver (Utah) 7

Virgin Valley 8, South Summit (Utah) 2

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.