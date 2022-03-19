Friday’s best high school baseball, softball performances
Check out the top performances from Friday’s high school baseball and softball action.
Baseball
Kethan Efron, Coronado — The senior was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in an 8-6 win over Spring Valley.
Colsen Gambetta, Clark — The senior was 4-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored, and earned the win on the mound in a 20-8 win over Eldorado.
Kyle Kiernan, Coronado — The senior was 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored in an 8-6 win over Spring Valley.
Jack Lewandowski, Clark — The sophomore was 2-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 20-8 win over Eldorado.
Aiden Pollock, Bishop Gorman — The junior was 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and a run scored in an 8-5 loss to Reno.
Park Roeder, Arbor View — The senior was 3-for-4 with two doubles, five RBIs and a run scored in a 19-8 win over Palo Verde.
Jonah Shields, Liberty — The junior was 5-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in an 11-7 win over Cimarron-Memorial.
Chysten Tabangcura, SLAM Nevada — He was 4-for-6 with three doubles, five RBIs and three runs scored in a 23-4 win over Western.
Shawn Whelan, Foothill — The senior was 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored in an 11-3 win over Mountain Crest (Utah).
Kekoa Young, Liberty — The freshman was 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBIs and three runs scored in an 11-7 win over Cimarron-Memorial.
Nicholas Yu, Arbor View — The sophomore was 4-for-4 with three RBIs and four runs scored in a 19-8 win over Palo Verde.
Softball
Cynthia Avillar, Desert Oasis — The senior was 1-for-4 with a triple, four RBIs and a run scored in a 9-8 win over Legacy.
Gianna Hornyak, Bishop Gorman — The freshman was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in an 8-7 win over Faith Lutheran.
Jillian Molnar, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore was 4-for-4 in an 8-7 loss to Bishop Gorman.
Friday’s scores
Baseball
Arbor View 18, Palo Verde 7
Centennial 3, Faith Lutheran 1
Cheyenne 5, Valley 1
Clark 20, Eldorado 8 (6)
Coronado 8, Spring Valley 6
Durango 13, Mojave 2 (5)
Foothill 11, Mountain Crest (Utah) 3
Green Valley 6, Desert Oasis 1
Liberty 11, Cimarron-Memorial 7
Liberty (Ariz.) 5, Basic 4
Liberty Baptist 23, Beatty 0 (3)
Liberty Baptist 16, Beatty 1 (3)
Moapa Valley 4, Boulder City 0
Reno 8, Bishop Gorman 5
Sierra Vista 16, Chaparral 0 (3)
SLAM Nevada 23, Western 4 (5)
Softball
Bishop Gorman 8, Faith Lutheran 7
Bonneville (Idaho) 14, The Meadows 1 (3)
Desert Oasis 9, Legacy 8
Foothill 17, Richfield (Utah) 11 (5)
Foothill 25, Kanab (Utah) 12 (5)
Hillcrest (Utah) 12, The Meadows 2 (3)
South Summit (Utah) 19, Lincoln County 5 (4)
Snake River (Idaho) 11, Virgin Valley 2
Thunder Ridge (Utah) 15, The Meadows 0 (3)
Virgin Valley 9, Beaver (Utah) 7
Virgin Valley 8, South Summit (Utah) 2
