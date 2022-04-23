Check out the top performances from Friday’s high school baseball and softball action.

(Thinkstock)

Friday’s best high school baseball, softball performances:

Baseball

Jordan Almendarez, The Meadows — The sophomore was 2-for-3 with a double; threw a five-inning complete game, allowing no earned runs on four hits and striking out five in an 11-1 win over Lincoln County.

Nathan Fennema, Lake Mead — The sophomore was 3-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored; earned the win with 6⅔ shutout innings, allowing six hits and striking out 12 in a 6-0 win over Calvary Chapel.

Carlos Hernandez, Eldorado — The junior was 2-for-2 with a double, a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 14-2 win over Cheyenne.

Reese McBride, Foothill — The junior was 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI; earned the win with five shutout innings of relief, allowing two hits and striking out five in a 4-3 win over Tech.

Tyson Owens, Bonanza — The sophomore was 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 13-0 win over Desert Pines.

J.T. Starkus, Sierra Vista — The junior was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs in a 6-1 win over Silverado.

Quinten Terrell, Foothill — The junior was 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs in a 4-3 win over Tech.

Simon Tesfaye, The Meadows — The freshman threw a five-inning, two-hit shutout with four strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Lincoln County.

Softball

Ellie Bostedt, Centennial — The junior was 3-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored in a 9-1 win over Rancho.

Kadi Davis, Lincoln County — The senior was 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored in a 20-5 win over The Meadows.

Alyssa Geraldo, Durango — The senior was 2-for-2 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 15-0 win over Western.

Roxi Hughes, Pahranagat Valley — The sophomore was 4-for-4 with a double, a triple, four RBIs and four runs scored in a 20-0 win over Beaver Dam.

Jada Jona, Desert Oasis — The junior was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and five RBIs in a 7-6 loss to Coronado.

Cameron Lauretta, Palo Verde — The junior was 2-for-4 with an RBI; threw a complete game, allowing two earned runs on our hits and striking out 16 in a 7-2 win over Sierra Vista.

Josslin Law, Shadow Ridge — The sophomore threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on three hits and striking out six in a 2-1 win over Liberty.

Madison Lucero, Centennial — The senior was 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs; threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on six hits and striking out eight in a 9-1 win over Rancho.

Katy Mathews, Lincoln County — The junior was 4-for-4 with a double, a triple, a home run, five RBIs and four runs scored in a 14-6 win over The Meadows.

Avari Morris, Green Valley — The junior threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on four hits and striking out eight in a 10-1 win over Faith Lutheran.

Alohi Mundon, Coronado — The freshman was 4-for-4 with a double, a triple and three runs scored in a 7-6 win over Desert Oasis.

Makena Strong, Arbor View — The senior was 2-for-2 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 16-0 win over Foothill.

Crystal Warren, Liberty — The junior threw a complete game, allowing no earned runs on five hits and striking out two in a 2-1 loss to Shadow Ridge.

Braelynn Yakubik, Lake Mead — The sophomore was 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 20-5 win over Calvary Chapel.

Friday’s scores

Baseball

Bishop Manogue 7, Durango 4

Bonanza 13, Desert Pines 0 (5)

Del Sol 17, Mojave 5 (6)

Eldorado 14, Cheyenne 2 (5)

Foothill 4, Tech 3 (10)

GV Christian 33, Mountain View 3 (3)

GV Christian 19, Mountain View 2 (3)

Lake Mead 13, Calvary Chapel 1 (5)

Lake Mead 6, Calvary Chapel 0

The Meadows 10, Lincoln County 0 (5)

The Meadows 11, Lincoln County 1 (5)

Moapa Valley 11, Western 1 (5)

Shadow Ridge 15, Chaparral 0 (3)

Sierra Vista 6, Silverado 1

Softball

Arbor View 16, Foothill 0 (3)

Bishop Gorman 11, Legacy 8

Centennial 9, Rancho 1

Coronado 7, Desert Oasis 6

Durango 15, Western 0 (3)

Green Valley 10, Faith Lutheran 1

Lake Mead 20, Calvary Chapel 5 (3)

Lake Mead 19, Calvary Chapel 2 (3)

Laughlin 19, Democracy Prep 0 (3)

Laughlin 21, Democracy Prep 0 (3)

Lincoln County 20, The Meadows 5 (5)

Lincoln County 14, The Meadows 6

Pahranagat Valley 17, Beaver Dam 0 (3)

Pahranagat Valley 20, Beaver Dam 0 (3)

Palo Verde 7, Sierra Vista 2

Shadow Ridge 2, Liberty 1

SLAM Nevada 11, Pahrump Valley 8

Tech 20, Las Vegas 8 (6)

Virgin Valley 5, Moapa Valley 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.