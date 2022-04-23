Friday’s best high school baseball, softball performances
Check out the top performances from Friday’s high school baseball and softball action.
Friday’s best high school baseball, softball performances:
Baseball
Jordan Almendarez, The Meadows — The sophomore was 2-for-3 with a double; threw a five-inning complete game, allowing no earned runs on four hits and striking out five in an 11-1 win over Lincoln County.
Nathan Fennema, Lake Mead — The sophomore was 3-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored; earned the win with 6⅔ shutout innings, allowing six hits and striking out 12 in a 6-0 win over Calvary Chapel.
Carlos Hernandez, Eldorado — The junior was 2-for-2 with a double, a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 14-2 win over Cheyenne.
Reese McBride, Foothill — The junior was 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI; earned the win with five shutout innings of relief, allowing two hits and striking out five in a 4-3 win over Tech.
Tyson Owens, Bonanza — The sophomore was 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 13-0 win over Desert Pines.
J.T. Starkus, Sierra Vista — The junior was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs in a 6-1 win over Silverado.
Quinten Terrell, Foothill — The junior was 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs in a 4-3 win over Tech.
Simon Tesfaye, The Meadows — The freshman threw a five-inning, two-hit shutout with four strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Lincoln County.
Softball
Ellie Bostedt, Centennial — The junior was 3-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored in a 9-1 win over Rancho.
Kadi Davis, Lincoln County — The senior was 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored in a 20-5 win over The Meadows.
Alyssa Geraldo, Durango — The senior was 2-for-2 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 15-0 win over Western.
Roxi Hughes, Pahranagat Valley — The sophomore was 4-for-4 with a double, a triple, four RBIs and four runs scored in a 20-0 win over Beaver Dam.
Jada Jona, Desert Oasis — The junior was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and five RBIs in a 7-6 loss to Coronado.
Cameron Lauretta, Palo Verde — The junior was 2-for-4 with an RBI; threw a complete game, allowing two earned runs on our hits and striking out 16 in a 7-2 win over Sierra Vista.
Josslin Law, Shadow Ridge — The sophomore threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on three hits and striking out six in a 2-1 win over Liberty.
Madison Lucero, Centennial — The senior was 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs; threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on six hits and striking out eight in a 9-1 win over Rancho.
Katy Mathews, Lincoln County — The junior was 4-for-4 with a double, a triple, a home run, five RBIs and four runs scored in a 14-6 win over The Meadows.
Avari Morris, Green Valley — The junior threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on four hits and striking out eight in a 10-1 win over Faith Lutheran.
Alohi Mundon, Coronado — The freshman was 4-for-4 with a double, a triple and three runs scored in a 7-6 win over Desert Oasis.
Makena Strong, Arbor View — The senior was 2-for-2 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 16-0 win over Foothill.
Crystal Warren, Liberty — The junior threw a complete game, allowing no earned runs on five hits and striking out two in a 2-1 loss to Shadow Ridge.
Braelynn Yakubik, Lake Mead — The sophomore was 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 20-5 win over Calvary Chapel.
Friday’s scores
Baseball
Bishop Manogue 7, Durango 4
Bonanza 13, Desert Pines 0 (5)
Del Sol 17, Mojave 5 (6)
Eldorado 14, Cheyenne 2 (5)
Foothill 4, Tech 3 (10)
GV Christian 33, Mountain View 3 (3)
GV Christian 19, Mountain View 2 (3)
Lake Mead 13, Calvary Chapel 1 (5)
Lake Mead 6, Calvary Chapel 0
The Meadows 10, Lincoln County 0 (5)
The Meadows 11, Lincoln County 1 (5)
Moapa Valley 11, Western 1 (5)
Shadow Ridge 15, Chaparral 0 (3)
Sierra Vista 6, Silverado 1
Softball
Arbor View 16, Foothill 0 (3)
Bishop Gorman 11, Legacy 8
Centennial 9, Rancho 1
Coronado 7, Desert Oasis 6
Durango 15, Western 0 (3)
Green Valley 10, Faith Lutheran 1
Lake Mead 20, Calvary Chapel 5 (3)
Lake Mead 19, Calvary Chapel 2 (3)
Laughlin 19, Democracy Prep 0 (3)
Laughlin 21, Democracy Prep 0 (3)
Lincoln County 20, The Meadows 5 (5)
Lincoln County 14, The Meadows 6
Pahranagat Valley 17, Beaver Dam 0 (3)
Pahranagat Valley 20, Beaver Dam 0 (3)
Palo Verde 7, Sierra Vista 2
Shadow Ridge 2, Liberty 1
SLAM Nevada 11, Pahrump Valley 8
Tech 20, Las Vegas 8 (6)
Virgin Valley 5, Moapa Valley 0
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.