Check out the top performances from Friday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Centennial’s Logan Smith is shown during a high school baseball game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Centennial High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Friday’s best high school baseball, softball performances:

Baseball

Ethan Boyce, Spring Valley — The junior threw a five-hit shutout with nine strikeouts in a 3-0 win over Arbor View.

Karson Boyce, Lincoln County — The sophomore was 3-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored in an 11-1 win over Calvary Chapel.

Ethan Federer, Foothill — The senior threw a complete game, allowing no earned runs on seven hits and striking out four in a 9-1 win over Durango.

Nathan Fennema, Lake Mead — The sophomore was 8-for-9 with a two doubles, two triples a home run, nine RBIs and eight runs scored in 24-0 and 23-0 wins over Laughlin.

Michael Gibson, Foothill — The sophomore was 4-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored in a 9-1 win over Durango.

Trevor LaPres, Lake Mead — The junior was 7-for-8 with a double, two triples, two home runs, eight RBIs and six runs scored in 24-0 and 23-0 wins over Laughlin.

Gavin Mansell, Desert Oasis — The senior was 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, two RBIs and four runs scored in an 11-1 win over Rancho.

James Metscher, Pahrump Valley — The junior was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, an RBI and three runs scored in a 12-7 win over Clark.

Logan Smith, Centennial — The junior threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on four hits and striking out two in a 2-1 win over Basic.

Simon Tesfaye, The Meadows — The freshman earned the win by throwing 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run on four hits and striking out seven in a 16-1 win over White Pine.

Christian Verduzco, Las Vegas — The junior was 2-for-3 with an RBI and threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on two hits in a 7-1 win over Coronado.

Kekoa Young, Liberty — The freshman earned the win by throwing six innings, allowing one earned run on five hits and striking out three in a 7-1 win over Faith Lutheran.

Softball

Jenna Becker, Doral Academy — The sophomore was 3-for-4 with a triple, four RBIs and two runs scored and threw a complete game, allowing three earned runs on nine hits and striking out 18 in a 9-4 win over Mojave.

Destiny Capers, Silverado — The senior was 4-for-4 with a double, a triple, a home run, three RBIs and four runs scored in a 17-2 win over Chaparral.

Megan Hansen, Pahranagat Valley — The sophomore was 3-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 21-3 win over Mountain View.

Leighanne McGill, Legacy — The sophomore was 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 15-0 win over Desert Pines.

Gabrielle Narvaez, Lake Mead — The sophomore was 4-for-5 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 17-11 win over Laughlin.

Jenna Ortiz, The Meadows — The senior was 4-for-5 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and five runs scored in an 18-17 win over White Pine.

Kamryn Perry, Indian Springs — The senior was 6-for-7 with a double, a home run, six RBIs and seven runs scored in 14-3 and 14-13 wins over Round Mountain.

Mackenzie Sorrells, Lake Mead — The sophomore was 4-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored in a 17-11 win over Laughlin.

Friday’s scores

Baseball

Boulder City 14, SLAM Nevada 4 (5)

Centennial 2, Basic 1

Desert Oasis 11, Rancho 1 (5)

Foothill 9, Durango 1

Green Valley 9, Cimarron-Memorial 4

Indian Springs 15, Round Mountain 0 (4)

Indian Springs 14, Round Mountain 2 (5)

Lake Mead 24, Laughlin 0 (3)

Lake Mead 23, Laughlin 0 (4)

Las Vegas 7, Coronado 1

Liberty 7, Faith Lutheran 1

Lincoln County 11, Calvary Chapel 1 (5)

Lincoln County 13, Calvary Chapel 2

Moapa Valley 22, Western 1 (4)

Mojave 31, Desert Pines 9 (5)

Pahrump Valley 12, Clark 7

Spring Valley 3, Arbor View 0

The Meadows 16, White Pine 1

The Meadows 6, White Pine 2

Valley 7, Canyon Springs 0 (forfeit)

Softball

Doral Academy 9, Mojave 4

Indian Springs 14, Round Mountain 3 (5)

Indian Springs 14, Round Mountain 13

Lake Mead 23, Laughlin 12 (6)

Lake Mead 17, Laughlin 11

Legacy 15, Desert Pines 0 (3)

Pahranagat Valley 18, Mountain View 4 (5)

Pahranagat Valley 21, Mountain View 3 (3)

Lincoln County 15, Calvary Chapel 0 (3)

Lincoln County 21, Calvary Chapel 3 (3)

Silverado 17, Chaparral 2 (4)

Spring Valley 9, Cimarron-Memorial 5

The Meadows 18, White Pine 17

White Pine 17, The Meadows 3 (3)

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.