62°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Baseball

Green Valley beats Centennial for 5A Desert League title — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2023 - 8:09 pm
 
Green Valley celebrates after winning a high school baseball game against Centennial at Green V ...
Green Valley celebrates after winning a high school baseball game against Centennial at Green Valley High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Green Valley congratulates their teammates after scoring two RBIs during a high school baseball ...
Green Valley congratulates their teammates after scoring two RBIs during a high school baseball game against Centennial at Green Valley High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Green Valley’s Caden Kirby, center, jumps to throw to first base after outing Centennial ...
Green Valley’s Caden Kirby, center, jumps to throw to first base after outing Centennial’s Brady Oliver during a high school baseball game at Green Valley High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Green Valley pitcher Brady Ballinger throws to Centennial during a high school baseball game at ...
Green Valley pitcher Brady Ballinger throws to Centennial during a high school baseball game at Green Valley High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Green Valley’s Caden Kirby bats for a homer against Centennial during a high school base ...
Green Valley’s Caden Kirby bats for a homer against Centennial during a high school baseball game at Green Valley High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Green Valley shortstop Jacob Ferry bats against Centennial during a high school baseball game a ...
Green Valley shortstop Jacob Ferry bats against Centennial during a high school baseball game at Green Valley High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Green Valley’s Brady Ballinger (7) reaches to tag Green Valley’s Tyler Jackson ou ...
Green Valley’s Brady Ballinger (7) reaches to tag Green Valley’s Tyler Jackson out during a high school baseball game at Green Valley High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Centennial catcher Jaiden Russin attempts to out Green Valley’s Terrance Shaw Jr, who sc ...
Centennial catcher Jaiden Russin attempts to out Green Valley’s Terrance Shaw Jr, who scored, during a high school baseball game at Green Valley High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Green Valley’s Caden Kirby celebrates with his team after scoring a homerun against Cent ...
Green Valley’s Caden Kirby celebrates with his team after scoring a homerun against Centennial during a high school baseball game at Green Valley High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Centennial outfielder Brady Oliver jumps to catch for an out on Green Valley during a high scho ...
Centennial outfielder Brady Oliver jumps to catch for an out on Green Valley during a high school baseball game at Green Valley High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Centennial’s Albert Cohen bats against Green Valley during a high school baseball game a ...
Centennial’s Albert Cohen bats against Green Valley during a high school baseball game at Green Valley High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Centennial’s Brady Oliver bats against Green Valley during a high school baseball game a ...
Centennial’s Brady Oliver bats against Green Valley during a high school baseball game at Green Valley High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Green Valley shortstop Jacob Ferry and pitcher Brady Ballinger after Ferry caught a ball to end ...
Green Valley shortstop Jacob Ferry and pitcher Brady Ballinger after Ferry caught a ball to end the inning during a high school baseball game at Green Valley High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Green Valley’s Chaz McNelis bats against Centennial during a high school baseball game a ...
Green Valley’s Chaz McNelis bats against Centennial during a high school baseball game at Green Valley High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Centennial first baseman Carson Lee catches for an out on Green Valley during a high school bas ...
Centennial first baseman Carson Lee catches for an out on Green Valley during a high school baseball game at Green Valley High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Centennial infielder Ethan Santos prepares to throw to first base during a high school baseball ...
Centennial infielder Ethan Santos prepares to throw to first base during a high school baseball game against Green Valley at Green Valley High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Green Valley’s Terrance Shaw Jr celebrates after scoring during a high school baseball g ...
Green Valley’s Terrance Shaw Jr celebrates after scoring during a high school baseball game against Centennial at Green Valley High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Centennial’s Noa Oyadomari (5) rounds second base while Green Valley’s Jacob Ferr ...
Centennial’s Noa Oyadomari (5) rounds second base while Green Valley’s Jacob Ferry (3) looks to catch during a high school baseball game at Green Valley High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Centennial’s Carson Lee bats against Green Valley during a high school baseball game at ...
Centennial’s Carson Lee bats against Green Valley during a high school baseball game at Green Valley High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Centennial’s Justin Kryszczuk bats against Green Valley during a high school baseball ga ...
Centennial’s Justin Kryszczuk bats against Green Valley during a high school baseball game at Green Valley High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Centennial’s Logan Smith throws to Green Valley during a high school baseball game at Gr ...
Centennial’s Logan Smith throws to Green Valley during a high school baseball game at Green Valley High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Green Valley’s Brady Ballinger pitches to Centennial during a high school baseball game ...
Green Valley’s Brady Ballinger pitches to Centennial during a high school baseball game at Green Valley High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Green Valley’s Brady Ballinger dives to catch a Centennial hit during a high school base ...
Green Valley’s Brady Ballinger dives to catch a Centennial hit during a high school baseball game at Green Valley High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Green Valley’s Braylon Kolish throws to Centennial during a high school baseball game at ...
Green Valley’s Braylon Kolish throws to Centennial during a high school baseball game at Green Valley High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Centennial’s Noa Oyadomari reaches to tag Green Valley’s Brady Ballinger out afte ...
Centennial’s Noa Oyadomari reaches to tag Green Valley’s Brady Ballinger out after he tried to steal second base during a high school baseball game at Green Valley High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Centennial pitcher Kane Barber throws to Green Valley during a high school baseball game at Gre ...
Centennial pitcher Kane Barber throws to Green Valley during a high school baseball game at Green Valley High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
during a high school baseball game at Green Valley High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Hen ...
during a high school baseball game at Green Valley High School on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial’s baseball team manufactured a run in the top of the first Thursday, intentionally getting picked off to create a rundown that allowed the Bulldogs to take the lead.

Green Valley used a little different tactic to retake control.

The Gators blasted a pair of home runs, including a three-run shot by Caden Kirby in the second, en route to a 7-3 home victory to wrap up the Class 5A Desert League title.

“Kirby’s been great for us all year,” Green Valley coach Manny Llamas said. “He’s only a sophomore. One thing I love about Kirby, I don’t care if he’s got an 0-for-4 or a 4-for-4 game, he’s always happy. He’s always smiling. He’s always ready to go.”

The bottom of the order got things started with two outs in the second for the Gators (25-6, 9-2), No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s 5A rankings. Eduardo Tarango and Jacob Ferry had back-to-back singles to put runners at the corners, and Tarango came home on a wild pitch to tie the game against No. 5 Centennial (22-9, 8-4).

Brandon Jenkins then walked to bring up leadoff man Kirby, who deposited a 3-1 pitch over the left-field fence for a 4-1 lead.

“He’s got two more years for us, and we’re glad he’s got two more years, because he’s going to be a good one,” Llamas said of Kirby.

Senior Chaz McNelis extended the lead on the second pitch of the bottom of the third, crushing a long home run to right field for a 5-1 advantage.

“I knew off-speed was coming every pitch, so I knew to sit back and drive,” McNelis said. “And I just caught barrel.”

McNelis also scorched a liner to right field in the first inning, finishing 2-for-4.

“Chaz has that raw power that everyone talks about,” Llamas said. “He’s hitting close to .500. Anytime he’s up there you know he’s going to do damage. We see it almost consistently.

“It flies off his bat. It’s neat to see.”

The Gators finished 12-14 last season and missed the playoffs, but will enter next week’s Class 5A Southern Region tournament as the Desert League’s No. 1 seed.

“This is amazing, because the last few years we’ve been struggling,” McNelis said. “We’ve been not too hot. But this year we came out hot, we stayed hot, and now we finished the job so far.”

Tarango went 3-for-3, and winning pitcher Brady Ballinger was 2-for-4 for the Gators.

“We know who we are,” Llamas said. “We know if we stick to our plan and our approach, it doesn’t matter who’s up there. Our guys are going to compete every pitch, and that’s what they’re all about.”

Carson Lee was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, and Noa Oyadomari went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs to lead Centennial. Brady Oliver added two hits for the Bulldogs.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Best MLB players from Southern Nevada? Here’s our Top 5
Best MLB players from Southern Nevada? Here’s our Top 5
2
No. 1 Gorman rolls No. 2 Tech, wins 4A Mountain League
No. 1 Gorman rolls No. 2 Tech, wins 4A Mountain League
3
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performers
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performers
4
Raiders sign 9 undrafted free agents, including former UNLV lineman
Raiders sign 9 undrafted free agents, including former UNLV lineman
5
‘Night and day’: UNLV’s recruiting efforts impress prep coaches
‘Night and day’: UNLV’s recruiting efforts impress prep coaches
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Coronado huddles around coach Garrett Smith following its 4-3 road win over Basic on Monday. (A ...
Coronado rallies, fends off No. 3 Basic
By / RJ

Coronado kept the top of Basic’s lineup quiet in the bottom of the seventh to help the Cougars complete the season sweep of the reigning 5A state champions.

More stories for you
No. 4 Green Valley snaps No. 2 Coronado’s 10-game win streak
No. 4 Green Valley snaps No. 2 Coronado’s 10-game win streak
Green Valley star’s arm, bat overwhelm Faith Lutheran — PHOTOS
Green Valley star’s arm, bat overwhelm Faith Lutheran — PHOTOS
No. 1 Green Valley holds off No. 2 Faith Lutheran — PHOTOS
No. 1 Green Valley holds off No. 2 Faith Lutheran — PHOTOS
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Green Valley’s Brady Ballinger
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Green Valley’s Brady Ballinger
Coronado rallies, fends off No. 3 Basic
Coronado rallies, fends off No. 3 Basic
No. 1 Shadow Ridge routs No. 4 Sierra Vista — PHOTOS
No. 1 Shadow Ridge routs No. 4 Sierra Vista — PHOTOS