Green Valley defeats Centennial in baseball — PHOTOS
Green Valley claimed an 8-4 road victory over Centennial in a high school baseball game Wednesday.
Chaz McNelis went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for the Gators (17-6, 3-2 Class 5A Desert League).
Green Valley hosts Basic at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, and Centennial (16-5, 3-2) hosts Palo Verde at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
