Baseball

Green Valley defeats Centennial in baseball — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2023 - 7:38 pm
 
Green Valley's Brady Ballinger (7) celebrates his solo home run against Centennial during the f ...
Green Valley's Brady Ballinger (7) celebrates his solo home run against Centennial during the first inning of a baseball game at Centennial High School, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Green Valley's Chaz McNelis (41), left, celebrates with his teammate Tyler Okui (6) after hitti ...
Green Valley's Chaz McNelis (41), left, celebrates with his teammate Tyler Okui (6) after hitting a two-run shot during the first inning of a baseball game at Centennial High School, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Green Valley's Caden Kirby (12), left, throws to first after forcing out Centennial’s Mi ...
Green Valley's Caden Kirby (12), left, throws to first after forcing out Centennial’s Mike Richaroen (16), right, at second during the second inning of a baseball game at Centennial High School, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Green Valley's Joseph Steidel (37) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against ...
Green Valley's Joseph Steidel (37) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against Centennial at Centennial High School, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Centennial's pitcher Logan Smith (8) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game agains ...
Centennial's pitcher Logan Smith (8) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against Green Valley at Centennial High School, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Centennial's pitcher Tim Larkin (20) delivers during the seventh inning of a baseball game agai ...
Centennial's pitcher Tim Larkin (20) delivers during the seventh inning of a baseball game against Green Valley at Centennial High School, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Green Valley's pitcher Bridger Knudson (8) throws to first to make Centennial's Noa Oyadomari ( ...
Green Valley's pitcher Bridger Knudson (8) throws to first to make Centennial's Noa Oyadomari (5) out during the sixth inning of a baseball game at Centennial High School, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Green Valley's catcher Connor Apeceche (17) talks with Green Valley's pitcher Joseph Steidel (3 ...
Green Valley's catcher Connor Apeceche (17) talks with Green Valley's pitcher Joseph Steidel (37) as Green Valley's Brady Ballinger (7) looks on during the second inning of a baseball game against Centennial at Centennial High School, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Centennial's pitcher Erik Mejia (25) delivers during the seventh inning of a baseball game agai ...
Centennial's pitcher Erik Mejia (25) delivers during the seventh inning of a baseball game against Green Valley at Centennial High School, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Centennial's Tyler Jackson (44), right, celebrate his solo home run with his teammate Centennia ...
Centennial's Tyler Jackson (44), right, celebrate his solo home run with his teammate Centennial's Jaiden Russin (24), center, as Green Valley's catcher Connor Apeceche (17), left, looks down during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Centennial High School, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Green Valley's Caden Kirby (12), center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring on a doubl ...
Green Valley's Caden Kirby (12), center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring on a double by Green Valley's Connor Apeceche (17) during the seventh inning of a baseball game at Centennial High School, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Green Valley's Brady Ballinger (7), right, reacts after scoring on a double by Green Valley's C ...
Green Valley's Brady Ballinger (7), right, reacts after scoring on a double by Green Valley's Connor Apeceche (17) during the seventh inning of a baseball game at Centennial High School, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. Centennial's catcher Tyler Jackson (44) waits for the ball.(Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Green Valley claimed an 8-4 road victory over Centennial in a high school baseball game Wednesday.

Chaz McNelis went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for the Gators (17-6, 3-2 Class 5A Desert League).

Green Valley hosts Basic at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, and Centennial (16-5, 3-2) hosts Palo Verde at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

