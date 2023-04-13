Green Valley defeats Centennial in baseball — PHOTOS

Green Valley picked up a road win over Centennial in a high school baseball game Wednesday.

Green Valley claimed an 8-4 road victory over Centennial in a high school baseball game Wednesday.

Chaz McNelis went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for the Gators (17-6, 3-2 Class 5A Desert League).

Green Valley hosts Basic at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, and Centennial (16-5, 3-2) hosts Palo Verde at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

