High school baseball, softball state tournament scoreboard

Check out the Nevada high school baseball and softball state tournament results and schedule.

Fans watch a baseball game between Bishop Gorman High School and Coronado High during a playoff game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, May 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Baseball

Class 5A

Thursday

At CSN

Game 1: No. 1S Basic vs. No. 2N Bishop Manogue, 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 2S Bishop Gorman vs. No. 1N Reno, 4 p.m.

Friday

All games at Las Vegas Ballpark

Elimination game

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.

Winners bracket

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 1 p.m.

Elimination game

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary

Class 4A

Wednesday

All games at Las Vegas Ballpark

Elimination games

Game 17: No. 2D Bonanza 5, No. 6M Silverado 4

Game 18: No. 2D Sierra Vista 9, No. 3M Foothill 2

Winners bracket

Game 19: No. 1D Shadow Ridge 13, No. 1M Legacy 8

Thursday

All games at Bishop Gorman

Elimination games

Game 20: No. 2D Bonanza vs. No. 2D Sierra Vista, 1:30 p.m. at Bishop Gorman

Game 21: No. 1M Legacy vs. Game 20 winner, 4:30 p.m. at Bishop Gorman

Saturday

Championship

At CSN

Game 22: No. 1D Shadow Ridge vs. Game 21 winner, 10 a.m. at CSN; Game 23 to follow, if necessary

Class 3A

Thursday

All games at Fernley High

Game 1: No. 2S Moapa Valley vs. No. 1N Truckee, 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 1S Virgin Valley vs. No. 2N Dayton, 4 p.m.

Friday

Elimination game

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.

Winners bracket

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 1 p.m.

Elimination game

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary

Class 2A

Thursday

All games at Las Vegas Ballpark

Game 1: No. 1S The Meadows vs. No. 2N West Wendover, 3 p.m.

Game 2: No. 2S Lake Mead vs. No. 1N Yerington, 6 p.m.

Friday

All games at CSN

Elimination game

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.

Winners bracket

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 1 p.m.

Elimination game

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

At Bishop Gorman

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary

Class 1A

All games at Damonte Ranch High

Thursday

Game 1: No. 2S Pahranagat Valley vs. No. 1N Virginia City, 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 1S Indian Springs vs. No. 2N Smith Valley, 4 p.m.

Friday

Winners bracket

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 10 a.m.

Elimination games

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary

Softball

Class 5A

Thursday

All games at CSN

Game 1: No. 1S Faith Lutheran vs. No. 2N Spanish Springs, 2 p.m.

Game 2: No. 2S Green Valley vs. No. 1N Douglas, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

All games at Bishop Gorman

Elimination game

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, noon

Winners bracket

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Elimination game

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 5 p.m.

Saturday

At CSN

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary

Class 4A

Wednesday

All games at CSN

Elimination games

Game 17: No. 1D Silverado 11, No. 4D Chaparral 1 (5)

Game 18: No. 3D Cimarron-Memorial 15, No. 2D Spring Valley 5 (6)

Winners bracket

Game 19: No. 1M Bishop Gorman 8, vs. No. 2M Legacy 0

Thursday

All games at Bishop Gorman

Elimination games

Game 20: No. 1D Silverado vs. No. 3D Cimarron-Memorial, 2:30 p.m.

Game 21: No. 2M Legacy vs. Game 20 winner, 4:45 p.m.

Saturday

At Bishop Gorman

Game 22: No. 1M Bishop Gorman vs. Game 21 winner, 2 p.m.; Game 23 to follow, if necessary

Class 3A

All games at Fernley High

Thursday

Game 1: No. 1N Fernley vs. No. 2S Boulder City, 2 p.m.

Game 2: No. 1S Virgin Valley vs. No. 2 North Valleys, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

Elimination game

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 11 a.m.

Winners bracket

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 1:30 p.m.

Elimination game

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary

Class 2A

Thursday

All games at Bishop Gorman

Game 1: No. 1S Needles vs. No. 2N Pershing County, 10 a.m.

Game 2: No. 2S The Meadows vs. No. 1N Yerington, 12:15 p.m.

Friday

All games at CSN

Elimination game

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 11 a.m.

Winners bracket

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 1:30 p.m.

Elimination game

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 4 p.m.

Saturday

At Bishop Gorman

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary

Class 1A

All games at Damonte Ranch High

Thursday

Game 1: No. 2S Tonopah vs. No. 1N Wells, 2 p.m.

Game 2: No. 1S Pahranagat Valley vs. No. 2N Coleville, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

Winners bracket

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 11 a.m.

Elimination games

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1:30 p.m.

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary