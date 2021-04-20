Monday’s best high school baseball, softball performances
Check out the top performances from Monday’s high school baseball and softball action, and look forward to Tuesday’s schedule.
Monday’s best
Baseball
De’jon Mitchell, Legacy: The junior was 2-for-3 with a double, triple, stolen base, two RBIs and two runs in a 13-2 win over Bonanza.
Colton Stanton, Legacy: The freshman was 3-for-3 with two doubles, a stolen base, three RBIs and two runs in a 13-2 win over Bonanza.
Irvin Weems, Durango: The senior was 1-for-2 with a home run, three RBIs, two runs and two stolen bases in a 15-0 win over Desert Pines.
Softball
Willow Bachiochi, Coronado: The junior was 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run in an 8-5 win over Centennial.
Destiny Capers, Silverado: The junior was 4-for-5 with a double, stolen base, three RBIs and four runs in an 18-17 win over Legacy.
Mikayla Capers, Silverado: The senior was 4-for-4 with four doubles, four RBIs and two runs in an 18-17 win over Legacy.
Ashlyn Cowdell, Foothill: The junior was 3-for-3 with five RBIs, allowed no earned runs on two hits and struck out seven in an 11-5 win over Basic.
Allie Fox, Foothill: The senior was 3-for-5 with a double and four RBIs in an 11-5 win over Basic.
Jersie McDonald, Clark: The freshman was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, four RBIs, a stolen base and a run in a 15-0 win over Desert Pines.
Madison Ruiz, Legacy: The junior was 5-for-5, hit for the cycle with a stolen base, five RBIs and five runs in an 18-17 loss to Silverado.
Keira Tibbetts, Silverado: The sophomore was 4-for-4 with a double, five RBIs and four runs in an 18-17 win over Legacy.
Kiana Turene, Spring Valley: The senior was 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run, four RBIs and three runs in a 17-2 win over Cheyenne.
Ava Walker, Faith Lutheran: The freshman allowed no earned runs on four hits and struck out five in a complete-game 2-1 win over Palo Verde.
Tuesday’s games
All games at 3:30 p.m.
Baseball
Centennial at Basic
Arbor View at Green Valley
Faith Lutheran at Palo Verde
Las Vegas at Liberty
Coronado at Spring Valley
Cimarron-Memorial at Rancho
Eldorado at SLAM Nevada
Moapa Valley at Valley
Clark at Western
Sunrise Mountain at Pahrump Valley
White Pine at Pahranagat Valley
Softball
Shadow Ridge at Palo Verde
Faith Lutheran at Liberty
Foothill at Rancho
Bishop Gorman at Cheyenne
Cimarron-Memorial at Legacy
Chaparral at Silverado
Basic at Coronado
Del Sol at Tech
Moapa Valley at Virgin Valley
SLAM Nevada at Pahrump Valley
White Pine at Pahranagat Valley
