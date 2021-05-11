Monday’s best high school baseball, softball performances

Check out the top performances from Monday’s high school baseball and softball action and look forward to Tuesday’s schedule.

Bishop Gorman's pitcher Tyler Avery (31) throws to Palo Verde during a high school baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. Bishop Gorman won 9-5. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Monday’s best

Monday’s top high school baseball and softball performances:

Baseball

Jose Alvarez De La Cruz, Del Sol: The senior was 5-for-5 with two home runs, five RBIs and five runs scored, got the win in relief with 3 2/3 innings pitched and struck out nine in a 26-14 victory over Desert Pines.

Scott Bahde, Boulder City: The senior was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, six RBIs and four runs scored in a 15-3 win over Western.

Brock Barlow, Tech: The freshman was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, threw five shutout innings and struck out nine in a 10-0 win over Chaparral.

Chase Ditmar, Basic: The junior was 2-for-3 with a triple, home run, an RBI and two runs scored in a 16-3 win over Spring Valley.

Braiden Galvin, Liberty: The senior was 3-for-4 with a double, triple, five RBIs and two runs scored in a 13-4 win over Palo Verde.

Softball

Julia Bilodeau, Bishop Gorman: The senior was 3-for-4 with a double, five RBIs and three runs scored in a 19-4 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Destiny Capers, Silverado: The junior was 3-for-4 with a double, home run, stolen base, two RBIs and three runs scored in a 14-3 win over Durango.

Tyerra Kaaialii, Siera Vista: The senior was 2-for-3 with a double, triple and three runs scored and threw two shutout innings of relief to get the win in a 6-3 victory over Rancho.

Madison Lucero, Centennial: The junior was 3-for-4 with a double, home run, four RBIs and a run scored in a 7-1 win over Foothill.

Ava Walker, Faith Lutheran: The freshman was 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and a run scored in an 8-7 win over Shadow Ridge.

Monday’s scores

Baseball

Coronado 3, Desert Oasis 2

Cimarron-Memorial 8, Las Vegas 3

Centennial 5, Rancho 4

Faith Lutheran 6, Arbor View 3

Bishop Gorman 9, Green Valley 5

Liberty 13, Palo Verde 4

Basic 16, Spring Valley 3 (5)

Tech 10, Chaparral 0 (5)

Boulder City 15, Western 3 (6)

Pahrump Valley 11, SLAM Nevada 0 (5)

Del Sol 26, Desert Pines 14 (6)

Eldorado 11, Valley 1 (6)

Softball

Faith Lutheran 8, Shadow Ridge 7

Centennial 7, Foothill 1

Sierra Vista 6, Rancho 3

Green Valley 11, Palo Verde 5

Spring Valley 9, Eldorado 8

Desert Oasis 13, Liberty 2 (5)

Silverado 14, Durango 3 (5)

Bishop Gorman 19, Cimarron-Memorial 4 (4)

Arbor View 17, Basic 4 (5)

Las Vegas 25, Mojave 10 (3)

Boulder City 12, SLAM Nevada 0 (5)

Pahrump Valley 17, Valley 0 (3)

The Meadows 21, Laughlin 2 (3)

The Meadows 19, Laughlin 2 (3)

Tuesday’s schedule

All games at 3:30 p.m., unless noted

Baseball

Arbor View at Bishop Gorman

Palo Verde at Cimarron-Memorial

Green Valley at Coronado

Basic at Desert Oasis

Centennial at Las Vegas

Shadow Ridge at Durango

Liberty at Faith Lutheran

Bonanza at Silverado

Rancho at Spring Valley

Eldorado at Moapa Valley

Pahrump Valley at Valley

Western at Virgin Valley

Pahranagat Valley at Round Mountain, noon

Tonopah at Indian Springs (DH), 1 p.m.

Softball

Western at Spring Valley

Virgin Valley at Moapa Valley

Boulder City at Sunrise Mountain

Desert Pines at Clark

Pahrump Valley at SLAM Nevada

Tonopah at Indian Springs (DH), 1 p.m.

