Monday’s best high school baseball, softball performances
Check out the top performances from Monday’s high school baseball and softball action.
Baseball
Drew Cammann, Green Valley — The junior was 1-for-2 with a double and two runs scored and threw a five-inning, one-hit shutout with eight strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Rancho.
Emmanuel Esparza-Escobedo, Western — The junior was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 9-8 win over Pahranagat Valley.
Alexander Mercurius, Durango — The freshman earned the win with five shutout innings, allowing four hits and striking out nine in a 6-0 win over Clark.
Tyler Terk, Spring Valley — The junior was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in a 5-4 loss to Las Vegas.
Dylan Venturini, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI and threw 2⅔ hitless innings of relief with six strikeouts in a 4-2 loss to Faith Lutheran.
Softball
Destiny Capers, Silverado — The senior was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored in a 15-4 win over Foothill.
Alyssa Gerardo, Durango — The senior was 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 10-0 win over Clark.
Maria Jimenez, Silverado — The junior was 3-for-4 with two RBIs in a 15-4 win over Foothill.
Ashley McMahon, Durango — The junior was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 10-0 win over Clark.
Haley Nelson, Foothill — The senior was 2-for-2 with two doubles in a 15-4 loss to Silverado.
Monday’s scores
Baseball
Coronado 5, Liberty 4
Durango 6, Clark 0
Eldorado 16, Del Sol 2 (5 innings)
Faith Lutheran 4, Cimarron-Memorial 2
Green Valley 10, Rancho 0 (5)
Las Vegas 5, Spring Valley 4 (8)
Pahrump Valley 10, Needles 5
Palo Verde 7, Desert Oasis 3
Western 9, Pahranagat Valley 8
Softball
Durango 10, Clark 0 (6)
Needles 10, Pahrump Valley 0 (5)
Pahranagat Valley 18, Desert Pines 4 (5)
Silverado 15, Foothill 4 (5)
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
