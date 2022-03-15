Check out the top performances from Monday’s high school baseball and softball action.

(Stock photo)

Monday’s best high school baseball, softball performances

Baseball

Drew Cammann, Green Valley — The junior was 1-for-2 with a double and two runs scored and threw a five-inning, one-hit shutout with eight strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Rancho.

Emmanuel Esparza-Escobedo, Western — The junior was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 9-8 win over Pahranagat Valley.

Alexander Mercurius, Durango — The freshman earned the win with five shutout innings, allowing four hits and striking out nine in a 6-0 win over Clark.

Tyler Terk, Spring Valley — The junior was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in a 5-4 loss to Las Vegas.

Dylan Venturini, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI and threw 2⅔ hitless innings of relief with six strikeouts in a 4-2 loss to Faith Lutheran.

Softball

Destiny Capers, Silverado — The senior was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored in a 15-4 win over Foothill.

Alyssa Gerardo, Durango — The senior was 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 10-0 win over Clark.

Maria Jimenez, Silverado — The junior was 3-for-4 with two RBIs in a 15-4 win over Foothill.

Ashley McMahon, Durango — The junior was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 10-0 win over Clark.

Haley Nelson, Foothill — The senior was 2-for-2 with two doubles in a 15-4 loss to Silverado.

Monday’s scores

Baseball

Coronado 5, Liberty 4

Durango 6, Clark 0

Eldorado 16, Del Sol 2 (5 innings)

Faith Lutheran 4, Cimarron-Memorial 2

Green Valley 10, Rancho 0 (5)

Las Vegas 5, Spring Valley 4 (8)

Pahrump Valley 10, Needles 5

Palo Verde 7, Desert Oasis 3

Western 9, Pahranagat Valley 8

Softball

Durango 10, Clark 0 (6)

Needles 10, Pahrump Valley 0 (5)

Pahranagat Valley 18, Desert Pines 4 (5)

Silverado 15, Foothill 4 (5)

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

