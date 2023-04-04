55°F
Baseball

Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Bishop Gorman’s Gunnar Myro

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 4, 2023 - 4:49 pm
 
Bishop Gorman shortstop/pitcher Demitri Diamant (5) and third baseman/pitcher Gunnar Myro (8) c ...
Bishop Gorman shortstop/pitcher Demitri Diamant (5) and third baseman/pitcher Gunnar Myro (8) celebrate after scoring during a baseball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman's Gunnar Myro (8) hits a foul ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game ag ...
Bishop Gorman's Gunnar Myro (8) hits a foul ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game against Desert Oasis, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Bishop Gorman senior third baseman Gunnar Myro played in a tournament in Cooperstown, New York, home of the Baseball Hall of Fame, when he was younger.

Another long road trip created a great moment in his high school career last week when the Gaels traveled to Cary, North Carolina, for the National High School Invitational. With Gorman competing against some of the top high school baseball talent, Myro delivered.

He went 3-for-4 with three doubles and five RBIs in the Gaels’ 9-0 win over Blessed Academy on March 29. For his efforts, he was named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week.

“It was just my timing and getting the head of the bat out in front,” Myro said.

“It was a great experience, tons of energy and tons of talent,” he added. “It was a great experience for all of us.”

Gorman won three of its four games. Myro totaled five hits and six RBIs during the tournament and was named to the all-tournament team.

“It was awesome,” Myro said. “I was kind of surprised that I made it, but it was a great experience out there.”

After the Gaels came up short in the Class 5A state title game last season, he said he and his teammates are focused on winning this season.

“We just have a different, better work ethic, and we’re obsessed,” Mryo said. “We just want to win.”

Mryo is committed to playing college baseball at UNLV. He said after meeting the coaching staff, including a familiar face in assistant coach Justin Jones, he knew the Rebels were the right choice.

“I love the coaches, with how cool and open they are, and how much they wanted me to go there,” Myro said. “I loved the campus. It really surprised me. With my infield coach from Gorman going there, it was a big part of it, too.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

