Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Coronado’s Evan Festa
Coronado junior outfielder Evan Festa went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a home run in the Cougars’ 9-7 win over Cimarron-Memorial on Thursday.
Coronado’s Evan Festa went into last offseason focused on improving his swing.
The junior outfielder said he’s noticing his hard work pay off. Festa and Coronado are riding a 10-game winning streak with an increased offensive output.
“I became more calm at the plate,” Festa said. “I made my swing a little more simple and efficient, where it’s helping me have a better batting average and hitting the ball harder.”
Festa went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a home run in the Cougars’ 9-7 win over Cimarron-Memorial on Thursday. For his efforts, he was named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week.
“We’re definitely exceeding our expectations for this year,” Festa said. “A 10-game win streak is awesome.”
Festa hit his home run in the bottom of the second to give the Cougars an early 4-0 lead.
“I remember going up and hoping he was going to throw me a fastball,” Festa said. “I was ready for it. He threw it, and I hit it well and it went over the fence.”
In a back-and-forth game against Cimarron-Memorial, Festa said the team’s depth shined to pull out the victory. That offensive depth was on display again Saturday as Coronado piled up 20 hits in a 19-7 win against Palo Verde. Festa added two hits and an RBI.
The Cougars entered Tuesday with an 18-5 record and hold a two-game lead over second-place Green Valley in the Class 5A Desert League standings.
Festa said the team’s chemistry has helped with its success this season and will be key to making a run in the playoffs.
“The energy is great in the dugout, and I think it really feeds into us playing well,” Festa said. “When you like the guys you’re around, it makes it a fun time. And when you’re having fun, you play well.”
