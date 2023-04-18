77°F
Baseball

Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Coronado’s Evan Festa

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 18, 2023 - 2:43 pm
 
Coronado’s Evan Festa bumps fists with head coach Garrett Smith after scoring a home run ...
Coronado’s Evan Festa bumps fists with head coach Garrett Smith after scoring a home run during a high school baseball game against Cimarron-Memorial at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Evan Festa celebrates after hitting a double that scored an RBI during a high ...
Coronado’s Evan Festa celebrates after hitting a double that scored an RBI during a high school baseball game against Cimarron-Memorial at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado’s Evan Festa went into last offseason focused on improving his swing.

The junior outfielder said he’s noticing his hard work pay off. Festa and Coronado are riding a 10-game winning streak with an increased offensive output.

“I became more calm at the plate,” Festa said. “I made my swing a little more simple and efficient, where it’s helping me have a better batting average and hitting the ball harder.”

Festa went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a home run in the Cougars’ 9-7 win over Cimarron-Memorial on Thursday. For his efforts, he was named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week.

“We’re definitely exceeding our expectations for this year,” Festa said. “A 10-game win streak is awesome.”

Festa hit his home run in the bottom of the second to give the Cougars an early 4-0 lead.

“I remember going up and hoping he was going to throw me a fastball,” Festa said. “I was ready for it. He threw it, and I hit it well and it went over the fence.”

In a back-and-forth game against Cimarron-Memorial, Festa said the team’s depth shined to pull out the victory. That offensive depth was on display again Saturday as Coronado piled up 20 hits in a 19-7 win against Palo Verde. Festa added two hits and an RBI.

The Cougars entered Tuesday with an 18-5 record and hold a two-game lead over second-place Green Valley in the Class 5A Desert League standings.

Festa said the team’s chemistry has helped with its success this season and will be key to making a run in the playoffs.

“The energy is great in the dugout, and I think it really feeds into us playing well,” Festa said. “When you like the guys you’re around, it makes it a fun time. And when you’re having fun, you play well.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

THE LATEST
Coronado’s Noah Wong, center, and Nick Morrison (16) congratulate their teammate Evan Fe ...
Nevada Preps baseball, softball rankings
By / RJ

Coronado has moved up to No. 2 in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Class 5A baseball rankings. Bishop Gorman remains No. 1, and Green Valley still holds the top spot in softball.

