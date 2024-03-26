Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Foothill’s Landon Angelo

Foothill’s Landon Angelo had three RBIs in the Falcons’ win over Spring Valley on March 19 to earn Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week honors.

Foothill’s baseball team has made a seamless transition to Class 5A after winning the 4A state title last year.

Junior utility player Landon Angelo is one reason why.

Angelo went 2-for-4 with three RBIs in the Falcons’ 14-4 road win at Spring Valley on March 19, part of Foothill’s 12-1-1 start to the season. He was named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week for his efforts.

“I went up there playing extremely loose and just enjoying the game and found success like that,” Angelo said. “I felt extremely comfortable in the box and saw the ball very well.”

Nevada Preps: How did the experience of winning the 4A state title last year prepare you for this season?

Angelo: Winning the 4A state just brought more confidence going into this year. We have so much to prove as a team and (need to) show we belong in 5A.

NP: If you weren’t playing baseball, what sport would you be playing?

Angelo: I would pursue basketball. I just enjoy playing basketball. Mainly I get the enjoyment from just playing in (physical education) and with my brother at home.

NP: What’s on your pregame playlist?

Angelo: My pregame playlist is all over the place. I have music from the ’70s and country, rock and pop, but I believe there is a lot more Frank Sinatra than other artists.

NP: Who’s an MLB player you look up to and try to model your game after?

Angelo: Someone I look up to in the big leagues is (Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman) Freddie Freeman. It’s not even just his game on the field, though. Freeman is not only incredible on the field, but off the field he is even a better man.

