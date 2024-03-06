Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Gorman’s James Whitaker

Bishop Gorman pitcher James Whitaker struck out six in the Gaels’ win over Basic on Thursday to earn Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week honors.

Bishop Gorman's James Whitaker delivers a pitch against Desert Oasis during a Class 5A high school baseball state title game at UNR's Peccole Park, on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Reno. Bishop Gorman won 10-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Bishop Gorman pitcher James Whitaker is used to pitching in big games. He threw six strong innings to help the Gaels win last year’s Class 5A state title game.

The junior right-hander gave the Gaels another strong outing on the mound on the first day of the high school baseball season.

Whitaker threw five innings, allowing one run and two hits with six strikeouts to lead Gorman, ranked No. 8 nationally by MaxPreps, to a 6-3 home win over No. 14 Basic on Thursday.

He was named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week for his efforts.

“We’ve been working since last fall,” Whitaker said Thursday. “We come out here and try to play with confidence and just do our thing.”

Whitaker allowed two walks with one out in the first inning, but he struck out the next two Basic batters to end the inning without any runs allowed.

“I had some nerves. There’s always going to be some nerves,” Whitaker said. “But the biggest thing is just keeping your composure, and I did that.”

Gorman scored three runs in the first and added three more in the second inning to jump out to a 6-0 lead, which was plenty of run support for Whitaker.

“It was huge when we got up 6-0,” Whitaker said. “We can’t get soft. We have to keep on adding on runs and get ahead.”

Whitaker, who verbally committed to Louisiana State in January 2022, threw 94 pitches and went 1-for-2 at the plate.

“He grinded it out. That’s the way James is,” Gorman coach Chris Sheff said. “It’s a battle and he’ll probably tell you he didn’t have his best stuff, but he gave us five solid innings and allowed us to get two innings out of our bullpen. He’s a winner, and he went down as a winner today.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.