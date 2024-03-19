Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Liberty’s Nicholas Blakeney

Liberty junior pitcher Nicholas Blakeney helped the Patriots to three wins last week to earn Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week honors.

Liberty’s Nicholas Blakeney (29) throws the ball to first base during a baseball game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Liberty batter Nicholas Blakeney connects on a pitch versus Spring Valley during the fifth inning of their NIAA baseball game on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Liberty pitcher Nicholas Blakeney delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against Desert Oasis onThursday, March 9, 2023, at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Liberty junior pitcher Nicholas Blakeney stayed busy while some high school teams took time off for spring break.

Rather than relaxing, he shined in two of the Patriots’ three wins last week.

Blakeney threw four no-hit innings and struck out eight in a 16-1 victory over Mater East on March 12. He added two RBIs in a 16-0 win over Cadence on March 11. He was named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week for his efforts.

“It felt amazing,” Blakeney said. “It was a good bounce back from the previous week of baseball we played.”

Let’s get to know this week’s boys athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: Who is an athlete you look up to/model your game after?

Blakeney: I like (Arkansas pitcher) Hagen Smith and (Philadelphia Phillies first baseman) Bryce Harper.

NP: What’s been your favorite memory in your baseball playing career thus far?

Blakeney: Two seasons ago, I picked off a runner in a game against Coronado which advanced us in the playoffs.

NP: If you weren’t playing baseball, which sport would you be playing?

Blakeney: Any combat sport or football.

NP: Do you have any pregame rituals or game-day superstitions that you follow?

Blakeney: Not really, but if I have a good game I’ll stick with that type of routine until it stops working for me.

NP: Do you have a go-to pregame meal or postgame celebratory meal?

Blakeney: I like to have a Caesar wrap from Tropical Smoothie (Cafe) and a sunrise sunset smoothie.

NP: What’s on your pregame playlist?

Blakeney: I listen to a lot of Morgan Wallen and Key Glock.

NP: What are some other goals you have for the season?

Blakeney: I want to do better than I did last year and to get a trophy from winning the state championship.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.