Baseball

No. 1 Las Vegas High defeats Desert Oasis in baseball — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 19, 2024 - 8:53 pm
 
Las Vegas’ Bryden Bull bats against Desert Oasis during a high school baseball game at Desert Oasis High School on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas pitcher Joseph Ponticello throws to Desert Oasis during a high school baseball game at Desert Oasis High School on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas’ second baseman Kyle Iverson attempts to out Desert Oasis’ Ryan Martin while he slides into second during a high school baseball game at Desert Oasis High School on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas’ Joseph Ponticello (24) high fives Trevor Mangano (5) after they won a high school baseball game against Desert Oasis at Desert Oasis High School on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas’ Bryden Bull (22) celebrates after hitting a double during a high school baseball game against Desert Oasis at Desert Oasis High School on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Desert Oasis’ Noah Griffith, left, goes for the ball after Lincoln Guillermo, right, missed a catch during a high school baseball game against Las Vegas at Desert Oasis High School on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas first baseman Dallas Martinez (25) lunges to catch for an out on Desert Oasis during a high school baseball game at Desert Oasis High School on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas’ Dallas Martinez safely slides into first base after attempting to steal during a high school baseball game against Desert Oasis at Desert Oasis High School on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Desert Oasis shortstop Lincoln Guillermo throws to second base for an out on Las Vegas during a high school baseball game at Desert Oasis High School on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Desert Oasis first baseman Aaron Del Valle, left, attempts to tag Las Vegas’ Mickey Martinez (7) out while he makes it safely on base during a high school baseball game at Desert Oasis High School on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas’ Carter Francom bats gets a hit on Desert Oasis during a high school baseball game at Desert Oasis High School on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas’ Carter Francom bats against Desert Oasis during a high school baseball game at Desert Oasis High School on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas’ Aadyn Jaime runs to first base during a high school baseball game against Desert Oasis at Desert Oasis High School on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas first baseman Dallas Martinez (25) tosses the ball to pitcher Joseph Ponticello (24) to get an out on Desert Oasis during a high school baseball game at Desert Oasis High School on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Desert Oasis’ Joell Castro bats against Las Vegas during a high school baseball game at Desert Oasis High School on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas’ Mickey Martinez slides into home plate while Desert Oasis’ Isaiah Soriano looks for the ball during a high school baseball game at Desert Oasis High School on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas’ Dallas Martinez, left, and Mickey Martinez celebrate a run during a high school baseball game against Desert Oasis at Desert Oasis High School on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Desert Oasis’ Lucian Manzano bats against Las Vegas while their catcher Gage McCown reaches for the ball during a high school baseball game at Desert Oasis High School on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Desert Oasis pitcher Sebastian Frye throws to Las Vegas during a high school baseball game at Desert Oasis High School on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Desert Oasis pitcher Sebastian Frye throws to Las Vegas during a high school baseball game at Desert Oasis High School on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas’ Keisean Ellzy runs to home plate during a high school baseball game against Desert Oasis at Desert Oasis High School on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Desert Oasis celebrates after Ryan Martin (6) scored a run during a high school baseball game against Las Vegas at Desert Oasis High School on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Desert Oasis shortstop Lincoln Guillermo (2) runs to third base during a high school baseball game against Las Vegas at Desert Oasis High School on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Desert Oasis outfielder Noah Griffith catches for an out on Las Vegas during a high school baseball game at Desert Oasis High School on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas pitcher Joseph Ponticello throws to Desert Oasis during a high school baseball game at Desert Oasis High School on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bryden Bull went 2-for-4 with three RBIs to lead Las Vegas High, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, to a 7-3 road win over Desert Oasis in a high school baseball game Tuesday.

Las Vegas (12-0-1, 2-0 5A Desert League) next hosts Bonanza at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, and Desert Oasis (6-7, 0-1) plays at No. 4 Foothill at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

