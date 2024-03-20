No. 1 Las Vegas High defeats Desert Oasis in baseball — PHOTOS
Las Vegas High, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, claimed a road win over Desert Oasis in a high school baseball game Tuesday. Here are photos from the game.
Bryden Bull went 2-for-4 with three RBIs to lead Las Vegas High, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, to a 7-3 road win over Desert Oasis in a high school baseball game Tuesday.
Las Vegas (12-0-1, 2-0 5A Desert League) next hosts Bonanza at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, and Desert Oasis (6-7, 0-1) plays at No. 4 Foothill at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
