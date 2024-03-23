No. 5 Basic holds off No. 2 Palo Verde in baseball — PHOTOS
Basic held on for a home win over Palo Verde in a high school baseball game Friday. Here are photos from the game.
Basic, No. 5 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, held on for a 4-3 home win over No. 2 Palo Verde in a high school baseball game Friday.
Basic (7-2, 3-0 5A Mountain League) next plays Bishop Alemany (California) in a tournament at 6 p.m. Monday, and Palo Verde (10-6, 0-2) plays at Spring Valley at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
