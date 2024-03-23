68°F
Baseball

No. 5 Basic holds off No. 2 Palo Verde in baseball — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 22, 2024 - 8:08 pm
 
Basic first baseman Derek Bain (24) lunges to catch the ball for a putout during a baseball game between Palo Verde and Basic at Basic High School on Friday, March 22, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Basic outfielder Andruw Giles (29) tries to slide to home base in time during a baseball game between Palo Verde and Basic at Basic High School on Friday, March 22, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Basic outfielder Andruw Giles (29) tries to make it to home base in time during a baseball game between Palo Verde and Basic at Basic High School on Friday, March 22, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Basic pitcher Lincoln Evans (21) pitches the ball during a baseball game between Palo Verde and Basic at Basic High School on Friday, March 22, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Palo Verde infielder Andrew Kaplan (15) claps for a teammate from second base during a baseball game between Palo Verde and Basic at Basic High School on Friday, March 22, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Palo Verde catcher Connor Rosinski (5) hits the ball during a baseball game between Palo Verde and Basic at Basic High School on Friday, March 22, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Basic pitcher Lincoln Evans (21) speaks to a teammate while on the pitching mound during a baseball game between Palo Verde and Basic at Basic High School on Friday, March 22, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Basic outfielder Troy Southisene (2) hits the ball during a baseball game between Palo Verde and Basic at Basic High School on Friday, March 22, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Palo Verde outfielder Tanner Jones (21) runs after the ball during a baseball game between Palo Verde and Basic at Basic High School on Friday, March 22, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A Palo Verde baseball player throws the ball to a teammate for an assist during a baseball game between Palo Verde and Basic at Basic High School on Friday, March 22, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Basic shortstop Ty Southisene (3) throws the ball back and fourth with a a teammate after an out during a baseball game between Palo Verde and Basic at Basic High School on Friday, March 22, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Basic baseball players throw the ball to each other after an out during a baseball game between Palo Verde and Basic at Basic High School on Friday, March 22, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Palo Verde pitcher Mayson Reichartz (10) pitches the ball during a baseball game between Palo Verde and Basic at Basic High School on Friday, March 22, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Basic pitcher Lincoln Evans (21) eyes Palo Verde infielder Tanner Johns (21) as he steps up to bat during a baseball game between Palo Verde and Basic at Basic High School on Friday, March 22, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Basic outfielder Andruw Giles (29) signals to his teammates after making it to first base during a baseball game between Palo Verde and Basic at Basic High School on Friday, March 22, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Basic, No. 5 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, held on for a 4-3 home win over No. 2 Palo Verde in a high school baseball game Friday.

Basic (7-2, 3-0 5A Mountain League) next plays Bishop Alemany (California) in a tournament at 6 p.m. Monday, and Palo Verde (10-6, 0-2) plays at Spring Valley at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

