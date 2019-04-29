Rain washes out much of Monday’s baseball, softball schedule
Rain washed out the bulk of Monday’s prep baseball and softball schedule.
Below is a list of the games either postponed or canceled due to rain, along with the make-up dates (where applicable). The list will be updated as additional information is received.
Baseball
Basic at Bishop Gorman, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday
Sierra Vista at Durango, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday
Coronado at Desert Oasis, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday
Green Valley at Liberty, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday
Arbor View at Legacy, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday
Tech at Clark, canceled
Silverado at Foothill, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Thursday
Sunrise Mountain at Chaparral, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Friday
Mojave at Eldorado, canceled
Spring Valley at Cimarron-Memorial, canceled
Softball
Basic at Bishop Gorman, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday
Sierra Vista at Durango, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday
Coronado at Desert Oasis, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday
Green Valley at Liberty, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday
Arbor View at Legacy, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday
Tech at Clark, canceled
Silverado at Foothill, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Thursday
Sunrise Mountain at Chaparral, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Friday
Mojave at Eldorado, canceled
Western at Canyon Springs, canceled
Spring Valley at Cimarron-Memorial, canceled