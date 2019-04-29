108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Baseball

Rain washes out much of Monday’s baseball, softball schedule

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2019 - 4:10 pm
 

Rain washed out the bulk of Monday’s prep baseball and softball schedule.

Below is a list of the games either postponed or canceled due to rain, along with the make-up dates (where applicable). The list will be updated as additional information is received.

Baseball

Basic at Bishop Gorman, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday

Sierra Vista at Durango, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday

Coronado at Desert Oasis, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday

Green Valley at Liberty, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday

Arbor View at Legacy, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday

Tech at Clark, canceled

Silverado at Foothill, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Thursday

Sunrise Mountain at Chaparral, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Friday

Mojave at Eldorado, canceled

Spring Valley at Cimarron-Memorial, canceled

Softball

Basic at Bishop Gorman, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday

Sierra Vista at Durango, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday

Coronado at Desert Oasis, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday

Green Valley at Liberty, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday

Arbor View at Legacy, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday

Tech at Clark, canceled

Silverado at Foothill, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Thursday

Sunrise Mountain at Chaparral, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Friday

Mojave at Eldorado, canceled

Western at Canyon Springs, canceled

Spring Valley at Cimarron-Memorial, canceled

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
2019 Best of Nevada Preps Awards — VIDEO
RJ

Find out the winners of the male and female athletes of the year, the coach and team of the year, winners of each sport’s athlete and coach of the year, and two special awards.

All-state teams to be announced in June
By Bartt Davis / RJ

All-state teams in all eight spring sports will be released one per day, beginning on June 6 with boys golf.

Desert Oasis players celebrate their win over Reno 9-1 during the tie-breaker game of their ...
Class 4A: Desert Oasis wins first state title
By Mark Anderson / RJ

The Diamondbacks needed two games to get the job done, but they defeated Reno 9-1 in the decisive game Friday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Thinkstock
Small schools: Mason Thornock guides Lynx into 2A title game
RJ

Mason Thornock went 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI and tossed a five-hit shutout to help Lincoln County return to the Class 2A state championship game with a 10-0 win over Yerington in the winners’ bracket final at The Meadows.