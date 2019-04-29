Rain washes out much of Monday’s baseball, softball schedule

Rain washed out the bulk of Monday’s prep baseball and softball schedule.

Umpires talk as rain comes down in the first inning of a softball game. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Below is a list of the games either postponed or canceled due to rain, along with the make-up dates (where applicable). The list will be updated as additional information is received.

Baseball

Basic at Bishop Gorman, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday

Sierra Vista at Durango, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday

Coronado at Desert Oasis, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday

Green Valley at Liberty, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday

Arbor View at Legacy, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday

Tech at Clark, canceled

Silverado at Foothill, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Thursday

Sunrise Mountain at Chaparral, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Friday

Mojave at Eldorado, canceled

Spring Valley at Cimarron-Memorial, canceled

Softball

Basic at Bishop Gorman, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday

Sierra Vista at Durango, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday

Coronado at Desert Oasis, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday

Green Valley at Liberty, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday

Arbor View at Legacy, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday

Tech at Clark, canceled

Silverado at Foothill, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Thursday

Sunrise Mountain at Chaparral, postponed to 3:30 p.m. Friday

Mojave at Eldorado, canceled

Western at Canyon Springs, canceled

Spring Valley at Cimarron-Memorial, canceled