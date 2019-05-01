Roundup: Basic, Desert Oasis win to set up showdown Wednesday

Basic and Desert Oasis each won Tuesday to remain undefeated in Desert League baseball play heading into their matchup Wednesday at Basic.

Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Wolves scratched across a run in the top of the seventh inning to edge host Bishop Gorman, 7-6.

Desert Oasis downed visiting Coronado, 10-2.

Wednesday’s game will decide the Desert League title.

Basic 7, Bishop Gorman 6 — At Gorman, Hunter Katschke supplied a sacrifice fly that scored Dalton Miller with the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as the Wolves nipped the Gaels.

Miller finished 3-for-3 with a two-run home run, and teammate Zach Hose had two hits, two runs, and an RBI for Basic, which got the win in relief from Logan Spaur.

Tai Nguyen was 3-for-4 with a run, and Santino Panaro provided two hits, two runs and an RBI to lead Gorman.

Desert Oasis 10, Coronado 2 — At Desert Oasis, Parker Schmidt went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs as the Diamondbacks downed the Cougars.

Aaron Roberts went 1-for-3 with a home run, and two RBIs, and Campbell Holt was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Desert Oasis.

Logan Bleazard went 2-for-3 with a double for Coronado.

Palo Verde 10, Shadow Ridge 6 — At Shadow Ridge, Josiah Cromwick went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs to help the Panthers top the Mustangs.

Peyton Cole went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple, a double and two RBIs for Palo Verde. PaulShawn Pasqualotto was 1-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs for the Panthers.

Isaiah Salas was 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs for Shadow Ridge.

Durango 5, Sierra Vista 1 — At Sierra Vista, Adrian Oles went 2-for-3 with one run to help the Trailblazers defeat the Mountain Lions.

Ryan Barry was 1-for-3 with two RBIs for Durango.

Garrett Guy went 1-for-3 with a double and and RBI for Sierra Vista.

Faith Lutheran 7, Bonanza 0 — At Bonanza, Michael Rice and Vance Serrano combined on a two-hitter as the Crusaders blanked the Bengals.

Jacob Ortega was 3-for-4 with three doubles, and Dylan Schafer was 3-for-4 with an RBI for Faith Lutheran. Rice was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Sagan Gronauer was 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for the Crusaders.

Las Vegas 9, Eldorado 0 — At Eldorado, Nathan Freimuth tossed a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and three RBIs as the Wildcats blanked the Sundevils.

Trevor Johnson was 3-for-4 with a double, and Layne Adaro went 2-for-4 with a double for Las Vegas.

Centennial 11, Rancho 1 — At Centennial, Kris Bow was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and an RBI to help the Bulldogs rout the Rams in six innings.

Trevor Wright went 2-for-4 with three RBIs for Centennial, which also got a home run from Rene Almarez.

Zachary Hare tossed a four-hitter and struck out nine for the Bulldogs.

Rancho’s Matthew Baughn was 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI.

Liberty 14, Green Valley 0 — At Liberty, Dawson Beard tossed a five-inning four-hitter and struck out nine as the Patriots blanked the Gators.

Logan Meusy was 2-for-4 with three RBIs for Liberty, which scored nine runs in the second inning. Logan Coons was 2-for-3 with a triple, and Kaeden Camat-Toki was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Patriots, who got a home run from Zanden Shim.

Cimarron-Memorial 17, Legacy 6 — At Legacy, Andrew Johnson was 2-for-2 with a double and four RBIs, and Jackson Folkman was 2-for-2 with three RBIs as the Spartans downed the Longhorns in five innings.

Winning pitcher Elie Kligman was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Will Zadrowski was 3-for-3 with a double for Cimarron.

Isaiah Buhecker was 2-for-3 for Legacy.

Arbor View 19, Desert Pines 0 — At Desert Pines, Dominic Clayton went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Dillon Jones was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as the Aggies routed the Jaguars in four innings.

Brad Stone had a bases-loaded triple, Garrett Cutting singled home two runs and scored four times, and Steven Giatti drove in two runs for Arbor View.

Omar Becerra had a double for Desert Pines.

Cheyenne 12, Canyon Springs 11 — At Canyon Springs, winning pitcher Joseph Barile went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to help the Desert Shields edge the Pioneers.

Christopher Rose was 2-for-3 with a double for Cheyenne.

Nick Brito was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Martin Blake was 3-for-4 with an RBI for Canyon Springs.

Pahrump Valley 13, Mojave 1 — At Mojave, Willie Lucas went 3-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and two runs, and Chase McDaniel was 4-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs as the Trojans pounded the Rattlers in five innings.

Tyler Floyd was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, and Roman Roberts added two hits, two RBIs and two runs for Pahrump Valley, which led 12-1 after three innings.

Jeraun Irby went 2-for-2 with a double and scored the only run for Mojave.

Del Sol 13, Western 1 — At Western, Gelkis Digurnay went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runsm and Logan Morgan hit a home run to help power the Dragons past the Warriors in six innings.

Winning pitcher Javier Marti went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and batterymate Bradley Walton supplied two hits and two RBIs for Del Sol.

Xavier Thomas hit a double for Western.

Pahranagat Valley 15, Lake Mead 14 — At Heritage Park, Jesse Jones went 5-for-5 with three RBIs to help the Panthers outlast the Eagles.

Stockton Maxwell was 4-for-5 with a double for Pahranagat Valley.

Bryan White went 3-for-3 with a double, and Alan Underwood was 3-for-4 with an RBI for Lake Mead.

GV Christian 2-16, Spring Mountain 12-3 — At Mountain Ridge Park, winning pitcher Logan Hall went 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs in the nightcap to help the Guardians earn a split of two five-inning games with the Golden Eagles.

Vincent Bush and Randal Moss each went 2-for-3 in the second game for GV Christian.

Moss was 2-for-2 with an RBI in the opener for the Guardians.

Indian Springs 19, Laughlin 14 — At Laughlin, the Thunderbirds outlasted the Cougars.