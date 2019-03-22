Roundup: Brant Hunt helps Skyhawks walk off a winner

Brant Hunt’s single to left field with no outs in the bottom of the eighth inning Thursday plated Chris Cortez with the winning run as Silverado edged visiting Sierra Vista, 5-4.

Brant Hunt’s single to left field with no outs in the bottom of the eighth inning Thursday plated Chris Cortez with the winning run as Silverado’s baseball team edged visiting Sierra Vista, 5-4.

Cortez opened the bottom of the eighth with a double to left field. After a walk to Sean Graves, Hunt singled home Cortez to end the game.

Cortez and Hunt each went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Andrew Maxwell was 2-for-4 for Silverado.

Casey Bochenczak was 2-for-4, and Zach Kreithe was 1-for-2 with a solo home run for Sierra Vista.

Durango 3, Green Valley 1 — At Green Valley, Tyler Donohue tossed a six-hitter with eight strikeouts as the Trailblazers topped the Gators.

Robbie Gallegos was 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI, and teammate Blake Logan went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Durango, which got an RBI single from Andrew Ramirez.

Garrett Nelson belted a solo home run, and Josh George supplied two hits for Green Valley.

Basic 9, Foothill 3 — At Basic, Kyle Turner went 3-for-3 with a home run to help the Wolves top the Falcons.

Dalton Miller was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, and Hunter Katschke, Zach Hose and winning pitcher Demetrius Vigil each went 2-for-3 for Basic.

Zack Martinez was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Tommy Dirk went 2-for-4 with a double for Foothill, which got a solo homer from Jake Perales.

Liberty 9, Spring Valley 1 — At Spring Valley, James Katona had two doubles, a triple and two RBIs to lead the Patriots past the Grizzlies.

Chase Gallegos doubled and drove in two runs, and Kaeden Camat-Toki tripled and drove in a run for the Patriots.

Michael Marraro doubled and drove in the only run for the Grizzlies, and teammate Chase Rodriguez had two doubles.

Mojave 12, Canyon Springs 1 — At Canyon Springs, Kevin Gutierrez was 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs as the Rattlers downed the Pioneers.

Gutierrez also went the distance and scattered seven hits with nine strikeouts and no walks to pick up the victory.

Jaydin Wong was 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, and Logan Forepaugh went 2-for-4 with a dobule, a run and two RBIs for Mojave, which scored seven runs in the top of the seventh.

Martin Blake was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Canyon Springs.

Coronado 15, Clark 3 — At Coronado, Jett Kenyon went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs to lead the Cougars past the Chargers in five innings.

Ethan Stephens hit a two-run homer, Josh Johnson doubled and drove in two runs, and Logan Bleazard doubled and drove in a run for Coronado.

Elijah Fuchs went 2-for-2 to lead Clark.

Tech 12, Western 8 — At Western, Jose Leon was 3-for-3 with a run and two RBIs to help the Roadrunners to a win over the Warriors.

Sean Morgan was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, and Daniel Guzman was 2-for-5 with two runs and an RBI for Tech.

Xavier Thomas went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI for Western.

Valley 15, Desert Pines 5 — At Desert Pines, Gary Bricker and Gustavo Donate each went 2-for-3 to help the Vikings top the Jaguars in five innings.

Jordan Castillo-Gonzalez was 1-for-3 with three RBIs for Valley, which took advantage of eight hit batsmen.

Jorge Milian was 2-for-2 with a double for Desert Pines.

Faith Lutheran 10, Spanish Fork (Utah) 5 — At St. George, Utah, the Crusaders rallied for six runs in the bottom of the sixth to come from behind and beat the Dons in the Red Rock Classic.

Dylan Schafer was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI for Faith Lutheran. KJ Moo-Young went 1-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs, and Sagan Gronauer doubled and drove in two runs for the Crusaders.

Indian Springs 12, Lake Mead 2 — At Indian Springs, Nathan Miller went 2-for-3 with two runs to help the Thunderbirds to a five-inning win over the Eagles.

Ryan Gertz was 1-for-2 with two RBIs for Indian Springs.

Dominic Desch was 2-for-2 for Lake Mead.

The Meadows 4-3, Laughlin 3-4 — At Laughlin, Brett Lieuallen struck out 12 in six innings of work in the opener to help the Mustangs split a doubleheader with the Cougars.

Sam Kaplan was 3-for-3 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs for The Meadows in the opener.

In the nightcap, Diego Trujillo struck out 14 and hit an inside-the-park home run to help the Cougars salvage the split.

Tyreece Gonzalez doubled and drove in a run for the Cougars.