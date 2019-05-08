Roundup: Extra work pays off for Cornman in Arbor View victory

Nick Cornman went 3-for-3 to lead Arbor View’s 11-hit attack in a 13-6 home victory over Cimarron-Memorial in a winner’s bracket semifinal Tuesday.

Arbor View’s Garrett Cutting (7) tags out Cimarron-Memorial’s Jackson Folkman (6) in the second round playoff game in the Mountain Region tournament at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 7, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Cimarron-Memorial’s Zach Culver throws to Arbor View’s Garrett Cutting (7) in the second round playoff game in the Mountain Region tournament at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 7, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Arbor View’s (12) makes it safe to first as Cimarron-Memorial’s Mike Overland (25) tries to catch the ball in the second round playoff game in the Mountain Region tournament at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 7, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Cimarron-Memorial’s Ethan Daniel (17) bats the ball against Arbor View in the second round playoff game in the Mountain Region tournament at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 7, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Arbor View’s Jacob Scioli (16) attempts to tag out Cimarron-Memorial’s Ethan Daniel (17) in the second round playoff game in the Mountain Region tournament at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 7, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Cimarron-Memorial’s Ethan Daniel (17) scores in the second round playoff game in the Mountain Region tournament at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 7, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Nick Cornman wasn’t happy with his effort in Arbor View’s victory Monday in the opening round of the Mountain Region baseball tournament.

A late night hitting session paid off.

The San Diego Christian-bound second baseman went 3-for-3 to lead an 11-hit attack in a 13-6 home victory over Cimarron-Memorial in a winners bracket semifinal Tuesday.

The Aggies (23-9) will visit Las Vegas (24-7) in the winners bracket final at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Cornman, who is hitting .338 with 11 extra-base hits, had a single, double and triple, stole a base and scored three times to boost the Aggies’ potent offense.

“It was going to the cages after the game yesterday and really getting that swing down and really just grinding before this game,” said Cornman, who also contributed defensively with three assists and two putouts. “Just keep grinding, don’t stop. It’s playoffs, you can’t take the day off.”

Jesse Pierce went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Arbor View. Brad Stone was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI and Niles Scafati-Boyce stroked a triple off the wall during a seven-run third inning that helped seize momentum for Arbor View.

After erasing a 4-1 deficit early with its seven-run outburst and clinging to an 8-6 lead, Arbor View tacked on five runs in the bottom of the sixth to put the game out of reach.

“We had a little bit of a tough inning, and we bounced back,” Aggies coach Jordan Salazar said. “These guys have done it all year. They find ways to stay positive and fight through those times. For us to come and put that (seven) spot up, and kind of get our momentum going was huge.”

Aggies reliever Payton Brooks was the winner, working three innings and allowing two runs. Jalen Haener earned the save.

“We were very confident because we knew that our pitching was going to do what it had to do,” Cornman added. “Our bats were already hot, so we basically did what we had to do to get the win.”

Lawrence Campa was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Ethan Daniel scored twice for Cimarron (18-12), which will visit Rancho (15-12-1) in an elimination game at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Las Vegas 4, Palo Verde 2 — At Palo Verde, Leonel Anaya’s two-run double in the top of the ninth inning lifted the Wildcats past the Panthers in a winners’ bracket semifinal.

Layne Adaro started the ninth-inning rally with a single. Daniel Jimenez drew a walk, and both runners moved up on Trevor Johnson’s sacrifice bunt. With two outs, Anaya stroked the go-ahead double.

Anaya finished 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Dalton Silet was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Las Vegas.

Peyton Cole was 2-for-2 for Palo Verde (23-9), which will host Centennial (24-10) in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Centennial 8, Faith Lutheran 2 — At Faith Lutheran, Trevor Wright went 3-for-3 with two RBIs to help the Bulldogs eliminate the Crusaders.

Kris Bow was 2-for-2 with a double, and Austin Kryszczuk was 2-for-4 with an RBI for Centennial.

Alec Barrett was 2-for-2 with two doubles and an RBI, and Dylan Howell went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Faith Lutheran (19-9).

Rancho 8, Shadow Ridge 6 — At Shadow Ridge, Raymond Minero was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI to help the Rams edge the Mustangs in an elimination game.

Andrew Baughn was 2-for-3 with two runs, and Adrian Gomez and Cris Verdugo each went 2-for-4 for Rancho.

Isaiah Salas was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Shadow Ridge (18-12).

Desert Region

James Katona’s two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning helped Liberty rally for a 3-2 win at Basic in a winners’ bracket semifinal of the Desert Region Tournament.

Dawson Beard, Devin Contreras and Ethan O’Neal combined on a no-hitter with Contreras getting the win for Liberty (22-8-1), which will visit Desert Oasis (28-6) in the winners’ final at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Josh Rogers went 2-for-3 with a double and a run, and Logan Meusy doubled and drove in a run for the Patriots.

Basic (25-5-1) will host Silverado (15-14) in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Desert Oasis 12, Bishop Gorman 6 — At Desert Oasis, Colton Zobrist went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a run. and Campbell Holt was 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run as the Diamondbacks outslugged the Gaels in a winners’ bracket semifinal.

Colby Smith was 2-for-3 with a double and a run, and Parker Schmidt added two hits, two RBIs and two runs for Desert Oasis.

Cameron Hougham doubled and drove in two runs, and Carson Wells went 3-for-4 with an RBI for Gorman (20-9), which will host Spring Valley (15-15) in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Silverado 9, Durango 1 — At Silverado, Austin Whittaker was 3-for-4 with three RBIs to help the Skyhawks eliminate the Trailblazers.

Andrew Maxwell was 3-for-4 with an RBI, and winning pitcher Chris Cortez was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Silverado.

Durango (15-18) managed just four singles.

Spring Valley 3, Coronado 0 — At Spring Valley, Erik Dulittle tossed a five-hit shutout with four strikeouts as the Grizzlies eliminated the Cougars.

Braxton Bruschke was 2-for-2 with two runs, and Chasyn Love went 1-for-2 with a triple and an RBI for Spring Valley.

Ryan Kiernan was 2-for-3 for Coronado (18-16).

Class 3A Southern Region

Gelkis Digurnay was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to help Del Sol hold off host Chaparral, 8-7 in the opening round of the Class 3A Southern Region Tournament.

Jacob Chairsell was 2-for-3, and Jose Galicia was 1-for-2 with two RBIs for the Dragons (12-11), who will visit Moapa Valley (17-9) in a winners’ bracket semifinal at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Bryan Gonzalo was 2-for-3 with a double, and Dennis Perez was 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Chaparral (12-13), which will host Valley (7-17) in an elimination game at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Pahrump Valley 7, Virgin Valley 4 — At Pahrump, Jake Riding pitched six innings of two-hit ball ,and Zach Trieb went 2-for-2 with a double and a run as the Trojans downed the Bulldogs.

Tyler Floyd went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run for Pahrump (24-8), which will host Boulder City (23-8) in a winners’ bracket semifinal at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Kyler Sudweeks went 1-for-2, and Bridger Toone was 1-for-3 for Virgin Valley (12-16), which will visit Mojave (15-9) in an elimination game at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Boulder City 8, Mojave 2 — At Boulder City, Blaze Trumble and Clark Newby each went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs to lead the Eagles by the Rattlers.

Deavin Lopez was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Boulder City.

Caleb Forepaugh was 2-for-3 with a double, and Kevin Gutierrez was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Mojave.

Moapa Valley 10, Valley 0 — At Overton, Slade Graham tossed a five-inning one-hitter to lead the Pirates by the Vikings.

Payton McDermott was 2-for-2 with an RBI, and Hunter Wrzesinski was 1-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs for Moapa Valley.