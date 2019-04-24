100°F
Baseball

Roundup: Kelton Lachelt, Falcons blank Sierra Vista

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 23, 2019 - 8:24 pm
 

Kelton Lachelt tossed a four-hit shutout Tuesday to lead host Foothill’s baseball team to a 4-0 win over Sierra Vista.

Lachelt walked one and struck out nine.

Jake Perales was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Falcons.

Nate Blazek and Tyler MacIntyre each went 1-for-3 with a double for the Mountain Lions.

Bishop Gorman 7, Green Valley 6 — At Gorman, Gavin Mez was 2-for-4 with two RBIs as the Gaels edged the Gators.

Tai Nguyen was 2-for-3, and John Gaughan went 2-for-4 for Gorman. Carson Wells was 1-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for the Gaels.

Garrett Nelson was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Scott Gruber went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Green Valley. Gavin Malcolm was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Gators.

Desert Oasis 7, Silverado 2 — At Desert Oasis, Zac Czerniawski was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored as the Diamondbacks took down the Skyhawks.

Winning pitcher Josh Sharman was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Jacob Walsh was 1-for-3 with two RBIs for Desert Oasis.

Andrew Maxwell was 2-for-4 for Silverado.

Coronado 12, Spring Valley 3 — At Spring Valley, John Pashales was 2-for-3 with an RBI to help the Cougars defeat the Grizzlies.

Jett Kenyon was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Josh Johnson was 1-for-3 with three RBIs for Coronado, which scored 11 runs in the fifth inning.

Erik Dulittle was 2-for-3 with a double for Spring Valley.

Moapa Valley 11, Eldorado 0 — At Overton, Luke Bennett tossed a five-inning two-hitter with five strikeouts to lead the Pirates by the Sundevils.

Rylan Evans was 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and two RBIs, and Kashten Frei was 2-for-3 for Moapa Valley.

Aaron Rogers and Tristan Snyder each went 1-for-2 for Eldorado.

Boulder City 12, Chaparral 2 — At Boulder City, Blaze Trumble went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs to help the Eagles down the Cowboys in five innings.

Jimmy Dunagan was 2-for-2 with an RBI, and Devin Lopez was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Boulder City. Joey Giunta was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Eagles.

Bryan Gonzalo was 1-for-2 with a double for Chaparral.

Liberty 15, Tech 0 — At Liberty, Kaeden Camat-Toki was 3-for-3 with a triple to help the Patriots rout the Roadrunners in four innings.

Ethan Safier was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, and Mason Bowden went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Liberty. Dylan San Nicolas was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, and Austin Jaramillo was 1-for-2 with three RBIs for the Patriots.

Liberty’s Dawson Beard and Cole Steffanich combined on a one-hitter.

Durango 16, Clark 1 — At Clark, Robbie Gallegos was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs as the Trailblazers defeated the Chargers in four innings.

Jayden Collins was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, and Chase Watkins was 1-for-2 with two RBIs for Durango.

Julio Hernandez was 2-for-2 for Clark.

Virgin Valley 13, Sunrise Mountain 1 — At Mesquite, Booker Wakefield was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs as the Grizzlies downed the Miners in five innings.

Aiden Woods was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, and Bridger Toone was 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and three RBIs for Virgin Valley.

Kyler Sudweeks and Stevie Fuqua combined on a two-hitter for Virgin Valley.

The Meadows 12, Lake Mead 2 — At The Meadows, Sam Kaplan was 2-for-4 with a grand slam and four RBIs to lift the Mustangs over the Eagles.

Brett Lieuallen was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs for The Meadows.

Williams (Ariz.) 12, Needles 0 — At Williams, Arizona, Carsten Brinkworth was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs to help the Vikings down the Mustangs in five innings.

Dawson Yeager was 2-for-3 for Needles.

