Roundup: Panthers blank Centennial to clinch Mountain’s No. 2 seed

Bryce Robison spun a four-hit shutout Thursday as Palo Verde’s baseball team clinched the No. 2 seed for the Mountain Region tournament with a 4-0 home win over Centennial.

Paul Myro was 2-for-3 with a an RBI triple and a run, and PaulShawn Pasqualotto was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Palo Verde.

Trevor Wright doubled to pace Centennial.

Shadow Ridge 6, Cimarron-Memorial 5 — At Cimarron, Kristian Saldana was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI to help the Mustangs edge the Spartans.

Isaiah Salas tossed five scoreless innings of relief, allowing just two hits and striking out four for Shadow Ridge.

Zach Culver was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Mike Overland was 2-for-4 with an RBI for Cimarron.

Arbor View 3, Bonanza 0 — At Arbor View, Niles Scafati-Boyce went 2-for-2 and scored all three runs as the Aggies blanked the Bengals.

Jesse Pierce and Payton Brooks combined on a two-hitter for Arbor View. Pierce struck out eight in four innings, and Brooks fanned five in three innings.

Bishop Gorman 6, Sierra Vista 0 — At Sierra Vista, John Gaughan was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI to help the Gaels top the Mountain Lions.

Gavin Mez went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Gorman. Trevor Meisner, Nick Smirk and Gaughan combined on a two-hitter for the Gaels.

Champ Tenorio was 2-for-3 for Sierra Vista.

Silverado 8, Foothill 3 — At Foothill, Brant Hunt went 3-for-3 with an RBI to help the Skyhawks top the Falcons.

Caleb Hubbard was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Austin Whittaker was 2-for-4 for Silverado.

Tommy Dirk went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Foothill.

Las Vegas 10, Canyon Springs 0 — At Las Vegas High, Alejandro Barraza fired a one-hit shutout as the Wildcats blitzed the Pioneers in six innings.

Daniel Jimenez went 3-for-5 with a an RBI double and two runs, and Brady Ojeda was 2-for-2 with three RBIs for Las Vegas. Martin Simmons was 2-for-3 with two runs for Las Vegas.

Rancho 15, Desert Pines 0 — At Rancho, Shelby Richards went 4-for-4 with a home run, a triple, three runs and three RBIs as the Rams routed the Jaguars in three innings.

Cris Verdugo was 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs, and Elijah Jordan was 2-for-2 with a triple and four RBIs for Rancho.

Tanner Ray tossed a perfect game with seven strikeouts for the Rams.

Legacy 16, Cheyenne 2 — At Cheyenne, Aaron Lopez went 4-for-4 with a triple, a double and two RBIs to help the Longhorns top the Desert Shields in five innings.

Brandon Carter was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, and winning pitcher Justin Lamantia was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Legacy.

Christopher Rose was 2-for-2, and Anthony Pauley belted a solo home run for Cheyenne.

Del Sol 9, Valley 2 — At Del Sol, winning pitcher Jose Galicia was 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, and two runs scored to power the Dragons by the Vikings.

Javier Marti went 2-for-4 with a double, a run, and three RBIs for Del Sol, which got two innings of scoreless relief from Logan Morgan.

John Rex Natividad had an RBI triple and a run, and teammate Gary Bricker supplied an RBI single to lead Valley.

Pahrump Valley 13, Western 2 — At Pahrump, Tyler Floyd went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs to help the Trojans down the Warriors in five innings.

Chase McDaniel was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Dylan Grossell was 1-for-1 with a triple, an RBI and three runs for Pahrump.

Mojave 18, Democracy Prep 1 — At Doolittle Park, Kevin Gutierrez went 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and four RBIs to help the Rattlers down the Blue Knights in five innings.

Tyler Beadles was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Mike Cianci was 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Mojave.

Logan Forepaugh and Jaydin Wong combined on a two-hitter for the Rattlers.

Spring Valley 11, SLAM Academy 1 — At Spring Valley, Cesar Perez was 1-for-1 with two runs and three RBIs to help the Grizzlies to a five-inning win over the Bulls.

Tyler Metzger tossed a five-hitter for Spring Valley.

Ozzy Zawislak was 1-for-2 with an RBI for SLAM.

Lincoln County 5-9, The Meadows 0-4 — At The Meadows, Mason Thornock spun a one-hit shutout in the opener as the Lynx swept the Mustangs.

Dean Ottley had two hits and an RBI, and Kobe Walker doubled in the first game for Lincoln County.

In the nightcap, Ottley supplied two hits and two RBIs, Brandon Medina added two hits and an RBI for Lincoln County.

Brandon Medina had two hits, and Sam Kaplan added an an RBI double in the second game for The Meadows.

Clark 14, Chaparral 4 — At Clark, the Chargers downed the Cowboys.

Calvary Chapel 17-8, Lake Mead 1-5 — At Calvary Chapel, the Lions swept the Eagles.