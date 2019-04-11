Roundup: Silverado rallies past Spring Valley

Brant Hunt’s two-out RBI single capped a three-run sixth inning that lifted Silverado’s baseball team to a 9-8 win at Spring Valley on Wednesday.

Chris Cortez doubled home two runs to tie the game, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Hunt’s hit.

Austin Whittaker then pitched two scoreless innings of relief to preserve the win for Silverado.

Cortez was 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs, and Caleb Hubbard was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Skyhawks.

Braxton Bruschke was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Chasyn Love was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Spring Valley. Kade Higgins homered and had three RBIs for the Grizzlies.

Moapa Valley 11, Chaparral 9 — At Chaparral, Luke Bennett was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI to help the Pirates edge the Cowboys.

Payton McDermott went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Kobe Evans was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Moapa Valley. Gannon Hymas was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Pirates.

Christopher Acosta-Lopez was 3-for-4 with a double, and Dennis Perez was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Chaparral.

Foothill 7, Clark 3 — At Foothill, Jake Perales went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI to help the Falcons top the Chargers.

Jakob Heiselbetz was 2-for-2, and Ethan Yatson went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Foothill.

Joey O’Connor was 2-for-2 for Clark.

Desert Pines 15, Sunrise Mountain 10 — At Sunrise Mountain, Jorge Milian went 4-for-5 with two RBIs to help the Jaguars rally by the Miners.

James Greco was 3-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs for Desert Pines, which scored eight runs in the sixth inning to erase a 10-7 deficit.

Eddie Casado was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Sebastian Leon went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Sunrise Mountain.

SLAM Academy 5, Pahrump Valley 4 — At Arroyo Grande, Tre Womble scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning as the Bulls rallied by the Trojans.

Ozzy Zawislak was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Donovan Escobar was 2-for-3 for SLAM, which trailed 4-0 after four innings.

Chase McDaniel was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Reace Millette was 2-for-4 with an RBI for Pahrump.

Desert Oasis 9, Sierra Vista 0 — At Desert Oasis, Josh Sharman and Tyler Montoya combined on a one-hitter as the Diamondbacks blanked the Mountain Lions.

Sharman allowed one hit and one walk and struck out seven in six innings. Montoya struck out two and walked two in the seventh.

Campbell Holt and Zac Czerniawski each provided three hits and two runs for Desert Oasis, which got two hits from Colton Zobrist.

Bishop Gorman 10, Tech 1 — At Gorman, Dominyk Bullard was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs as the Gaels topped the Roadrunners.

Gavin Mez went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Max DeCesare and Demitri Diamant each went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Gorman.

Jose Leon was 2-for-3, and Jason Collingbourne went 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI for Tech.

Basic 11, Green Valley 1 — At Basic, Shane Spencer tossed a five-inning three-hitter and struck out eight as the Wolves downed the Gators.

Kyle Turner was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, and Hunter Katschke was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Basic.

Zach Hose went 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Demetrius Vigil was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Wolves.

Max Leuga was 1-for-2 with a home run for Green Valley.

Boulder City 11, Virgin Valley 1 — At Boulder City, Joey Giunta was 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs as the Eagles downed the Bulldogs in six innings.

Brian Miller was 2-for-2 with an RBI, and Blaze Trumble was 2-for-2 with a double for Boulder City. Scott Bahde and Matthew Felsenfeld each went 2-for-3 with a double for the Eagles.

Stevie Fuqua was 1-for-1 with a double for Virgin Valley.

Liberty 15, Durango 0 — At Liberty, Logan Meusy was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to help the Patriots rout the Trailblazers in four innings.

Dylan San Nicolas was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, and Ethan Safier was 2-for-2 with two RBIs for Liberty. Kaeden Camat-Toki was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Patriots.

Garrett Maloney tossed a three-hitter, striking out four and walking two, for Liberty.