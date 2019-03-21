Roundup: Tyler Floyd’s single gives Pahrump Valley victory

Tyler Floyd singled home Chase McDaniel with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to give Pahrump Valley a 5-4 baseball victory over visiting Virgin Valley.

McDaniel had two hits and two runs, and Willie Lucas supplied two hits and an RBI for the Trojans. Joey Koenig threw three innings of hitless relief to get the victory.

Bridger Toone had a three-run double, and teammate Aiden Woods added a triple and two runs to lead the Bulldogs.

Arbor View 11, Canyon Springs 6 — At Arbor View, Payton Brooks was 3-for-3 with four RBIs as the Aggies topped the Pioneers in five innings.

Garrett Cutting went 2-for-2 with a double, a triple, three runs and a walk for Arbor View. Matulino Unasa got the win in relief for the Aggies.

Martin Blake and Andres Dorado each supplied two hits to pace Canyon Springs.

Rancho 11, Eldorado 1 — At Rancho, Andrew Baughn threw a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and one walk as the Rams beat the Sundevils in five innings.

Jairo Verdugo was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI, and Raymond Minero was 1-for-1 with two runs and two RBIs for the Rams.

Donovan Gladney added a double, a run and an RBI for Rancho.

Mojave 14, Sunrise Mountain 4 — At Mojave, Kevin Gutierrez went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, three runs and three RBIs as the Rattlers routed the Miners in four innings.

Joshua Kelly was 4-for-4 with three runs, Caleb Forepaugh was 3-for-5 with four RBIs, and Logan Forepaugh went 2-for-2 with three runs and three RBIs for Moajve.

Jeraun Irby and Jaydin Wong each added two hits for the Rattlers. Wong had a double, two runs and two RBIs.

Brian Ruiz went 2-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI for Sunrise Mountain.

Boulder City 11, Valley 0 — At Valley, Troy Connell threw a five-inning one-hitter as the Eagles topped the Vikings.

Connell struck out six with no walks. He took a no-hitter into the fifth inning before Isaiah Ramirez doubled with one out.

Jimmy Dunagan was 2-for-2 with two doubles, three runs and two RBIs, and Connell went 2-for-2 with two RBIs for Boulder City.

Palo Verde 18, Bonanza 3 — At Palo Verde, Josiah Cromwick went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs as the Panthers dominated the Bengals in three innings.

Peyton Cole doubled, tripled, and drove in a run, and Paul Myro supplied a double and an RBI for Palo Verde, which led 11-3 after two innings.

Ryan Webster went 2-for-2 with a double for Bonanza.

Las Vegas 17, Legacy 3 — At Legacy, Martin Simmons went 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs as the Wildcats defeated the Longhorns in five innings.

Trevor Johnson and Leonel Anaya each went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Las Vegas.

Brady Ojeda went the distance and recorded three strikeouts to get the victory for the Wildcats.

Moapa Valley 17, Democracy Prep 0 — At Doolittle Park, Gavin Hadley threw a three-inning perfect game as the Pirates routed the Blue Knights.

Hadley struck out eight of the nine batters he faced, and threw 35 pitches.

Coby Longman hit a grand slam for the Pirates, who stole 10 bases.

Faith Lutheran 15, Cheyenne 0 — At Faith Lutheran, Sagan Gronauer went 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and three RBIs to help the Crusaders to the three-inning victory over the Desert Shields.

Shane Taylor tripled, scored twice and drove in two runs, and Carson Bonus had a double, two runs and two RBIs for Faith Lutheran.

Christian Djikman threw a two-hitter with six strikeouts to get the win.

Joe Moreno was 1-for-1 with a double for Cheyenne.

Lake Mead 11-13, Adelson School 1-0 — At Heritage Park, Dominic Desch went 6-for-7 with eight runs and three RBIs to lead the Eagles to the doubleheader sweep of the Lions.

Desch was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, a home run and four runs and three RBIs in the nightcap. Bryan White and Johnathan Johnson each went 2-for-2 with two RBIs for Lake Mead.

In the opener, Joseph Johnson was 3-for-3 with two doubles, two runs and six RBIs to lead the Eagles to the five-inning win.

Desch went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and four runs, and Johnathan Johnson was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs for Lake Mead.

Desch threw a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts.

Sammy Katz was 2-for-2 for Adelson School.

SLAM Academy 3, Del Sol 1 — At Arroyo Grande, Donovan Escobar threw a five-hitter as the Bulls defeated the Dragons.

Jacob Basterholt went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, and Smiley Zamora doubled and scored a run for SLAM Academy.

Del Sol’s Logan Morgan threw a four-hitter.

Lincoln County 16, Parowan (Utah) 3 — At Parowan, Utah, Mason Thornock was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs as the Lynx defeated the Rams in five innings.

Kobe Walker was 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Walker also went the distance to get the win for Lincoln County.

McKinley O’Connor went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Lynx.

Chaparral at Western postponed

At Western, the Cowboys and Warriors were halted in the second inning because of rain.

The teams will replay the game in its entirety at a date to be determined.

Desert Pines at Cimarron-Memorial postponed

At Cimarron-Memorial, the Jaguars and Spartans were stopped in the third inning by rain.

The teams will replay the game in its entirety at a date to be determined.

Centennial at Shadow Ridge suspended

At Shadow Ridge, the game between the Bulldogs and Mustangs was suspended because of darkness after seven innings with the game tied at 12.

A completion date has not yet been determined.