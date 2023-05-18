State preps baseball roundup: Foothill advances to 4A title game

Foothill defeated defending Class 4A state champion Shadow Ridge to clinch a spot in the 4A title game. Check back for reports on Thursday’s state baseball action.

Foothill's Andrew Durham (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring on a single by Foothill's Quinton Terrell (99) during the first inning of a baseball game at Foothill High School, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Foothill baseball team punched its ticket to the Class 4A state championship game with a 10-1 victory over defending state champion Shadow Ridge on Thursday at the College of Southern Nevada.

The Falcons will face an opponent to be determined in the title game at 10 a.m. Saturday at CSN.

Shadow Ridge will play an elimination game against an opponent to be determined at 4:45 p.m. Friday at Bishop Gorman.

State tournament action continues Thursday in 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A.

