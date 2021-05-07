Thursday’s best high school baseball, softball performances

Check out the top performances from Thursday’s high school baseball and softball action and look forward to Friday’s schedule.

Bishop Gorman's second baseman Maddox Riske (2), left, catches a ground ball while Palo Verde's outfielder Zach Helein (27) slides into second base and Bishop Gorman's short stop Demitri Diamant looks on during a high school baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. Bishop Gorman won 9-5. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Thursday’s best

Thursday’s top high school baseball and softball performances.

Baseball

Brandon Molnar, Spring Valley: The junior was 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored in a 11-1 win over Foothill.

Gunnar Myro, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore was 2-for-3 with two home runs, five RBIs and two runs scored in an 11-0 win over Las Vegas.

Alex Verdugo-Escalante, Rancho: The sophomore was 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored and was the winning pitcher after striking out six in 6 1/3 innings in a 6-5 victory over Coronado.

Justyn Ybarra, Pahrump Valley: The freshman was 2-for-3 with a double, five RBIs and two runs scored in an 11-1 win over Western.

Keoni Young, Liberty: The junior was 2-for-3 with a double, home run, three RBIs and a run scored in a 20-8 win over Green Valley.

Softball

Paeton Carver, Boulder City: The junior was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 16-0 win over Desert Pines.

Taylor Fundaro, SLAM Nevada: The senior was 2-for-3 with a triple, home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 13-3 loss to Valley.

Lily Mader, Valley: The junior was 2-for-2 with two doubles, three stolen bases, two RBIs and four runs scored in a 13-3 win over SLAM Nevada

Litzy Mendoza, Valley: The sophomore was 4-for-4 with a double, stolen base, five RBIs and two runs scored in a 13-3 win over SLAM Nevada.

Riley Price, Virgin Valley: The sophomore threw a one-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts in a 4-0 win over Pahrump Valley.

Thursday’s scores

Baseball

Rancho 6, Coronado 5

Palo Verde 12, Arbor View 4

Liberty 20, Green Valley 8 (5)

Bishop Gorman 11, Las Vegas 0 (5)

Basic 10, Faith Lutheran 0 (5)

Spring Valley 11, Foothill 1 (6)

Moapa Valley 6, Virgin Valley 4

Boulder City 9, Eldorado 3

Pahrump Valley 11, Western 1 (5)

Softball

Valley 13, SLAM Nevada 3 (5)

Virgin Valley 4, Pahrump Valley 0

Boulder City 16, Desert Pines 0 (3)

Friday’s schedule

Baseball

Desert Oasis at Bishop Gorman, 3:30 p.m.

Lincoln County at The Meadows (DH), 1 p.m.

Pahranagat Valley at GV Christian (DH), 1 p.m.

Tonopah at Beatty (DH), 1 p.m.

Liberty Baptist at Mountain View (DH), 1 p.m.

Round Mountain at Beaver Dam (DH), 1 p.m.

Calvary Chapel at White Pine (DH), 2 p.m.

Softball

Lincoln County at The Meadows (DH), 1 p.m.

Pahranagat Valley at Indian Springs (DH), 1 p.m.

Tonopah at Mountain View (DH), 1 p.m.

Round Mountain at Beaver Dam (DH), 1 p.m.

Track and field

All meets to start at 4 p.m.

Durango meet (Cadence, Cheyenne, Durango, Pahrump Valley)

Boulder City meet (Adelson, Boulder City, Faith Lutheran, Las Vegas)

Shadow Ridge (Equipo Academy, Legacy, Mater East, Shadow Ridge)

Coronado meet (Coronado, GV Christian, Liberty)

Palo Verde meet (Arbor View, Coral Academy, Founders Academy, Palo Verde)

