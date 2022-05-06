Check out the top performances from Thursday’s high school baseball and softball action.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thursday’s best high school baseball, softball performances:

Baseball

Cole Baren, Clark — The freshman threw a five-inning, two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Valley.

Ethan Clauss, Palo Verde — The freshman was 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and three runs scored in a 10-8 win over Centennial.

Chase Ditmar, Basic — The senior was 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBIs in a 9-0 win over Green Valley.

Miller Durham, Faith Lutheran — The junior was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 12-2 win over Spring Valley.

Carlos Hernandez, Eldorado — The junior was 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored in an 18-1 win over Cheyenne.

Justin Kryszczuk, Centennial — The junior was 2-for-4 with a home run in a 10-8 loss to Palo Verde.

Kyle McDaniel, Pahrump Valley — The junior was 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored in an 11-1 win over SLAM Nevada.

Ty Phillips, Coronado — The junior was 3-for-5 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored in an 11-2 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Erik Soria, Western — The senior was 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored in a 10-0 win over Sunrise Mountain.

AJ Victoravich, Coronado — The junior threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on seven hits and striking out seven in an 11-2 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Michael Williams, Doral Academy — The sophomore was 1-for-4 with a double; threw a five-inning complete game, allowing one earned run on four hits and striking out 10 in a 12-2 win over Del Sol.

Keoni Young, Liberty — The senior was 2-for-5 with two home runs, five RBIs and three runs scored in a 12-6 win over Desert Oasis.

Softball

Jenna Becker, Doral Academy — The sophomore was 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored; threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on three hits and striking out 15 in a 6-5 win over Chaparral.

Destiny Capers, Silverado — The senior was 3-for-4 with a double and four runs scored in an 18-3 win over Mojave.

Kaylynn Heglmeier, Eldorado — The freshman was 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs in a 7-3 loss to Spring Valley.

Carlee Melton, Spring Valley — The freshman was 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 7-3 win over Eldorado.

Jersey Tsosie, Pahranagat Valley — The senior was 7-for-7 with a double, two triples, seven RBIs and four runs scored in 16-1 and 16-1 wins over Indian Springs.

Raelynn Villanueva, Spring Valley — The freshman was 2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored; threw a complete game, allowing two earned runs on five hits and striking out 10 in a 7-3 win over Eldorado.

Thursday’s scores

Baseball

Basic 9, Green Valley 0

Bishop Gorman 7, Rancho 4

Boulder City 16, Canyon Springs 0 (3)

Clark 10, Valley 0 (5)

Coronado 11, Cimarron-Memorial 2

Doral Academy 12, Del Sol 2 (5)

Eldorado 18, Cheyenne 1 (3)

Faith Lutheran 12, Spring Valley 2 (5)

Foothill 6, Sierra Vista 5

Legacy 11, Desert Pines 1 (5)

Liberty 12, Desert Oasis 6

Pahrump Valley 11, SLAM Nevada 1 (5)

Palo Verde 10, Centennial 8

Virgin Valley 1, Moapa Valley 0 (8)

Western 10, Sunrise Mountain 0 (5)

Softball

Chaparral 6, Cimarron-Memorial 5

Doral Academy 6, Del Sol 5

Pahranagat Valley 16, Indian Springs 1 (4)

Pahranagat Valley 16, Indian Springs 1 (4)

Silverado 18, Mojave 3 (4)

Spring Valley 7, Eldorado 3

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.