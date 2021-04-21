Tuesday’s best high school baseball, softball performances

Check out the top performances from Tuesday’s high school baseball and softball action and look forward to Wednesday’s schedule.

Tuesday’s best

Tuesday’s top high school baseball and softball performances and scores and Wednesday’s scheduled games:

Baseball

Jordan Boman, Centennial: The junior was 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in an 11-5 win over Basic.

Brendon DeMuth, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior struck out four in two innings of hitless relief to get the win in a 9-6 victory over Rancho.

Brock Gaston, Green Valley: The junior was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs in a 4-3 win over Arbor View in nine innings.

Jon Luke Hobdy, SLAM Nevada: The senior was 2-for-3 with a home run, a stolen base, three RBIs and three runs scored in an 11-1 win over Eldorado.

Joey Loubert, Palo Verde: The senior allowed one run in five innings and struck out seven in a 6-2 win over Faith Lutheran.

Zakk Stevers, SLAM Nevada: The junior allowed one run on one hit and struck out 11 in an 11-1 win over Eldorado.

Softball

Willow Bachiochi, Coronado: The senior was 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 15-4 win over Basic.

Ava Charles, Pahrump Valley: The sophomore was 3-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs and three runs scored and pitched a complete game in a 16-3 win over SLAM Nevada.

Jill Colgan, Rancho: The sophomore threw a three-hit shutout with 16 strikeouts and was 2-for-2 with three RBIs in an 8-0 win over Foothill.

Harlee Makue-Vasconcellos, Tech: The junior was 2-for-3 with a triple, home run, an RBI and three runs scored in a 22-0 win over Del Sol.

Savannah Moore, Faith Lutheran: The sophomore was 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 13-1 win over Liberty.

Marisol Trujillo-Medina, Tech: The senior was 1-for-2 with five RBIs and three runs scored in a 22-0 win over Del Sol.

Tuesday’s scores

Baseball

Green Valley 4, Arbor View 3 (9)

Spring Valley 5, Coronado 4

Las Vegas 3, Liberty 2

Palo Verde 6, Faith Lutheran 2

Centennial 11, Basic 5

Cimarron-Memorial 9, Rancho 6

Clark 9, Western 6

The Meadows 16, GV Christian 3 (5)

SLAM Nevada 11, Eldorado 1 (5)

Moapa Valley 17, Valley 1 (5)

Pahrump Valley 24, Sunrise Mountain 0 (2)

Pahranagat Valley 8, White Pine 6

Softball

Shadow Ridge 8, Palo Verde 1

Rancho 8, Foothill 0

Bishop Gorman 21, Cheyenne 0 (3)

Coronado 15, Basic 4 (5)

Silverado 14, Chaparral 3 (5)

Legacy 12, Cimarron-Memorial 2 (6)

Faith Lutheran 13, Liberty 1 (5)

Virgin Valley 14, Moapa Valley 13 (8)

Pahrump Valley 16, SLAM Nevada 3 (5)

Tech 22, Del Sol 0 (3)

Pahranagat Valley 20, White Pine 10 (6)

Wednesday’s games

All games start at 3:30 p.m., unless noted

Baseball

Basic at Arbor View

Coronado at Bishop Gorman

Centennial at Liberty

Spring Valley at Palo Verde

Green Valley at Rancho

Faith Lutheran at Cimarron-Memorial

Tech at Bonanza

Durango at Del Sol

Silverado at Desert Pines

Chaparral at Foothill

Pahrump Valley at Lincoln County (DH), noon

Softball

Green Valley at Shadow Ridge

Desert Oasis at Palo Verde

Coronado at Foothill

Rancho at Liberty

Tech at Spring Valley

Cimarron-Memorial at Chaparral

Silverado at Mojave

Cheyenne at Durango

Legacy at Eldorado

Virgin Valley at Clark

Boulder City at Pahrump Valley

Moapa Valley at SLAM Nevada

Valley at Sunrise Mountain

Western at Del Sol

JV Pahrump Valley at Lincoln County, noon

