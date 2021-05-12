Tuesday’s best high school baseball, softball performances
Check out the top performances from Tuesday’s high school baseball and softball action and look forward to Wednesday’s schedule.
Baseball
Chris Cortez, Silverado: The senior was 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored, threw a complete game with no earned runs allowed and 15 strikeouts in an 8-3 win over Bonanza.
Jesus Gonzalez, Basic: The senior was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, threw five innings to get the win in a 7-4 victory over Desert Oasis.
Jacob Gonzalez, Palo Verde: The junior threw six innings with no earned runs allowed and seven strikeouts in a 7-1 win over Cimarron-Memorial.
Corbin Jones, Liberty: The junior threw a one-hit shutout with six strikeouts in an 8-0 win over Faith Lutheran.
Brandon Molnar, Spring Valley: The junior was 4-for-4 with a double in a 6-5 win over Rancho.
Gunnar Myro, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore was 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs in a 10-4 win over Arbor View.
Sam Simon, Centennial: The senior was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 12-3 win over Las Vegas.
Softball
Makayla Cadwell, Pahrump Valley: The senior was 2-for-2 with a grand slam, five RBIs and two runs scored in a 15-0 win over SLAM Nevada.
Paeton Carver, Boulder City: The junior was 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 17-0 win over Sunrise Mountain.
Aariana Kraut, Clark: The sophomore was 1-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored, and struck out three in one inning of relief in an 8-2 win over Desert Pines.
Tuesday’s scores
Baseball
Bishop Gorman 10, Arbor View 4
Basic 7, Desert Oasis 4
Palo Verde 7, Cimarron-Memorial 1
Liberty 8, Faith Lutheran 0
Centennial 12, Las Vegas 3
Coronado 11, Green Valley 1 (5)
Silverado 8, Bonanza 3
Spring Valley 6, Rancho 5
Durango 8, Shadow Ridge 7
Sierra Vista 11, Legacy 1 (6)
Moapa Valley 11, Eldorado 1 (6)
Virgin Valley 10, Western 0 (5)
Pahranagat Valley 18, Round Mountain 0
Indian Springs 19, Tonopah 3 (3)
Indian Springs 17, Tonopah 1 (3)
Softball
Clark 8, Desert Pines 2
Virgin Valley 6, Moapa Valley 2
Pahrump Valley 15, SLAM Nevada 0 (3)
Boulder City 17, Sunrise Mountain 0 (3)
Tonopah 24, Indian Springs 1 (3)
Indian Springs 10, Tonopah 9
Pahranagat Valley 20, Faith Lutheran JV 12
Wednesday’s schedule
All games at 3:30 p.m., unless noted
Baseball
Palo Verde at Centennial
Bishop Gorman at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Basic at Green Valley
Coronado at Arbor View
Cimarron-Memorial at Liberty
Desert Oasis at Rancho
Las Vegas at Spring Valley
Foothill at Legacy
Silverado at Tech
Desert Pines at Shadow Ridge
Durango at Sierra Vista
Del Sol at Bonanza
Laughlin at Mountain View (DH), 1 p.m.
Indian Springs at Lake Mead, 3 p.m.
Softball
Arbor View at Coronado
Green Valley at Faith Lutheran
Sierra Vsita at Centennial
Rancho at Palo Verde
Desert Oasis at Shadow Ridge
Durango at Cimarron-Memorial
Liberty at Basic
Bishop Gorman at Eldorado
Las Vegas at Silverado
Legacy at Tech
Spring Valley at Del Sol
Cheyenne at Mojave
Clark at Virgin Valley
Sunrise Mountain at Valley
Laughlin at Mountian View (DH), 1 p.m.
Indian Springs at lake Mead, 3 p.m.
Jason Orts Las Vegas Review-Journal