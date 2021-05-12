Tuesday’s best high school baseball, softball performances

Check out the top performances from Tuesday’s high school baseball and softball action and look forward to Wednesday’s schedule.

Silverado pitcher Chris Cortez, seen in 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tuesday’s best

Tuesday’s top high school baseball and softball performances:

Baseball

Chris Cortez, Silverado: The senior was 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored, threw a complete game with no earned runs allowed and 15 strikeouts in an 8-3 win over Bonanza.

Jesus Gonzalez, Basic: The senior was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, threw five innings to get the win in a 7-4 victory over Desert Oasis.

Jacob Gonzalez, Palo Verde: The junior threw six innings with no earned runs allowed and seven strikeouts in a 7-1 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Corbin Jones, Liberty: The junior threw a one-hit shutout with six strikeouts in an 8-0 win over Faith Lutheran.

Brandon Molnar, Spring Valley: The junior was 4-for-4 with a double in a 6-5 win over Rancho.

Gunnar Myro, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore was 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs in a 10-4 win over Arbor View.

Sam Simon, Centennial: The senior was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 12-3 win over Las Vegas.

Softball

Makayla Cadwell, Pahrump Valley: The senior was 2-for-2 with a grand slam, five RBIs and two runs scored in a 15-0 win over SLAM Nevada.

Paeton Carver, Boulder City: The junior was 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 17-0 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Aariana Kraut, Clark: The sophomore was 1-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored, and struck out three in one inning of relief in an 8-2 win over Desert Pines.

Tuesday’s scores

Baseball

Bishop Gorman 10, Arbor View 4

Basic 7, Desert Oasis 4

Palo Verde 7, Cimarron-Memorial 1

Liberty 8, Faith Lutheran 0

Centennial 12, Las Vegas 3

Coronado 11, Green Valley 1 (5)

Silverado 8, Bonanza 3

Spring Valley 6, Rancho 5

Durango 8, Shadow Ridge 7

Sierra Vista 11, Legacy 1 (6)

Moapa Valley 11, Eldorado 1 (6)

Virgin Valley 10, Western 0 (5)

Pahranagat Valley 18, Round Mountain 0

Indian Springs 19, Tonopah 3 (3)

Indian Springs 17, Tonopah 1 (3)

Softball

Clark 8, Desert Pines 2

Virgin Valley 6, Moapa Valley 2

Pahrump Valley 15, SLAM Nevada 0 (3)

Boulder City 17, Sunrise Mountain 0 (3)

Tonopah 24, Indian Springs 1 (3)

Indian Springs 10, Tonopah 9

Pahranagat Valley 20, Faith Lutheran JV 12

Wednesday’s schedule

All games at 3:30 p.m., unless noted

Baseball

Palo Verde at Centennial

Bishop Gorman at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Basic at Green Valley

Coronado at Arbor View

Cimarron-Memorial at Liberty

Desert Oasis at Rancho

Las Vegas at Spring Valley

Foothill at Legacy

Silverado at Tech

Desert Pines at Shadow Ridge

Durango at Sierra Vista

Del Sol at Bonanza

Laughlin at Mountain View (DH), 1 p.m.

Indian Springs at Lake Mead, 3 p.m.

Softball

Arbor View at Coronado

Green Valley at Faith Lutheran

Sierra Vsita at Centennial

Rancho at Palo Verde

Desert Oasis at Shadow Ridge

Durango at Cimarron-Memorial

Liberty at Basic

Bishop Gorman at Eldorado

Las Vegas at Silverado

Legacy at Tech

Spring Valley at Del Sol

Cheyenne at Mojave

Clark at Virgin Valley

Sunrise Mountain at Valley

Laughlin at Mountian View (DH), 1 p.m.

Indian Springs at lake Mead, 3 p.m.

