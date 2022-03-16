Tuesday’s best high school baseball, softball performances
Check out the top performances from Tuesday’s high school baseball and softball action.
Baseball
Asa Briggs, Tech — The freshman was 1-for-1 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored and threw a three-inning, two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts in an 18-0 win over Doral Academy.
Corey Burkhead, The Meadows — The senior threw a perfect three-inning shutout with two strikeouts in a 24-0 win over Laughlin.
Arie Kligman, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior was 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 9-5 win over Spring Valley.
Andrew Overland, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior was 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in a 9-5 win over Spring Valley.
Ryan Soto, Rancho — The sophomore was 2-for-3 with two RBIs in a 4-2 win over Centennial.
Simon Tesfaye, The Meadows — The freshman was 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs in a 16-1 win over Laughlin.
Softball
Charelle Aki, Sierra Vista — The junior was 4-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored in a 10-9 win over Coronado.
Jimena Barraza-Caro, Legacy — The sophomore was 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored in a 12-1 win over Chaparral.
Keana Bell, Centennial — The junior was 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and a run scored in an 8-7 loss to Arbor View.
Isabella Lopez, The Meadows — The sophomore was 3-for-4 with a double, five RBIs and three runs scored in a 21-0 win over Laughlin.
Daisy Navarro, Desert Pines — She was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs in a 15-4 win over Sunrise Mountain.
Riley Price, Virgin Valley — The junior was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored and allowed no earned runs on three hits and struck out 15 in a complete-game 7-2 win over SLAM Nevada.
Ava Walker, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs in a 6-5 loss to Liberty.
Tuesday’s scores
Baseball
Cimarron-Memorial 9, Spring Valley 5
Durango 10, Desert Pines 0 (5 innings)
Legacy 15, Chaparral 1 (5)
Liberty Baptist 15, Adelson 0 (3)
Rancho 4, Centennial 2
Tech 18, Doral Academy 0 (3)
The Meadows 16, Laughlin 1 (3)
The Meadows 24, Laughlin 0 (3)
Softball
Arbor View 8, Centennial 7
Bishop Gorman 11, Spring Valley 1 (5)
Boulder City 16, Clark 1 (4)
Desert Pines 15, Sunrise Mountain 4 (5)
Green Valley 8, Palo Verde 4
Las Vegas 12, Mojave 0 (5)
Legacy 12, Chaparral 1 (6)
Liberty 6, Faith Lutheran 5 (8)
Shadow Ridge 6, Desert Oasis 4
Sierra Vista 10, Coronado 9
Silverado 14, Mojave 1 (5)
The Meadows 21, Laughlin 0 (3)
The Meadows 15, Laughlin 0 (3)
Valley 27, Canyon Springs 12 (4)
Virgin Valley 7, SLAM Nevada 2
