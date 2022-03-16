Check out the top performances from Tuesday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Green Valley’s Aspyn Beattie (9) attempts to tag Palo Verde’s Elayna Quigley (8) during a girls high school softball game on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Palo Verde High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Palo Verde’s Paige Brandes (12) leaps to make a catch during a girls high school softball game against Green Valley on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Palo Verde High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Palo Verde’s Michelle De la Cruz (26) tries to make a catch and tag on Green Valley’s Ava Mearideth (5) during a girls high school softball game on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Palo Verde High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Palo Verde’s Mya Bartlett (18) turns on a pitch during a girls high school softball game against Green Valley on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Palo Verde High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Tuesday’s best high school baseball, softball performances:

Baseball

Asa Briggs, Tech — The freshman was 1-for-1 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored and threw a three-inning, two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts in an 18-0 win over Doral Academy.

Corey Burkhead, The Meadows — The senior threw a perfect three-inning shutout with two strikeouts in a 24-0 win over Laughlin.

Arie Kligman, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior was 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 9-5 win over Spring Valley.

Andrew Overland, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior was 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in a 9-5 win over Spring Valley.

Ryan Soto, Rancho — The sophomore was 2-for-3 with two RBIs in a 4-2 win over Centennial.

Simon Tesfaye, The Meadows — The freshman was 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs in a 16-1 win over Laughlin.

Softball

Charelle Aki, Sierra Vista — The junior was 4-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored in a 10-9 win over Coronado.

Jimena Barraza-Caro, Legacy — The sophomore was 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored in a 12-1 win over Chaparral.

Keana Bell, Centennial — The junior was 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and a run scored in an 8-7 loss to Arbor View.

Isabella Lopez, The Meadows — The sophomore was 3-for-4 with a double, five RBIs and three runs scored in a 21-0 win over Laughlin.

Daisy Navarro, Desert Pines — She was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs in a 15-4 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Riley Price, Virgin Valley — The junior was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored and allowed no earned runs on three hits and struck out 15 in a complete-game 7-2 win over SLAM Nevada.

Ava Walker, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs in a 6-5 loss to Liberty.

Tuesday’s scores

Baseball

Cimarron-Memorial 9, Spring Valley 5

Durango 10, Desert Pines 0 (5 innings)

Legacy 15, Chaparral 1 (5)

Liberty Baptist 15, Adelson 0 (3)

Rancho 4, Centennial 2

Tech 18, Doral Academy 0 (3)

The Meadows 16, Laughlin 1 (3)

The Meadows 24, Laughlin 0 (3)

Softball

Arbor View 8, Centennial 7

Bishop Gorman 11, Spring Valley 1 (5)

Boulder City 16, Clark 1 (4)

Desert Pines 15, Sunrise Mountain 4 (5)

Green Valley 8, Palo Verde 4

Las Vegas 12, Mojave 0 (5)

Legacy 12, Chaparral 1 (6)

Liberty 6, Faith Lutheran 5 (8)

Shadow Ridge 6, Desert Oasis 4

Sierra Vista 10, Coronado 9

Silverado 14, Mojave 1 (5)

The Meadows 21, Laughlin 0 (3)

The Meadows 15, Laughlin 0 (3)

Valley 27, Canyon Springs 12 (4)

Virgin Valley 7, SLAM Nevada 2

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.