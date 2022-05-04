73°F
Tuesday’s best high school baseball, softball performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2022 - 8:32 pm
 
Cimarron-Memorial’s Billie Wile (5) makes a throw to first base during a girls high scho ...
Cimarron-Memorial’s Billie Wile (5) makes a throw to first base during a girls high school softball game against Silverado on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Baseball

Christopher Acosta-Lopez, Basic — The senior was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBIs in a 7-5 win over Palo Verde.

Jordan Almendarez, The Meadows — The sophomore was 3-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs and a run scored and threw a five-inning complete game, allowing no earned runs on one hit and striking out seven in a 12-2 win over Lake Mead.

Konner Brown, Liberty — The sophomore was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs in a 13-2 win over Arbor View.

Ethan Ferrumpau-Perez, Indian Springs — The sophomore was 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 15-0 win over GV Christian.

Tyson Owens, Bonanza — The sophomore was 4-for-4 with three doubles, four RBIs and four runs scored in a 23-0 win over Doral Academy.

Weston Petty, Clark — The senior was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and five RBIs in a 10-2 win over SLAM Nevada.

Ben Schafler, Boulder City — The senior got the win by throwing six innings, allowing no earned runs on three hits and striking out 11 in a 16-2 win over Valley.

Chandler Schurley, Bonanza — The senior was 5-for-5 with a double, a triple, six RBIs and two runs scored in a 23-0 win over Doral Academy.

Kaiden Strailey, Foothill — The junior got the win by throwing six shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out two in a 3-0 win over Silverado.

Leo Uelman, Faith Lutheran — The senior threw a one-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts in a 2-0 win over Rancho.

Tanner Woods, The Meadows — The sophomore was 4-for-4 with a double and three runs scored in a 12-2 win over Lake Mead.

Keoni Young, Liberty — The senior was 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI and threw a six-inning complete game, allowing one earned run on five hits and striking out six in a 13-2 win over Arbor View.

Softball

Taimane Laolagi-Aloy, Chaparral — The sophomore was 2-for-2 with a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored and threw a four-inning complete game, allowing no earned runs on two hits and striking out seven in a 16-1 win over Mojave.

Destinee Lopez, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, an RBI and four runs scored in a 14-0 win over Del Sol.

Billie Wile, Cimarron-Memorial — The freshman was 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 14-0 win over Del Sol.

Tuesday’s scores

Baseball

Basic 7, Palo Verde 5

Bishop Gorman 17, Desert Oasis 2 (4)

Bonanza 23, Doral Academy 0 (4)

Boulder City 16, Valley 2

Centennial 11, Cimarron-Memorial 3

Clark 10, SLAM Nevada 2

Faith Lutheran 2, Rancho 0

Foothill 3, Silverado 0

Green Valley 8, Las Vegas 4

Indian Springs 15, GV Christian 0 (4)

Legacy 12, Sierra Vista 2 (5)

Liberty 13, Arbor View 2 (6)

The Meadows 12, Lake Mead 2 (5)

Virgin Valley 14, Western 3 (5)

Softball

Beaver Dam 20, Mountain View 10 (6)

Chaparral 16, Mojave 1 (4)

Cimarron-Memorial 14, Del Sol 0 (5)

Mountain View 23, Beaver Dam 9 (3)

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

