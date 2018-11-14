2018-19 Silverado Boys Basketball Capsule

The Skyhawks bring back eight lettermen and hope to make a run at a state tournament berth.

(Thinkstock)

SILVERADO

Head coach: Colin Darfour, second season (14-14 career at Silverado)

2017-18 record: 14-14 (5-5 Southeast/fourth)

Returning lettermen (starters): Eight (three)

Top players: G Martel Williams (Jr.), G Trevon Martin (Jr.), G Daryl Finley (Jr.), G Noah Sherrard (So.)

Outlook: Williams (24 points, 6 rebounds per game), Martin (18 ppg, 4 apg) and Finley (8 ppg, 4 apg) give the Skyhawks three strong scoring options and lead a list of eight returnees.

“The Skyhawks are in a new league with new challenges,” Darfour said. “Our goal is to make the playoffs and put ourselves in position to make it to the state tournament.”