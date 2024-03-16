2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys basketball team revealed
Here is the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys basketball team.
First Team
Zak Abdalla, Foothill — The first-team All-Class 5A guard averaged 17.9 points per game.
Alijah Adem, Spring Valley — Averaged 25.7 points, 7.8 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game and shot 55 percent from the field.
Tee Bartlett, Coronado — The 5A player of the year averaged 20.4 points and 13.5 rebounds per game for the 5A state runner-up.
Pharaoh Compton, Arbor View — Averaged 19.7 points and nine rebounds per game for the 5A state semifinalist.
Josiah Cunningham, Coronado — Averaged 16.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for the 5A state runner-up.
EJ Dacuma, Sierra Vista — The first-team 4A All-Desert League guard helped the Mountain Lions win the 4A state title.
Ryder Elisaldez, Bishop Gorman — The first-team All-5A guard helped the Gaels win the 5A state title.
Nick Jefferson, Bishop Gorman — The junior guard helped the Gaels win the 5A state title.
RJ Nance, Centennial — The 5A co-offensive player of the year averaged 17.9 points per game.
Andre Porter, Liberty — The first-team All-5A forward averaged 10.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game for the 5A state semifinalist.
CJ Shaw, Mojave — The 5A co-offensive player of the year averaged 25.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game and shot 56 percent from the field.
Jett Washington, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore forward was an inside presence on both ends of the floor to help the Gaels win the 5A state title.
Coach of the Year
Joe Bedowitz, Sierra Vista — Guided the Mountain Lions to a 23-9 record and the 4A state title.
Second Team
Rahjon Chambers, Legacy — The 4A Sky League co-MVP averaged 17.3 points per game for the league champion.
Prince Davis, Desert Pines — The second-team All-5A guard helped the Jaguars finish fifth in 5A.
Cyril Franklin Jr., Silverado — The second-team All-5A guard averaged 18.0 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
Tayshaun Jackson, Las Vegas — The second-team All-5A guard averaged 22.9 points per game.
Roderick Johnson, Somerset-Losee — The 4A Desert League MVP averaged 15.6 points per game for the 4A state semifinalist.
Graydon Lemke, Faith Lutheran — The 4A Mountain League MVP averaged 17.4 points per game for the league champion.
Gerald Patterson, Cimarron-Memorial — The 4A Sky League co-MVP averaged 19.9 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.
Jaden Riley, Liberty — The 5A defensive player of the year helped the Patriots reach the state semifinals.
Xavion Staton, Sierra Vista — The first-team 4A All-Desert League forward was an inside presence on both ends of the floor for the 4A state champion.
Josiah Stroughter, Democracy Prep — The 3A Southern league MVP helped lead the Blue Knights to the 3A state title.
Tyus Thomas, Liberty — The second-team All-5A guard averaged 10.6 points per game for the 5A state semifinalist.
R’Zha Whittle, Rancho — The 4A Lake League co-MVP averaged 14.3 points and 9.7 rebounds per game for the league champion.
Honorable Mention
Kaden Arnold, Desert Oasis
Brock Barney, Green Valley
Lonnie Bass Jr., Mater East
Jalen Butler, Shadow Ridge
Andre Cade, SLAM Academy
Kaeden Castillero, Liberty
Jordan Childress, Rancho
Tai Coleman, Democracy Prep
Jonny Collins, Coronado
Gavin Cummins, Lake Mead Academy
Matt Cummins, Lake Mead Academy
Damonte Duhart, Desert Pines
Elijah Flowers, Valley
Qualib Ghallab, Chaparral
Christin Haylock, Somerset-Losee
Cyrus Hutchison, The Meadows
Zacarrion Jackson, Mojave
Jakoi Lide, Rancho
Malachi Richardson, Somerset-Losee
Maximus Romero, Arbor View
Roman Rose, Boulder City
Shawn Salazar, Foothill
Nathan Sherrard, Mojave
Lantz Stephenson, Coronado
Khamari Taylor, Sierra Vista
Brian Townsend, Arbor View
Noah Westbrook, Bishop Gorman
Luke Wright, Boulder City
Tru Young, Mater East
