Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Gorman’s Noah Westbrook

Bishop Gorman senior Noah Westbrook had a double-double to help the Gaels win the Class 5A state title and earn Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week honors.

Bishop Gorman's Noah Westbrook (13) shoots against Coronado's Tee Bartlett (13) during the second half of the Class 5A boys basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman's Noah Westbrook (13) shoots against Coronado's Tee Bartlett (13) during the second half of the Class 5A boys basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman's Noah Westbrook (13) shoots against Coronado during the first half of the Class 5A boys basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman’s Noah Westbrook wasn’t planning on playing basketball his senior year. He was already looking to the next chapter of his life after graduating: preparing to become a firefighter.

But the Gaels’ senior forward said he didn’t want to “regret not playing.” There weren’t any regrets after the way Westbrook played in Friday’s Class 5A state title game against Coronado.

Westbrook forced a turnover on Coronado’s final possession and led Gorman with 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Gaels won the 5A state title at the Thomas & Mack Center.

He was named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week for his efforts.

“I love my guys, and I’m so happy that they accepted me back with open arms,” Westbrook said. “I couldn’t be any happier. … I wanted to play this season because I don’t want to regret not playing, and I’m really happy I did.”

The state title was Gorman’s first since 2020 and 23rd overall.

Westbrook missed his freshman year because of the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the season. He tore his ACL before his sophomore year and missed the season, and decided not to play his junior year.

After talking with teammates, Westbrook decided a month before the start of the season to return.

“For a guy that this was his first year of high school basketball, he had a great year,” Gorman coach Grant Rice said. “He’s a great kid. We’re so thankful he came out and played. We obviously wouldn’t have won this game without him.”

Westbrook was a starter for the Gaels all season. His size and awareness were on display as he helped Gorman clinch the title.

“I was anticipating (Coronado center) Tee (Bartlett) to get the ball because he’s a big guy, and he could probably get an easy two (points),” Westbrook said. “I anticipated it, (the pass) got tipped, and we won the game.”

As for his firefighter aspirations: “That’s the plan,” Westbrook said. “Hopefully I can get hired within the next few years.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.