(Thinkstock)

SOMERSET-LOSEE

Head coach: Darrius Banks, second season (10-5 career at Losee)

2017-18 record: 10-5 (independent)

Returning lettermen (starters): Three (zero)

Outlook: The Lions had a successful first season as an independent, but have to regroup this season.

“We have a very young team,” Banks said. “We should have some growing pains but we expect to be very competitive.”