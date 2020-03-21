Here is the 2019-20 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys basketball team.

(Getty Images)

Donovan Yap, Arbor View (Dustin Clayton)

Julian Strawther, Liberty. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Zaon Collins, Bishop Gorman (Grant Rice)

Will McClendon, Bishop Gorman (Grant Rice)

Coronado's Jaden Hardy is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys basketball team. (Jeff Kaufman)

Mwani Wilkinson, Bishop Gorman (Grant Rice)

Player of the Year: Jaden Hardy, Coronado

Coach of the Year: Grant Rice, Bishop Gorman

First team

Zaon Collins, G, Bishop Gorman — The junior averaged 14 points, 8 assists and 3 steals for the state champion Gaels.

Jaden Hardy, G, Coronado — The junior averaged 30.4 points, including a season-high 62, 9.1 rebounds and 8.4 assists. He was the co-Southeast League MVP.

Will McClendon, G, Bishop Gorman — The junior UCLA commit averaged 16 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals.

Julian Strawther, F, Liberty — The senior Gonzaga signee averaged 31.5 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. He was co-Southeast League MVP.

Mwani Wilkinson, F, Bishop Gorman — The senior Louisiana State commit averaged 19 points, 10 rebounds, 4 blocks, 2 steals and 2 assists. He was the Southwest League MVP.

Donovan Yap, G, Arbor View — The senior UNLV signee averaged 21 points, 5.9 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals. He was the Northwest League MVP.

Second team

Dominique Ford, G, Desert Oasis — The senior averaged 22 .2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.7 steals.

Anthony Hunter, G, Durango — The senior averaged 20 points, 5 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the state semifinalist Trailblazers.

Alexander Spaight, G, Canyon Springs — The senior averaged 25 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds. He was the Northeast League MVP.

Ethan Speaker, F, Boulder City — The junior led Class 3A with 25.6 points and added 11 rebounds per game. He was the Sunrise League MVP.

Glenn Taylor, G, Cheyenne — The junior averaged 23 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks.

Milos Uzan, G, Desert Pines — The sophomore averaged 18 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals for the state finalist Jaguars.

Third team

Kendell Burrell, G, Bonanza — The senior averaged 21 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals.

Ray Daniels, F, Somerset-Losee — The senior averaged 23.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3 assists.

Tyrell Hunt, F, Coronado — The senior averaged 14.2 points and 12.8 rebounds.

Lucas Walker, G, Moapa Valley — The junior averaged 23.4 points, 6.1 assists and 2.3 steals.

James Webster, G, Spring Valley — The senior averaged 23 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists.

Martel Williams, G, Silverado — The senior averaged 19 points and 8 rebounds.

Coach of the Year

Grant Rice, Bishop Gorman — Guided the Gaels to a 29-3 record and their ninth straight Class 4A state championship, tying a national record, despite losing two future NCAA Division I players before the season to out-of-state programs.

Honorable mention

Austin Anderson, Centennial

Jonathan Braggs, Bishop Gorman

Dante Bristol, Lake Mead

Ta’Quawn Dillon-Hodges, Rancho

Kendrick Gilbert, Durango

Keshon Gilbert, Durango

Nick Attanasio, Faith Lutheran

Will Barnum, Virgin Valley

Francisco Carmona, Las Vegas

Jason Condron, Palo Verde

Larry Holmes, Arbor View

Taviontae Jackson, Las Vegas

Azavier Johnson, Faith Lutheran

Kobe Kelley, Lincoln County

Jaxon Koehler, Coronado

Braden Lamar, Bishop Gorman

Kris Leavitt, Virgin Valley

Sebastian Mack, Durango

Kade Madsen, Palo Verde

Matt Morton, Boulder City

Harley Nichols, Palo Verde

Cameron Noel, Virgin Valley

Grant Odegard, Pahrump Valley

Connor Peterson, Palo Verde

Jackie Robinson, Calvary Chapel

Anthony Swift, Desert Pines

Koden Tietjen, Virgin Valley

Katrell Wallace, Las Vegas

Dayshawn Wiley, Desert Pines

Cody Zile, Lincoln County