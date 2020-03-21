2019-20 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys basketball team
Here is the 2019-20 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys basketball team.
Player of the Year: Jaden Hardy, Coronado
Coach of the Year: Grant Rice, Bishop Gorman
First team
Zaon Collins, G, Bishop Gorman — The junior averaged 14 points, 8 assists and 3 steals for the state champion Gaels.
Jaden Hardy, G, Coronado — The junior averaged 30.4 points, including a season-high 62, 9.1 rebounds and 8.4 assists. He was the co-Southeast League MVP.
Will McClendon, G, Bishop Gorman — The junior UCLA commit averaged 16 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals.
Julian Strawther, F, Liberty — The senior Gonzaga signee averaged 31.5 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. He was co-Southeast League MVP.
Mwani Wilkinson, F, Bishop Gorman — The senior Louisiana State commit averaged 19 points, 10 rebounds, 4 blocks, 2 steals and 2 assists. He was the Southwest League MVP.
Donovan Yap, G, Arbor View — The senior UNLV signee averaged 21 points, 5.9 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals. He was the Northwest League MVP.
Second team
Dominique Ford, G, Desert Oasis — The senior averaged 22 .2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.7 steals.
Anthony Hunter, G, Durango — The senior averaged 20 points, 5 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the state semifinalist Trailblazers.
Alexander Spaight, G, Canyon Springs — The senior averaged 25 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds. He was the Northeast League MVP.
Ethan Speaker, F, Boulder City — The junior led Class 3A with 25.6 points and added 11 rebounds per game. He was the Sunrise League MVP.
Glenn Taylor, G, Cheyenne — The junior averaged 23 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks.
Milos Uzan, G, Desert Pines — The sophomore averaged 18 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals for the state finalist Jaguars.
Third team
Kendell Burrell, G, Bonanza — The senior averaged 21 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals.
Ray Daniels, F, Somerset-Losee — The senior averaged 23.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3 assists.
Tyrell Hunt, F, Coronado — The senior averaged 14.2 points and 12.8 rebounds.
Lucas Walker, G, Moapa Valley — The junior averaged 23.4 points, 6.1 assists and 2.3 steals.
James Webster, G, Spring Valley — The senior averaged 23 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists.
Martel Williams, G, Silverado — The senior averaged 19 points and 8 rebounds.
Coach of the Year
Grant Rice, Bishop Gorman — Guided the Gaels to a 29-3 record and their ninth straight Class 4A state championship, tying a national record, despite losing two future NCAA Division I players before the season to out-of-state programs.
Honorable mention
Austin Anderson, Centennial
Jonathan Braggs, Bishop Gorman
Dante Bristol, Lake Mead
Ta’Quawn Dillon-Hodges, Rancho
Kendrick Gilbert, Durango
Keshon Gilbert, Durango
Nick Attanasio, Faith Lutheran
Will Barnum, Virgin Valley
Francisco Carmona, Las Vegas
Jason Condron, Palo Verde
Larry Holmes, Arbor View
Taviontae Jackson, Las Vegas
Azavier Johnson, Faith Lutheran
Kobe Kelley, Lincoln County
Jaxon Koehler, Coronado
Braden Lamar, Bishop Gorman
Kris Leavitt, Virgin Valley
Sebastian Mack, Durango
Kade Madsen, Palo Verde
Matt Morton, Boulder City
Harley Nichols, Palo Verde
Cameron Noel, Virgin Valley
Grant Odegard, Pahrump Valley
Connor Peterson, Palo Verde
Jackie Robinson, Calvary Chapel
Anthony Swift, Desert Pines
Koden Tietjen, Virgin Valley
Katrell Wallace, Las Vegas
Dayshawn Wiley, Desert Pines
Cody Zile, Lincoln County