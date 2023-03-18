Here is the 2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys basketball team.

Durango’s Taj Degourville (24) and Tylen Riley (1) celebrate during the final seconds in the second half of a Class 5A boys high school basketball state championship game against Liberty at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. Durango beat Liberty 57-47. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Durango's Tylen Riley is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys basketball team.

Liberty's Angelo Kambala is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys basketball team.

Liberty's Dedan Thomas Jr. is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys basketball team.

Chaparral's Qualib Ghallab is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys basketball team.

Mojave coach KeJuan Clark is the Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys basketball team.

Arbor View's Brian Townsend is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys basketball team.

Mojave's C.J. Shaw is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys basketball team.

Foothill's Zak Abdalla is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys basketball team.

Durango’s Taj Degourville, left, laughs with teammate Tylen Riley, right, during a boys high school basketball practice at Durango High School on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Valley's Nakalayah Fabello (1) tries to drive past Desert Oasis' Breyden Tachera (10) during the second half of a basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Valley High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Coronado's Sebastian Mack (12) celebrates a basket with JC Brooks (4) during the first half of a Big City Showdown boy's basketball game at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s John Mobley Jr. (3) dribbles past Liberty’s Dedan Thomas (11) during the second half of a boys high school basketball game at Liberty High School on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Henderson. The game is a rematch of a double-overtime game from December 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

First Team

Zak Abdalla, Foothill — The sophomore guard averaged 17.3 points and 5.7 rebounds to help lead the Falcons to the Class 5A playoffs.

Taj Degourville, Durango — The junior wing used his versatility on both ends of the floor to help the Trailblazers to the Class 5A state title.

Nakalayah Fabello, Valley — The senior guard averaged 24.6 points and was the Class 4A Mountain League player of the year.

Qualib Ghallab, Chaparral — The sophomore forward averaged 18.1 points with 16.8 rebounds and was the Class 4A Sky League co-player of the year.

Angelo Kambala, Liberty — The senior guard averaged 14.1 points for the Class 5A state runner-up.

Sebastian Mack, Coronado — The senior guard and UCLA commit was the Class 5A offensive player of the year and leading scorer for the 5A Southern League semifinalist.

John Mobley Jr., Bishop Gorman — The junior guard was the primary scoring threat for the Class 5A Southern League semifinalist.

Jase Richardson, Bishop Gorman — The junior guard used his athleticism on both ends of the floor for the Class 5A Southern League semifinalist.

Tylen Riley, Durango — The senior guard helped lead the Trailblazers to the Class 5A state title and was a first-team pick by the coaches.

C.J. Shaw, Mojave — The sophomore guard averaged 22.2 points for the Class 4A state champions and was the Lake League player of the year.

Dedan Thomas Jr., Liberty — The junior guard averaged 22.8 points with 5.1 assists and was voted the Class 5A MVP by the coaches.

Brian Townsend, Arbor View — The sophomore forward averaged 15.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Aggies.

Coach of the Year

KeJuan Clark, Mojave — The third-year coach led the Rattlers to a 23-5 record and their second straight Class 4A state title.

Second Team

Giali Chapman, Mojave — The senior point guard averaged 11.6 points, 5.2 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 steals for the Class 4A state champion.

Tai Coleman, Democracy Prep — The freshman guard averaged 19.4 points and 51 percent shooting for the Class 2A state champion.

Josiah Cunningham, Coronado — The junior guard was the Class 5A defensive player of the year as picked by the coaches.

Cyril Franklin Jr., Silverado — The junior guard was a Class 4A Lake League first-team pick by the coaches and helped the Skyhawks reach the 4A title game.

Marcus Gomez, Las Vegas — The senior guard averaged 16.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Class 4A state semifinalist.

Tayshaun Jackson, Las Vegas — The sophomore guard averaged 17.5 points, 5.1 assists and 2.9 steals for the Class 4A state semifinalist.

Christin Haylock, Somerset-Losee — The junior guard was the Class 3A Desert League MVP and led the Lions to the 3A state championship.

Jakoi Lide, Rancho — The sophomore guard averaged 18.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Class 4A state semifinalist.

Devin Mabry, Spring Valley — The senior forward was a first-team Class 4A Desert League pick by the coaches and helped the Grizzlies to the Desert League title.

Chris Nwuli, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore forward helped with defense and rebounding for the Class 5A Southern League semifinalist.

Gerald Patterson, Cimarron-Memorial — The sophomore forward led the Spartans in scoring and was the Class 4A Sky League co-player of the year.

R’Zha Whittle, Rancho — The junior forward was the Class 4A Desert League player of the year and averaged 14.9 points and 9.8 rebounds for the 4A state semifinalist.

Honorable Mention

Brock Barney, Green Valley

Jake Bevacqua, The Meadows

Keenan Bey, Bishop Gorman

Osvaldo Biebrich, Spring Valley

Mason Brown, Durango

Elijah Burney, Centennial

Antonio Burns, Legacy

Greg Burrell, Desert Pines

Jalen Butler, Shadow Ridge

Ryan Hannig, Lincoln County

Zaccarion Jackson, Mojave

Roderick Johnson, Somerset-Losee

Kenneth Ned, Spring Valley

Andre Porter, Liberty

Julius Robinson, Silverado

Josiah Stroughter, Democracy Prep

Evan Tatum, Desert Pines

Noah Tomlin, SLAM Academy

Joshua Valencia, GV Christian

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.