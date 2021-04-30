Andy Johnson hired as Silverado High boys basketball coach

Former Findlay Prep boys basketball coach Andy Johnson is returning to Las Vegas in the same position at Silverado High.

Findlay Prep Pilots head coach Andy Johnson walks the sideline during the second round game between #2 seed Montverde Academy and #6 seed Findlay Prep at the 2015 Dick's Sporting Goods High School Nationals at Christ the King Regional High School on Friday, April 3, 2015, in New York. (Brett Le Blanc / Daily Commercial)

Findlay Prep coach Andy Johnson addresses his team during halftime of their game against Las Vegas High at Henderosn International on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2016. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Andy Johnson is returning to Las Vegas.

The former Findlay Prep boys basketball coach announced Friday he will take the same position at Silverado High.

“I’m very excited to be joining the Silverado Skyhawk family,” Johnson said in a statement. “I’m really looking forward to working with Principal (Jaime) Ditto, her great staff, and a great group of student athletes.

”Principal Ditto’s vision for strong academics and championship athletics really gives Silverado High School a bright future. It’s an exciting time to be a Skyhawk!”

Johnson led Findlay Prep to a 57-5 record in two seasons as head coach after five years as an assistant at the school.

During his seven years at Findlay Prep, it had 10 McDonald’s All-Americans, 56 Division I signees from 12 countries, 20 NBA players and claimed two high school national championships.

Johnson has been the coach at The Village School in Houston. The Vikings made the Texas Class 6A playoffs each of his three seasons at the helm and posted a 25-9 record in 2019-2020. He also had a one-year stint as an assistant at Southern Utah University.

Silverado finished 17-10 in 2019-20, including a 7-5 mark that was good for third in the Class 4A Desert Region. The 2020-21 season was not played because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

