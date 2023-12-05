Arbor View fends off Foothill in boys basketball — PHOTOS

San Diego State commit Pharaoh Compton scored 20 points to lead Arbor View to a road win over Foothill. Here are photos from the game.

Arbor View’s Pharaoh Compton (5) moves the ball down the court during a basketball game between Foothill High School and Arbor View High School on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View’s Maximus Romero (1) dribbles the ball past Foothill’s Branden Castro (13) and Christopher Natale Jr. (14) during a basketball game between Foothill High School and Arbor View High School on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View’s DeMarion Yap (0) dribbles past Foothill’s Zak Abdalla (11) during a basketball game between Foothill High School and Arbor View High School on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View’s Pharaoh Compton (5) dunks the ball around Foothill’s Corbin Putnam (10) during a basketball game between Foothill High School and Arbor View High School on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View’s Pharaoh Compton (5) celebrates making a dunk during a basketball game between Foothill High School and Arbor View High School on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View’s Brian “Chef” Townsend (11) passes the ball during a basketball game between Foothill High School and Arbor View High School on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View’s Pharaoh Compton (5) fouls Foothill’s Christopher Natale Jr. (14) during a basketball game between Foothill High School and Arbor View High School on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill’s Travis Kenzevich (3) dribbles the ball past Arbor View’s Trammell Darden Jr. (10) during a basketball game between Foothill High School and Arbor View High School on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View’s Pharaoh Compton (5) rebounds the ball during a basketball game between Foothill High School and Arbor View High School on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill’s Zak Abdalla (11) rushes the ball past Arbor View’s Jalen Dickel (3) during a basketball game between Foothill High School and Arbor View High School on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill’s Corbin Putnam (10) attempts to move the ball past Arbor View’s Pharaoh Compton (5) during a basketball game between Foothill High School and Arbor View High School on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill’s Christopher Natale Jr. (14) moves the ball around Arbor View’s Madden Dickel (4) during a basketball game between Foothill High School and Arbor View High School on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill’s Corbin Putnam (10) takes a shot during a basketball game between Foothill High School and Arbor View High School on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill’s Corbin Putnam (10) goes in for a layup during a basketball game between Foothill High School and Arbor View High School on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill’s Corbin Putnam (10) and Branden Castro (13) block Arbor View’s Pharaoh Compton (5) from taking a shot during a basketball game between Foothill High School and Arbor View High School on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pharaoh Compton scored 20 points as Arbor View held on for a 49-45 road win over Foothill in a boys basketball game Monday night.

Zak Abdalla scored 14 points to lead Foothill (2-1, 0-1 5A Southern League).

Arbor View (3-2, 1-0) next hosts Las Vegas High at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, and Foothill plays at Spring Valley at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.