Arbor View fends off Foothill in boys basketball — PHOTOS
San Diego State commit Pharaoh Compton scored 20 points to lead Arbor View to a road win over Foothill. Here are photos from the game.
Pharaoh Compton scored 20 points as Arbor View held on for a 49-45 road win over Foothill in a boys basketball game Monday night.
Zak Abdalla scored 14 points to lead Foothill (2-1, 0-1 5A Southern League).
Arbor View (3-2, 1-0) next hosts Las Vegas High at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, and Foothill plays at Spring Valley at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
