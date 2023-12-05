50°F
Boys Basketball

Arbor View fends off Foothill in boys basketball — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2023 - 11:23 pm
 
Arbor View’s Pharaoh Compton (5) moves the ball down the court during a basketball game ...
Arbor View’s Pharaoh Compton (5) moves the ball down the court during a basketball game between Foothill High School and Arbor View High School on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View’s Maximus Romero (1) dribbles the ball past Foothill’s Branden Castro ...
Arbor View’s Maximus Romero (1) dribbles the ball past Foothill’s Branden Castro (13) and Christopher Natale Jr. (14) during a basketball game between Foothill High School and Arbor View High School on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View’s DeMarion Yap (0) dribbles past Foothill’s Zak Abdalla (11) during a ...
Arbor View’s DeMarion Yap (0) dribbles past Foothill’s Zak Abdalla (11) during a basketball game between Foothill High School and Arbor View High School on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View’s Pharaoh Compton (5) dunks the ball around Foothill’s Corbin Putnam ( ...
Arbor View’s Pharaoh Compton (5) dunks the ball around Foothill’s Corbin Putnam (10) during a basketball game between Foothill High School and Arbor View High School on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View’s Pharaoh Compton (5) celebrates making a dunk during a basketball game betwe ...
Arbor View’s Pharaoh Compton (5) celebrates making a dunk during a basketball game between Foothill High School and Arbor View High School on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View’s Brian “Chef” Townsend (11) passes the ball during a basketbal ...
Arbor View’s Brian “Chef” Townsend (11) passes the ball during a basketball game between Foothill High School and Arbor View High School on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View’s Pharaoh Compton (5) fouls Foothill’s Christopher Natale Jr. (14) dur ...
Arbor View’s Pharaoh Compton (5) fouls Foothill’s Christopher Natale Jr. (14) during a basketball game between Foothill High School and Arbor View High School on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill’s Travis Kenzevich (3) dribbles the ball past Arbor View’s Trammell Dard ...
Foothill’s Travis Kenzevich (3) dribbles the ball past Arbor View’s Trammell Darden Jr. (10) during a basketball game between Foothill High School and Arbor View High School on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View’s Pharaoh Compton (5) rebounds the ball during a basketball game between Foot ...
Arbor View’s Pharaoh Compton (5) rebounds the ball during a basketball game between Foothill High School and Arbor View High School on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill’s Zak Abdalla (11) rushes the ball past Arbor View’s Jalen Dickel (3) du ...
Foothill’s Zak Abdalla (11) rushes the ball past Arbor View’s Jalen Dickel (3) during a basketball game between Foothill High School and Arbor View High School on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill’s Corbin Putnam (10) attempts to move the ball past Arbor View’s Pharaoh ...
Foothill’s Corbin Putnam (10) attempts to move the ball past Arbor View’s Pharaoh Compton (5) during a basketball game between Foothill High School and Arbor View High School on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill’s Christopher Natale Jr. (14) moves the ball around Arbor View’s Madden ...
Foothill’s Christopher Natale Jr. (14) moves the ball around Arbor View’s Madden Dickel (4) during a basketball game between Foothill High School and Arbor View High School on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill’s Corbin Putnam (10) takes a shot during a basketball game between Foothill Hig ...
Foothill’s Corbin Putnam (10) takes a shot during a basketball game between Foothill High School and Arbor View High School on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill’s Corbin Putnam (10) goes in for a layup during a basketball game between Footh ...
Foothill’s Corbin Putnam (10) goes in for a layup during a basketball game between Foothill High School and Arbor View High School on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Foothill’s Corbin Putnam (10) and Branden Castro (13) block Arbor View’s Pharao ...
Foothill’s Corbin Putnam (10) and Branden Castro (13) block Arbor View’s Pharaoh Compton (5) from taking a shot during a basketball game between Foothill High School and Arbor View High School on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pharaoh Compton scored 20 points as Arbor View held on for a 49-45 road win over Foothill in a boys basketball game Monday night.

Zak Abdalla scored 14 points to lead Foothill (2-1, 0-1 5A Southern League).

Arbor View (3-2, 1-0) next hosts Las Vegas High at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, and Foothill plays at Spring Valley at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

