Boys Basketball

Bishop Gorman boys basketball coach sets state record

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2023 - 6:15 pm
 
Updated December 30, 2023 - 6:23 pm
Bishop Gorman's Head Coach Grant Rice yells to his players against Durango during the first half of their Class 5A Southern League semifinal boy's basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman coach, Grant Rice, became the state’s all-time winningest boys basketball coach Saturday.

Rice claimed his 565th victory when the Gaels defeated Bellevue (Washington) 67-60 in the Jersey Mike’s Division championship game at the Desert Holiday Classic in Rancho Mirage, California.

Rice, 49, passed former Western and Rancho coach Joe Stein, whose 564 wins were the most for more than two decades. Rice is 565-112 in 22 seasons at Gorman.

The Gaels have won 13 state championships under Rice, the most titles won by any boys coach. They won nine straight from 2012 to 2020.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

