Bishop Gorman boys whip Basic in Desert Region quarterfinals

Bishop Gorman's Mwani Wilkinson #23 in action against Roselle Catholic during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Saturday, January 18, 2020, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Mwani Wilkinson had 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Bishop Gorman boys to an 81-48 home win over Basic on Friday in the Desert Region quarterfinals.

The Gaels (24-3), the Southwest League’s No. 1 seed, are gunning for a state record ninth straight state title.

Will McClendon scored 12, Zaon Collins had 11 points and 10 assists and Christian Bento added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Gaels, who will meet Liberty in the semifinals at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday at Desert Oasis.

John Board led the Wolves with 12 points, and Isaiah James scored 10.

Liberty 71, Spring Valley 69 — At Liberty, Moliki Matavao scored his only basket on a putback as time expired to lift the Patriots in the quarterfinals.

Julian Strawther led Liberty (20-6) with 26 points, Joshua Jefferson scored 19 and Dante Davis 11. The Patriots are the Southeast League’s No. 2 seed.

Michael Martin led the Grizzlies (20-8) with 19 points. A’mari James and James Webster scored 14 apiece and Frank Bartley 10.

Coronado 86, Silverado 72 — At Coronado, Jaden Hardy had 38 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds to lead the Cougars in a quarterfinal victory.

Hardy also had five blocks and three steals for Coronado (19-7), which outscored the Skyhawks 44-24 in the second and third quarters.

Felix Reeves had 19 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and six steals for the Cougars, and Jaxon Kohler added 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Coronado, the Southeast League’s top seed, will meet Durango in the semifinals at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Desert Oasis.

Martel Williams had 15 points to lead the Skyhawks (17-10), and Jordan Morency scored 14.

Durango 71, Foothill 62 — At Durango, Anthony Hunter scored 24 points to lead the Trailblazers in the quarterfinals.

Sebastian Mack scored 19 points, and Jacob Howard had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Trailblazers (18-8), who led 31-18 at halftime. Durango is the Southwest League’s No. 2 seed.

Eli Habighorst and Rudger Welch scored 14 points each for the Falcons (16-12).

Mountain Region

Arbor View 83, Las Vegas 67 — At Arbor View, Donovan Yap scored 35 points to lead the Aggies boys in the quarterfinals.

Larry Holmes scored 21 points and Deon McDaniel 15 for the Aggies (17-9), who outscored the Wildcats 26-9 at the free-throw line. Arbor View, the Northwest League’s top seed, will play Faith Lutheran in the semifinals at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday at Desert Pines.

Ernest Brown had 20 points for the Wildcats (17-11). Katrell Wallace scored 19 and Tavionte Jackson 12.

Faith Lutheran 69, Canyon Springs 67 — At Canyon Springs, Nick Attanasio hit two free throws with four seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Crusaders to a quarterfinal victory.

Attanasio had 24 points to lead the Crusaders (19-9), who hit nine 3-pointers. Jason Sims scored 22 for Faith Lutheran, the Northwest League’s No. 2 seed.

Alexander Spaight scored 27 and Zarius Benson-Moore 18 for the Pioneers (16-12).

Desert Pines 78, Legacy 54 — At Desert Pines, Anthony Swift had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Jaguars in a quarterfinal win.

Milos Uzan (17), Dayshawn Wiley (16), Cimarron Conriquez (11) and Darnell Washington (11) also scored in double figures for the Jaguars (18-9). Desert Pines, the Northeast League’s No. 1 seed, will play Cheyenne in the semifinals at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Desert Pines.

DeMarion Kennedy scored 10 points to lead the Longhorns (14-17).

Cheyenne 59, Palo Verde 53 — At Palo Verde, Glenn Taylor scored 15 points to lead the Desert Shields in the quarterfinals.

Kyree Hayes scored 12 and Adrick Santillan 10 for the Desert Shields (15-8), who hit nine 3-pointers.

Kade Madsen scored 16 to lead the Panthers (21-7). Jason Condron scored 14 points and Harlan Nichols 11.