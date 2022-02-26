Bishop Gorman, Liberty to play for Class 5A boys state title

Bishop Gorman cruised past Spanish Springs and Liberty whipped Douglas, and they will meet for the fourth time — with the Class 5A state basketball title on the line.

RENO — Both of Bishop Gorman’s senior leaders had reasons to want to put on a show in Friday’s Class 5A boys state basketball semifinal against Spanish Springs.

Ryan Abelman had a large group of friends and family in the stands, and Williams was playing on the court at Lawlor Events Center that will be his home next season when he gets to UNR.

Abelman made five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, and Williams had 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in only 18 minutes to help the Gaels to an 83-49 win and berth in the state championship game.

“Ryan and Darrion really came up big in the first half,” Gorman coach Grant Rice said.

Gorman (30-0) will play for its 10th straight state championship and an undefeated season when it meets Liberty, a 62-43 winner over Douglas, at 5 p.m. Saturday.

It will be the fourth meeting between the Gaels and Patriots this season. Gorman won the first three.

Spanish Springs gave the Gaels problems defensively early by staying patient and finding open shooters.

The Gaels led 41-23 at halftime, but it could have been worse. Jacob Penny almost single-handedly kept the Cougars (21-7) from getting run out of the gym with 22 points, including all 11 of Spanish Springs’ output in the second quarter.

“We knew they would be (scrappy), and I’ve known Coach (Kyle) Penny for a long time,” Rice said. “For him to have his two sons, Jake and Nathan, that’s got to be special. Jake Penny was on fire there for a while. We talked about it at halftime, and then he comes out and hits two 3s.”

John Mobley scored 14 points and Jase Richardson 13 for Gorman. The lopsided score — the game was played with a running clock for the final 5:30 — gave the Gaels plenty of opportunities to get several players into the game.

“We were happy to get a lead so that we could play a lot of guys,” Grant said. “We had nine in our usual rotation who got good minutes, then we got our subs in who practiced so hard all year and got them to play on this big stage. That means a lot.”

Liberty gets one more shot at Gorman

Liberty has spent its season trying to find a way to beat Gorman.

The Patriots (21-4) haven’t done so yet, but they will get one more chance after beating Douglas.

Liberty won Friday’s game despite being without star forward Justin Jefferson, who was suspended for a game after being ejected during last week’s Southern Region final against Gorman.

Dedan Thomas picked up some of the slack with 17 points to lead 10 Patriots who scored. But it was the Liberty defense that held the Tigers (21-8) to one field goal in the final 9:32 of the first half that made the biggest difference.

Kasen Boggs led Douglas, the Northern League champion, with 13 points.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.