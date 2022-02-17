Cimarron-Memorial advances to state semifinals

Darrion Williams scored 18 points, and top-seeded Bishop Gorman remained undefeated with a win over Coronado in the Class 5A Southern Region semifinals.

Vector illustration with basketball court and basketball, blurred background, basketball championship, game

Class 4A

No. 1S Cimarron-Memorial 47, No. 3D Cheyenne 38 — At Cimarron-Memorial, Donte Turner scored 15 points, Tayan Thompson 14 and the Spartans advanced to the state semifinals.

Cimarron-Memorial (14-9) outscored Cheyenne 13-2 in the second quarter to take control. The Spartans will meet Mojave at 8:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Cox Pavilion for a berth in the state championship game.

Donavon Webster scored 12 points to lead the Desert Shields (14-9).

No. 1L Mojave 77, No. 3M Valley 57 — At Mojave, C.J. Shaw scored 20 points, and the Rattlers put up 23 in the first to take control and 23 in the fourth to close it out.

Amaris Qeunum-Stewart added 13 points for Mojave (18-7), while Nakalayah Fabello led Valley (12-7) with 18 points.

No. 2L Las Vegas 65, No. 1M Bonanza 50 — At Bonanza, Tavionte Jackson scored 31 points, and the Wildcats cruised on the road.

Las Vegas (18-7) led 20-11 after the first quarter and 39-29 at halftime. The Wildcats advance to meet Spring Valley in the state semifinals at 5:20 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Cox Pavilion. Karson Roberts led Bonanza (17-6) with 14 points.

No. 1D Spring Valley 82, No. 3 Silverado 65 — At Spring Valley, Pharaoh Compton had a triple-double with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 10 blocks, and the Grizzlies moved on.

Deasean Moreno had 17 points and 10 rebounds and RJ Nance 11 points and nine assists for Spring Valley (13-6), which broke open the game with a 27-12 third quarter. Kenyon Giles led Silverado (17-9) with 28 points.

Class 5A

Bishop Gorman and Coronado both like to get up and down the floor, but the Gaels’ high-powered attack and depth were too much for the Cougars to handle.

No. 1 Bishop Gorman went on a 13-2 run in the second quarter to build a 35-21 lead and never looked back in a 79-55 home win over the fourth-seeded Cougars in the Class 5A Southern Region semifinals.

The win guarantees Gorman a spot in the 5A state tournament next week in Reno. The Gaels will host Liberty at 6:30 p.m. Friday for the 5A Southern Region title.

Darrion Williams scored 18 points, Jase Richardson 15 and Gorman (28-0) made nine 3-pointers to none for the Cougars. Richard Isaacs led Coronado (17-10) with 19 points but fouled out in the fourth quarter.

Class 3A

Desert League champion Somerset Losee and Mountain League champion Boulder City clinched state tournament berths.

Somerset Losee edged SLAM Nevada 54-52. Roman Rose scored 17 points and Gavin Douglas 14 to lead Boulder City to a 47-37 win over Virgin Valley.

Somerset Losee (20-3) will host Boulder City (19-7) for the 3A Southern Region championship at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.