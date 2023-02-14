52°F
Boys Basketball

Boulder City boys basketball wins appeal to play in playoffs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 14, 2023 - 10:23 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

The Boulder City boys basketball team’s biggest win of the season didn’t come on the court Monday.

The school won an appeal after the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association originally ruled Boulder City would have to forfeit 16 games for using an ineligible player.

Boulder City finished 17-9 overall and 9-1 in the 3A Southern Mountain League. The forfeit of those 16 games knocked the Eagles out of postseason competition.

As of Tuesday morning, the NIAA had not updated its playoff bracket to include Boulder City. But the NIAA confirmed to the Review-Journal that the Class 3A Southern League boys basketball quarterfinals had been delayed and would not begin tonight, giving the NIAA time to include Boulder City and rework the brackets.

The NIAA said that the player’s paperwork was not properly submitted or reviewed, which deemed him ineligible. Boulder City then had to forfeit all games in which the student participated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

