Boulder City boys capture Class 3A Southern Region boys crown
Gavin Douglas had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Mountain League champion Boulder City defeated Desert League champion Somerset Losee 48-34 on the road to claim the Class 3A Southern Region boys basketball championship Friday.
Martin Thompson added 14 points and eight rebounds, and Roman Rose scored 13 for the Eagles (21-7), who outscored the Lions 31-15 in the second half.
Emiliyon Daniels led Somerset Losee (20-4) with eight points.
Class 2A
Southern Region
The Meadows 70, Democracy Prep 45 — At The Meadows, the Mustangs (22-4) defeated the Blue Knights (20-9) to win the Class 2A Southern Region title.
Class 1A
Southern Region
No. 1 GV Christian 63, No. 4 Adelson 30 — At Sandy Valley, Deomani Loveland and David Thurman scored 15 points apiece, and the Guardians rolled into the championship game.
GV Christian (14-7) will meet No. 2 Spring Mountain (5-7), which beat Sandy Valley (6-7) 66-45, for the title at noon Saturday.
Judah Hafter led Adelson (5-8) with 13 points.
Central Region
No. 1 Pahranagat Valley 58, No. 4 Beatty 39 — At Tonopah, the Panthers advanced to the 1A Central Region championship game.
Pahranagat Valley (22-4) will meet Mineral County for the regional title at 1:40 p.m. Saturday in Tonopah. Beatty finishes 9-8.
No. 2 Mineral County (16-6), the two-time defending state champion, beat No. 3 Lund (13-8) 60-43 to advance.
Girls
Class 2A Southern Region
No. 1 Lincoln County 68, No. 2 Calvary Chapel 60 — At The Meadows, Abby Mathews scored 22 points, and the Lynx won the 2A Southern Region championship.
Vanessa Robison scored 20 and Katy Mathews 18 for the Lynx (22-3). Olivia Bell scored 24 points, Phoenix Sharp 23 and Yara Bouharb 13 as the only three players who scored for the Lions (18-3).
Class 1A Central Region
No. 1 Pahranagat Valley 62, No. 4 Tonopah 19 — At Tonopah, the Panthers (19-6) advanced to the championship game. Tonopah finishes 6-13.
The Panthers will meet No. 3 Round Mountain, a 46-33 winner over No. 2 Lund (8-8), at noon Saturday for the title.
Class 1A Southern Region
No. 1 GV Christian 45, No. 4 Indian Springs 33 — At Sandy Valley, the Guardians (9-8) beat the Thunderbirds (3-8) to reach the championship game.
GV Christian will face No. 3 Beaver Dam (5-10), a 33-30 winner over No. 2 Mountain View (5-6), at 10 a.m. Saturday for the title.
