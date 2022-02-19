Boulder City boys capture Class 3A Southern Region boys crown

Gavin Douglas had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Boulder City went on the road to defeat Somerset Losee and claim the Class 3A Southern Region boys basketball title.

Adelson’s Judah Hafter (24) moves the ball between Green Valley Christian’s Scott Gruel (1) and Clayton Suiter (00) in the fourth quarter of their 1A South Regional semifinal basketball game at Sandy Valley High School Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Green Valley Christian center Joshua Valencia (55) moves the ball against Adelson’s Judah Hafter (24) in the third quarter of their 1A South Regional semifinal basketball game at Sandy Valley High School Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Adelson’s Michael Cohen (11) looks to shoot as Green Valley Christian’s Joshua Valencia (55) defends in the third quarter of their 1A South Regional semifinal basketball game at Sandy Valley High School Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Adelson’s Gavin Matthes (12) shoots over Green Valley Christian’s Brennan Killoran (30) in the third quarter of their 1A South Regional Semifinals at Sandy Valley High School Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Adelson’s Yaakov Polonsky (21) drives past in the Green Valley Christian’s Thomas Pulcini (15) in the third quarter of their 1A South Regional semifinal basketball game at Sandy Valley High School Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Adelson’s Gavin Matthes (12) shoots past Green Valley Christian’s David Thurman (4) in the third quarter of their 1A South Regional semifinal basketball game at Sandy Valley High School Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Adelson coach Kurt McGinnis instructs his players during a time out in the third quarter of their 1A South Regional semifinal basketball game at Sandy Valley High School Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Adelson Yaakov Polonsky (21) looks to pass the ball between Green Valley Christian’s Thomas Pulcini (15) and David Thurman (4) in the third quarter of their 1A South Regional semifinal basketball game at Sandy Valley High School Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Adelson’s Michael Cohen (11) shoots against Green Valley Christian in the third quarter of their 1A South Regional semifinal basketball game at Sandy Valley High School Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Adelson’s Michael Cohen (11) goes up for a rebound against Green Valley Christian’s Clayton Suiter (00) in the fourth quarter of their 1A South Regional semifinal basketball game at Sandy Valley High School Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Adelson’s Gavin Matthes (12) moves the ball past Green Valley Christian’s Clayton Suiter (00) in the fourth quarter of their 1A South Regional semifinal basketball game at Sandy Valley High School Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Adelson’s Yaakov Polonsky (21) looks to shoot past Green Valley Christian’s Randal Moss (2) in the fourth quarter of their 1A South Regional semifinal basketball game at Sandy Valley High School Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Adelson’s players Zachary Rosenfeld (33), Max Fine (1) and Michael Harouni (15) and Green Valley Christian’s Clayton Suiter (00) react at the end of their 1A South Regional semifinal basketball game at Sandy Valley High School Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Adelson Judah Hafter (24) and Green Valley Christian’s David Thurman (4) hug after their 1A South Regional semifinal basketball game at Sandy Valley High School Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Gavin Douglas had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Mountain League champion Boulder City defeated Desert League champion Somerset Losee 48-34 on the road to claim the Class 3A Southern Region boys basketball championship Friday.

Martin Thompson added 14 points and eight rebounds, and Roman Rose scored 13 for the Eagles (21-7), who outscored the Lions 31-15 in the second half.

Emiliyon Daniels led Somerset Losee (20-4) with eight points.

Class 2A

Southern Region

The Meadows 70, Democracy Prep 45 — At The Meadows, the Mustangs (22-4) defeated the Blue Knights (20-9) to win the Class 2A Southern Region title.

Class 1A

Southern Region

No. 1 GV Christian 63, No. 4 Adelson 30 — At Sandy Valley, Deomani Loveland and David Thurman scored 15 points apiece, and the Guardians rolled into the championship game.

GV Christian (14-7) will meet No. 2 Spring Mountain (5-7), which beat Sandy Valley (6-7) 66-45, for the title at noon Saturday.

Judah Hafter led Adelson (5-8) with 13 points.

Central Region

No. 1 Pahranagat Valley 58, No. 4 Beatty 39 — At Tonopah, the Panthers advanced to the 1A Central Region championship game.

Pahranagat Valley (22-4) will meet Mineral County for the regional title at 1:40 p.m. Saturday in Tonopah. Beatty finishes 9-8.

No. 2 Mineral County (16-6), the two-time defending state champion, beat No. 3 Lund (13-8) 60-43 to advance.

Girls

Class 2A Southern Region

No. 1 Lincoln County 68, No. 2 Calvary Chapel 60 — At The Meadows, Abby Mathews scored 22 points, and the Lynx won the 2A Southern Region championship.

Vanessa Robison scored 20 and Katy Mathews 18 for the Lynx (22-3). Olivia Bell scored 24 points, Phoenix Sharp 23 and Yara Bouharb 13 as the only three players who scored for the Lions (18-3).

Class 1A Central Region

No. 1 Pahranagat Valley 62, No. 4 Tonopah 19 — At Tonopah, the Panthers (19-6) advanced to the championship game. Tonopah finishes 6-13.

The Panthers will meet No. 3 Round Mountain, a 46-33 winner over No. 2 Lund (8-8), at noon Saturday for the title.

Class 1A Southern Region

No. 1 GV Christian 45, No. 4 Indian Springs 33 — At Sandy Valley, the Guardians (9-8) beat the Thunderbirds (3-8) to reach the championship game.

GV Christian will face No. 3 Beaver Dam (5-10), a 33-30 winner over No. 2 Mountain View (5-6), at 10 a.m. Saturday for the title.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.