Boulder City boys rally, reach Class 3A state championship game

Roman Rose scored 22 points, and the Boulder City boys were outscored by Fernley 15-3 in the third quarter but came back to reach the Class 3A state championship game.

(Thinkstock)

Roman Rose scored 22 points as Boulder City advanced to the Class 3A boys basketball championship game with a 53-49 win over Fernley on Friday at Cox Pavilion.

Boulder City (22-7) was outscored 15-3 in the third quarter but recovered with a 22-14 advantage in the fourth. Boulder City will meet Elko at 10:50 a.m. Saturday for the state championship.

Jett Caudle led Fernley (18-10) with 22 points.

No. 1N Elko 53, No. 2 Somerset Losee 28 — Michael Klekas scored 20 points as the Indians eliminated the Lions.

Isaiah Dahl added 14 points for Elko (25-2). Jordan Finley led Somerset Losee (20-5) with nine points.

Class 2A

No. 1S The Meadows 66, No. 2N West Wendover 31 — At Lawlor Events Center, Jake Bevacqua scored 24 points, and the Mustangs dominated throughout.

The Meadows (23-4) had 12 players score and led 42-14 at halftime to advance to the championship game against Incline at 1 p.m. Saturday.

No. 1N Incline 61, No. 2S Democracy Prep 57 — Torak Valosek scored 23 points as the Highlanders rallied for the win.

Incline (24-2) outscored Democracy Prep 18-10 in the third quater to take the lead and held on in a back-and-forth fourth. Tru Coleman led Democracy Prep (20-10) with 19 points.

Class 1A

It’ll be an all-Southern Nevada final, after GV Christian beat Mineral County 60-45 and Pahranagat Valley beat Pyramid Lake 48-35 in the 1A semifinals at Chaparral.

GV Christian and Pahranagat Valley will play for the title at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Cox Pavilion.

Girls

Class 3A

No. 2N Spring Creek 40, No. 1S Moapa Valley 38 (OT) — At Cox Pavilion, Sydney Reese scored 14 points, but the Pirates’ late-game comeback was for naught.

Moapa Valley (25-3) outscored Spring Creek 12-4 in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Payge Walz scored 13 points for Spring Creek (23-5), which will meet Lowry in the championship game at 10 a.m. Saturday.

No. 1N Lowry 54, No. 2S Pahrump Valley 42 — Savannah Stoker scored 22 points, and the Buckaroos opened the fourth quarter on a 10-0 run to pull ahead for good.

Lowry (26-3) also got 17 points from Emily Backus. Tayla Wombaker scored 15 points to lead Pahrump Valley (26-3).

Class 2A

No. 1S Lincoln County 54, No. 2N Battle Mountain 39 — At Lawlor Events Center, Vanessa Robison and Abby Mathews scored 19 points apiece, and the Lynx advanced to the state championship game.

Lincoln County (23-3) jumped out to a 16-5 lead after the first quarter. The Lynx will meet Incline for the title at 11 a.m. Saturday. Brynnlee Freeman led Battle Mountain (18-7) with 15 points.

No. 1N Incline 55, No. 2S Calvary Chapel 36 — Olivia Bell scored 20 points, but it wasn’t enough to hand the Highlanders their first loss.

Elley Tippins led Incline (23-0) with 18 points. The Highlanders outscored Calvary Chapel (18-4) 26-14 in the second half.

Class 1A

It will be an all-Northern Nevada final after Pyramid Lake beat Pahranagat Valley 61-27 and Coleville beat Round Mountain 48-20.

Pyramid Lake and Coleville will play for the title at 1:40 p.m. Saturday at Cox Pavilion.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.