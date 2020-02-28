Boulder City loses in Class 3A boys state semifinals

Ethan Speaker scored 28 points for Boulder City, but the Eagles fell behind early in a 67-57 loss to Churchill County in the Class 3A state basketball semifinals Thursday.

Boulder City's Jacob Sanford shoots over a Churchill County defender in the Eagles' 67-57 loss in the Class 3A boys state semifinals Thursday at Reno High School. Jason Orts/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Sydney Reese shoots for a basket against Truckee in Moapa Valley's 38-26 loss in the Class 3A girls state semifinals Thursday at Reno High School. Jason Orts/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Kathryn Daffer goes up for a shot against Fernley in Pahrump Valley's 57-51 loss in the Class 3A girls state semifinals Thursday at Reno High School. Jason Orts/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Del Sol's Damani Wilks drives to the basket during the Dragons' loss to Elko in the Class 3A boys state semifinals Thursday at Reno High School. Jason Orts/Las Vegas Review-Journal

RENO — Ethan Speaker scored 28 points for Boulder City, but the Eagles fell behind early in a 67-57 loss to Churchill County in the Class 3A boys state basketball semifinals Thursday at Reno High School.

Thomas Steele led Churchill County with 21 points, Elijah Jackson scored 18 and Toby Anderson 12.

The Greenwave will meet Elko in the state championship game at 1:50 p.m. Friday at Lawlor Events Center.

Matt Morton added 18 points for the Eagles, and he and Speaker combined to score all but four of their 37 points in the second half.

Elko 73, Del Sol 65 — At Reno High School, Michael Klekas scored 27 points to lead four players in double figures, and the Indians pulled away late in the first half.

Dawson Dumas made five of Elko’s 10 3-pointers and had 15 points. Sean Klekas scored 14 and Jacob Zeller 11.

Nati Asfaw led Del Sol with 21 points, and Jabarie Savoy scored 11. The Dragons were outscored 18-8 from the free-throw line.

Girls

Fernley 57, Pahrump Valley 51 — At Reno High School, Alizah Lara and Jaiden Sullivan scored 14 points apiece to lift the Vaqueros into the Class 3A state championship game.

In a game that featured six ties and nine lead changes, Fernley finally took control with six points in less than a minute late in the third quarter to build a six-point lead. The Trojans twice got within two from that point.

The Vaqueros will meet Truckee in the state championship game at noon Friday at Lawlor Events Center.

Madelyn Sousa and Nicky Velazquez had 13 points apiece for Pahrump Valley, and Kathryn Daffer scored 10.

Truckee 38, Moapa Valley 26 — At Reno High School, the Wolverines went on a 10-0 first-quarter run and never trailed.

Emma Cooley scored 10 points, five of them during the early spurt, and was the Wolverines’ only double-figure scorer.

The Pirates finished with eight field goals, and their chances were limited by an inability to keep Truckee to one shot attempt. Kaitlyn Anderson led Moapa Valley with 13 points.

Class 1A boys semifinals

Pahranagat Valley 58, Sierra Lutheran 49 — At Wooster High School, Ira Bowman scored 25 points for the Panthers, who rallied to reach the state championship game.

Pahranagat Valley trailed 25-22 at halftime, but outscored the Falcons by six points in each of the final two quarters to secure the win. Preston Higbee scored 14 for the Panthers, who will meet Mineral County at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Lawlor Events Center.

Shawn Emm scored 19 and Johannes Lamprecht 10 for Sierra Lutheran.

Class 2A championship

Boys

West Wendover 61, Incline 54 — At Lawlor Events Center, Miguel Parra scored 22 points and Jesus Gonzalez 20, and the Wolverines shook off a sluggish second quarter to claim the 2A state title.

West Wendover scored six points in the second quarter and trailed 23-19 at halftime. T.T. Valosek scored 19 and Bradley Rye 12 for Incline.

Girls

Incline 38, White Pine 30 – At Lawlor Events Center, the Highlanders locked down on defense in the first half and won the 2A state championship.

Olivia Hendrix and Eva Kingston scored 10 points apiece for Incline, which limited White Pine to eight points in the first half. Madison Cornell led the Bobcats with 11 points, and Eiley Tippins scored 10.

