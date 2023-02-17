Boys basketball playoff roundup: Rancho survives in 4OT

Caleb Roston nailed a 3-pointer from the corner with 3.8 seconds remaining in the fourth overtime to lift Rancho past Legacy in a Class 4A state quarterfinal.

Mojave's C.J. Shaw (3) lays up the ball against Las Vegas during the first half of a basketball game at Las Vegas High School on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rancho guard Caleb Roston scored 34 points Thursday, but none were as big as his last three.

The senior nailed a 3-pointer from the corner with 3.8 seconds remaining in the fourth overtime period to lift the Rams (19-9), the No. 2 seed from the Desert League, to a 96-93 victory over Legacy (16-10), the No. 1 seed from the Mountain League, in the Class 4A state quarterfinals at Legacy.

Overtime featured multiple lead changes, with both teams appearing at times to take control.

Sophomore guard Jailen Childress helped the Rams with 22 points, and sophomore guard Jakoi Lide added 17.

Rancho will play Mojave in the state semifinals at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Cox Pavilion.

No. 1L Mojave 72, No. 3D Cheyenne 60 — At Mojave, sophomore guard CJ Shaw posted 21 points, eight rebounds and two steals to lead the Rattlers (21-5) past the Desert Shields (12-16).

Senior guard Giali Chapman added 21 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals to help Mojave, which overcame a 36-30 halftime deficit.

No. 2L Las Vegas 63, No. 1D Spring Valley 56 — At Spring Valley, senior Jordan Massey and sophomore Tayshaun Jackson scored 15 points each to lead the Wildcats (19-9) past the Grizzlies.

Junior Bryce Davis added 14 for Las Vegas, which took control early.

The Wildcats will face Silverado (15-9) in the state semifinals at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday at Cox Pavilion.

— No. 3L Silverado 54, No. 1S Chaparral 51 — At Chaparral, sophomore forward Julius Robinson scored 14 points to help the Skyhawks (15-9) beat the Cowboys (11-14).

Junior Cyril Franklin added 10 points, eight rebounds, five steals and three assists for Silverado, which hung on for the win when Chaparral missed a shot at the buzzer.

Class 3A

No. 1D Somerset-Losee 60, No. 7 Tech 28 — At Somerset-Losee, freshman guard Kieran Daniel led the way with 15 points as the Lions rolled past the Roadrunners.

Somerset-Losee will host Boulder City in a Class 3A Southern Region semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

No. 2M Boulder City 50, No. 6 Sky Pointe 41 — At Boulder City, senior guard Brayden Jones scored 10 points as the Eagles overcame an early deficit to get the win.

No. 1M SLAM Academy 68, No. 8 Coral Academy 51 — At SLAM, senior forward Micah Foreman logged 21 points and 10 rebounds to help the Bulls cruise to a victory over the Falcons (11-18)

The Bulls (23-2) will host Virgin Valley (16-11) in a Class 3A Southern Region semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Friday.