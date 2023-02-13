Boys basketball preview: Reigning champs favored in 5A

Liberty is the favorite in the highly-competitive 5A, and Mojave is the clear favorite in 4A. The high school boys basketball playoffs begin Tuesday for 5A, 4A and 3A.

Liberty’s Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) dribbles around Bishop Gorman’s Ryder Elisaldez (24) during a Class 5A boys high school basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

With how competitive the 5A Southern League was this season, it was fitting there was a three-way tie for first place.

By multiple tiebreakers, reigning state champion Liberty will be the No. 1 seed, with Bishop Gorman and Durango being the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, respectively.

The Patriots begin their quest to defend their title Tuesday as the 5A, 4A and 3A boys basketball playoffs begin.

Here’s a look at how the playoffs shape up:

Class 5A

Favorite: Liberty

The Patriots’ close loss to Durango became an afterthought following a 78-55 drumming of Gorman on the road in a rematch of last year’s state title game, which earned them the top seed.

No local team has been able to contain junior point guard Dedan Thomas Jr., who’s averaging 22.5 points per game.

Dark horse: Durango

Even as one of the three teams tied for first place, this hasn’t been an easy season for the Trailblazers. They endured a coaching change earlier this month, and by being the No. 3 seed, they’ll have to win two road games to win the region championship.

Durango has already beaten Liberty and played Gorman tight. Their starting five is as good as anyone’s, but they log a lot of minutes.

Potential first-round upset: Arbor View over Coronado

Arbor View’s scoring depth has been one of its strengths, with any one of its starting five capable of scoring in double figures.

The Aggies were without last season’s leading scorer Brian Townsend earlier in the season, but the sophomore forward is fully healthy and will be a matchup nightmare inside.

Arbor View led through three quarters in its regular season meeting with Coronado.

Class 4A

Favorite: Mojave

There’s no tougher defense in the state than Mojave’s full-court press, coined “32 Minutes of Controlled Chaos.”

The Rattlers have won 13 straight as their defense has given the entire 4A, and several 5A teams fits.

Dark horse: Valley

The Vikings just missed out on the Mountain League title and first-round bye on a tiebreaker.

Valley’s scoring duo of senior point guard Nakalayah Fabello and sophomore wing Kevan Wilkins is one of the most underrated in the city.

Potential first-round upset: Cheyenne over Cimarron-Memorial

The regular season meeting between these two went to overtime, with Cimarron-Memorial winning 63-55.

Cheyenne held its own in the much tougher Desert League, while Cimarron-Memorial took advantage of a down Sky League.

Class 3A

Co-favorites: SLAM Academy and Somerset-Losee

Both teams are a combined 44-5. SLAM Academy won its first 17 games and is outscoring opponents by an average of 24 points per game. Somerset-Losee is allowing 39.4 points per game and came away with a close 63-60 win in its one regular season meeting with SLAM Academy.

Dark horse: None

SLAM Academy and Somerset-Losee each finished 9-1 in league play. SLAM Academy finished tied top the Desert League with Boulder City, but the Eagles had to forfeit 16 games, knocking them out of the playoffs.

Both teams should roll to the region final.

Potential first-round upset: Sky Pointe over Tech

Tech was given the No. 2 seed from the Desert League with Boulder City out. Sky Pointe beat Tech twice, both by double digits. The result this time should be the same even though Sky Pointe is on the road.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.