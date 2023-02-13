Boys basketball preview: Reigning champs favored in 5A
Liberty is the favorite in the highly-competitive 5A, and Mojave is the clear favorite in 4A. The high school boys basketball playoffs begin Tuesday for 5A, 4A and 3A.
With how competitive the 5A Southern League was this season, it was fitting there was a three-way tie for first place.
By multiple tiebreakers, reigning state champion Liberty will be the No. 1 seed, with Bishop Gorman and Durango being the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, respectively.
The Patriots begin their quest to defend their title Tuesday as the 5A, 4A and 3A boys basketball playoffs begin.
Here’s a look at how the playoffs shape up:
Class 5A
Favorite: Liberty
The Patriots’ close loss to Durango became an afterthought following a 78-55 drumming of Gorman on the road in a rematch of last year’s state title game, which earned them the top seed.
No local team has been able to contain junior point guard Dedan Thomas Jr., who’s averaging 22.5 points per game.
Dark horse: Durango
Even as one of the three teams tied for first place, this hasn’t been an easy season for the Trailblazers. They endured a coaching change earlier this month, and by being the No. 3 seed, they’ll have to win two road games to win the region championship.
Durango has already beaten Liberty and played Gorman tight. Their starting five is as good as anyone’s, but they log a lot of minutes.
Potential first-round upset: Arbor View over Coronado
Arbor View’s scoring depth has been one of its strengths, with any one of its starting five capable of scoring in double figures.
The Aggies were without last season’s leading scorer Brian Townsend earlier in the season, but the sophomore forward is fully healthy and will be a matchup nightmare inside.
Arbor View led through three quarters in its regular season meeting with Coronado.
Class 4A
Favorite: Mojave
There’s no tougher defense in the state than Mojave’s full-court press, coined “32 Minutes of Controlled Chaos.”
The Rattlers have won 13 straight as their defense has given the entire 4A, and several 5A teams fits.
Dark horse: Valley
The Vikings just missed out on the Mountain League title and first-round bye on a tiebreaker.
Valley’s scoring duo of senior point guard Nakalayah Fabello and sophomore wing Kevan Wilkins is one of the most underrated in the city.
Potential first-round upset: Cheyenne over Cimarron-Memorial
The regular season meeting between these two went to overtime, with Cimarron-Memorial winning 63-55.
Cheyenne held its own in the much tougher Desert League, while Cimarron-Memorial took advantage of a down Sky League.
Class 3A
Co-favorites: SLAM Academy and Somerset-Losee
Both teams are a combined 44-5. SLAM Academy won its first 17 games and is outscoring opponents by an average of 24 points per game. Somerset-Losee is allowing 39.4 points per game and came away with a close 63-60 win in its one regular season meeting with SLAM Academy.
Dark horse: None
SLAM Academy and Somerset-Losee each finished 9-1 in league play. SLAM Academy finished tied top the Desert League with Boulder City, but the Eagles had to forfeit 16 games, knocking them out of the playoffs.
Both teams should roll to the region final.
Potential first-round upset: Sky Pointe over Tech
Tech was given the No. 2 seed from the Desert League with Boulder City out. Sky Pointe beat Tech twice, both by double digits. The result this time should be the same even though Sky Pointe is on the road.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.
Boys basketball playoffs
Class 5A Southern Region tournament
Quarterfinals
All games at 6:30 p.m. unless noted
Tuesday
Game 1: No. 8 Foothill at No. 1 Liberty
Game 2: No. 5 Arbor View at No. 4 Coronado
Game 3: No. 7 Desert Pines at No. 2 Bishop Gorman
Game 4: No. 6 Centennial at No. 3 Durango
Semifinals
Thursday
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, at higher seed
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, at higher seed
Championship
Saturday
Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 6:30 p.m. at higher seed
Class 4A state tournament
First round
All games at 6:30 p.m. unless noted
Tuesday
Game 1: No. 3M Shadow Ridge at No. 2L Las Vegas
Game 2: No. 3L Silverado at No. 2M Valley
Game 3: No. 3D Cheyenne at No. 2S Cimarron-Memorial
Game 4: No. 3S Basic at No. 2D Rancho
Quarterfinals
Thursday
Game 5: Game 1 winner at No. 1D Spring Valley
Game 6: Game 2 winner at No. 1S Chaparral
Game 7: Game 3 winner at No. 1L Mojave
Game 8: Game 4 winner at No. 1M Legacy
Semifinals
Tuesday, Feb. 21
At Cox Pavilion
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 4:40 or 8 p.m.
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 4:40 or 8 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, Feb. 25
At Thomas & Mack
Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A Southern Region tournament
All games at 6:30 p.m. unless noted
Quarterfinals
Tuesday
Game 1: No. 8 Cadence at No.1M SLAM Academy
Game 2: No. 5 Moapa Valley at No. 2D Virgin Valley
Game 3: No. 3 Coral Academy at No. 1D Somerset-Losee
Game 4: No. 6 Sky Pointe at No. 2M Tech
Semifinals
Thursday
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, at higher seed
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, at higher seed
Championship
Saturday
Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, time TBD at higher seed
Class 2A Southern Region tournament
All games at The Meadows
Quarterfinals
Thursday
Game 1: No. 6 White Pine vs. No. 3 Needles, 4:40 p.m.
Game 2: No. 5 Lincoln County vs. No. 4 Lake Mead, 8 p.m.
Semifinals
Friday
Game 3: Game 2 winner vs. No. 1 The Meadows, 4:40 p.m.
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs No. 2 Democracy Prep, 8 p.m.
Championship
Saturday
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 2 p.m.
Class 1A
Southern League tournament
All games at Sandy Valley
Semifinals
Thursday
Game 1: No. 4 Word of Life vs. No. 1 GV Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Game 2: No. 3 Sandy Valley vs. No. 2 Adelson, 12:30 p.m.
Championship
Friday
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, noon
Central League tournament
All games at Tonopah High School
Semifinals
Friday
Game 1: No. 4 Beatty vs. No. 1 Mineral County, 4:40 p.m.
Game 2: No. 3 Round Mountain vs. No. 2 Lund, 8 p.m.
Championship
Saturday
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 2 p.m.